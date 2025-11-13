Transaction in Own Shares -5

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 13-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares 13 November 2025 Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 12 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. The Company has completed the GBP10m share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025 and will commence an additional share repurchase programme of GBP10m as announced in the half year trading update on 23 October 2025. 52,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 439.80p Highest price paid per share: 433.40p Lowest price paid per share: 437.1150p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,869,313 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,177,137.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 12/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 52,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 437.1150

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 192 439.00 08:16:00 00030308869TRDU0 XLON 104 439.00 08:16:00 00030308870TRDU0 XLON 439.00 08:16:00 00030308871TRDU0 XLON 89 185 439.20 08:20:28 00030308873TRDU0 XLON 345 439.20 08:20:28 00030308874TRDU0 XLON 369 438.60 08:27:11 00030308895TRDU0 XLON 240 438.60 08:27:11 00030308896TRDU0 XLON 370 438.60 08:34:55 00030308954TRDU0 XLON 438.60 08:34:55 00030308955TRDU0 XLON 1 191 438.40 08:39:46 00030308969TRDU0 XLON 344 438.40 08:39:46 00030308970TRDU0 XLON 438.40 08:39:46 00030308971TRDU0 XLON 45 1,080 436.20 08:44:21 00030309002TRDU0 XLON 600 436.00 08:44:21 00030309003TRDU0 XLON 583 438.00 09:06:54 00030309108TRDU0 XLON 439.20 09:09:43 00030309118TRDU0 XLON 97 1,200 439.20 09:09:43 00030309119TRDU0 XLON 439.20 09:09:43 00030309120TRDU0 XLON 67 550 438.40 09:23:56 00030309186TRDU0 XLON

541 438.40 09:23:56 00030309187TRDU0 XLON 204 436.40 09:30:09 00030309213TRDU0 XLON 404 436.40 09:30:09 00030309214TRDU0 XLON 609 437.40 09:44:08 00030309311TRDU0 XLON 570 436.60 09:44:08 00030309312TRDU0 XLON 525 436.60 10:03:14 00030309437TRDU0 XLON 543 436.20 10:03:14 00030309438TRDU0 XLON 1,076 436.20 10:03:14 00030309439TRDU0 XLON 171 437.00 10:30:33 00030309566TRDU0 XLON 366 437.00 10:30:33 00030309567TRDU0 XLON 401 437.20 10:37:32 00030309617TRDU0 XLON 437.80 10:44:46 00030309658TRDU0 XLON 20 617 437.80 10:44:46 00030309659TRDU0 XLON 533 438.00 10:55:27 00030309750TRDU0 XLON 1,558 438.00 10:55:27 00030309751TRDU0 XLON 542 438.80 11:20:30 00030309940TRDU0 XLON 539 438.60 11:28:12 00030309974TRDU0 XLON 1,028 439.40 11:44:09 00030310117TRDU0 XLON 439.20 11:44:09 00030310118TRDU0 XLON 8 584 439.20 11:51:09 00030310135TRDU0 XLON 849 439.80 11:55:03 00030310173TRDU0 XLON 137 439.40 12:11:57 00030310248TRDU0 XLON 201 439.40 12:11:57 00030310249TRDU0 XLON 180 439.40 12:12:49 00030310254TRDU0 XLON 439.40 12:18:58 00030310281TRDU0 XLON 76 435 439.40 12:18:58 00030310282TRDU0 XLON 538 439.40 12:20:08 00030310283TRDU0 XLON

439.80 12:32:43 00030310412TRDU0 XLON 1 439.80 12:32:44 00030310413TRDU0 XLON 3 521 439.80 12:34:12 00030310418TRDU0 XLON 516 439.80 12:39:50 00030310432TRDU0 XLON 511 439.40 12:47:44 00030310504TRDU0 XLON 574 439.40 12:47:44 00030310505TRDU0 XLON 553 438.20 12:53:04 00030310566TRDU0 XLON 176 439.20 13:10:20 00030310733TRDU0 XLON 439.20 13:10:20 00030310734TRDU0 XLON 52 439.20 13:10:20 00030310735TRDU0 XLON 21 439.20 13:10:21 00030310736TRDU0 XLON 23 153 439.20 13:10:21 00030310737TRDU0 XLON 599 439.20 13:11:27 00030310747TRDU0 XLON 511 438.80 13:15:46 00030310778TRDU0 XLON 112 438.60 13:15:46 00030310779TRDU0 XLON 423 438.60 13:15:46 00030310780TRDU0 XLON 438.20 13:30:30 00030310835TRDU0 XLON 76 438.20 13:30:30 00030310836TRDU0 XLON 19 438.20 13:30:30 00030310837TRDU0 XLON 91 590 438.20 13:32:08 00030310853TRDU0 XLON 438.20 13:37:13 00030310896TRDU0 XLON 19 438.20 13:37:13 00030310897TRDU0 XLON 18 784 437.80 13:37:15 00030310898TRDU0 XLON 837 437.80 13:37:15 00030310899TRDU0 XLON 563 438.80 13:52:23 00030310977TRDU0 XLON 1,664 437.80 13:56:00 00030311030TRDU0 XLON

566 436.00 14:06:44 00030311066TRDU0 XLON 472 434.80 14:15:12 00030311176TRDU0 XLON 446 436.00 14:29:50 00030311261TRDU0 XLON 436.00 14:29:50 00030311262TRDU0 XLON 86 1,044 436.00 14:29:50 00030311263TRDU0 XLON 436.00 14:29:50 00030311264TRDU0 XLON 2 765 438.20 14:38:13 00030311354TRDU0 XLON 484 438.20 14:38:13 00030311355TRDU0 XLON 322 438.20 14:38:13 00030311356TRDU0 XLON 167 438.20 14:38:13 00030311357TRDU0 XLON 537 438.20 14:38:13 00030311358TRDU0 XLON 525 437.40 14:44:57 00030311447TRDU0 XLON 437.40 14:44:57 00030311448TRDU0 XLON 37 621 436.80 14:52:49 00030311489TRDU0 XLON 611 436.80 14:52:49 00030311490TRDU0 XLON 526 436.60 14:52:49 00030311491TRDU0 XLON 178 439.00 15:04:56 00030312120TRDU0 XLON 389 439.00 15:04:56 00030312121TRDU0 XLON 452 438.80 15:04:56 00030312122TRDU0 XLON 639 438.80 15:04:56 00030312123TRDU0 XLON 514 437.60 15:13:21 00030312162TRDU0 XLON 518 437.60 15:13:21 00030312163TRDU0 XLON 225 436.80 15:13:32 00030312171TRDU0 XLON 317 435.80 15:13:37 00030312172TRDU0 XLON 435.80 15:13:37 00030312173TRDU0 XLON 52 274 435.00 15:22:14 00030312252TRDU0 XLON

249 435.00 15:22:14 00030312253TRDU0 XLON 1,039 435.00 15:46:16 00030312543TRDU0 XLON 201 435.00 15:46:55 00030312554TRDU0 XLON 1,389 435.00 15:46:55 00030312555TRDU0 XLON 1,594 435.00 15:46:55 00030312556TRDU0 XLON 159 435.00 15:46:55 00030312557TRDU0 XLON 544 434.40 15:51:28 00030312599TRDU0 XLON 581 434.00 16:01:22 00030312737TRDU0 XLON 344 434.20 16:04:26 00030312820TRDU0 XLON 190 434.20 16:04:26 00030312821TRDU0 XLON 434.20 16:10:15 00030312856TRDU0 XLON 1 434.20 16:10:15 00030312857TRDU0 XLON 5 434.20 16:10:15 00030312858TRDU0 XLON 22 606 434.00 16:10:15 00030312859TRDU0 XLON 433.40 16:11:48 00030312890TRDU0 XLON 8 1,008 433.40 16:11:48 00030312891TRDU0 XLON 617 433.80 16:18:50 00030312964TRDU0 XLON 434.00 16:21:48 00030313007TRDU0 XLON 17 199 434.00 16:21:48 00030313008TRDU0 XLON 176 434.00 16:21:48 00030313009TRDU0 XLON 434.20 16:22:30 00030313016TRDU0 XLON 36 119 434.20 16:22:30 00030313017TRDU0 XLON 1,820 434.00 16:22:39 00030313019TRDU0 XLON 518 434.20 16:24:17 00030313054TRDU0 XLON 472 434.00 16:24:17 00030313055TRDU0 XLON

