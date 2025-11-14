Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 14-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 13 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 436.20p Highest price paid per share: 422.80p Lowest price paid per share: 430.3120p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,919,313 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,127,137.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 13/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 430.3120

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 129 433.60 08:18:10 00030313585TRDU0 XLON 1,064 433.60 08:18:10 00030313586TRDU0 XLON 433 433.60 08:18:10 00030313587TRDU0 XLON 695 433.60 08:18:10 00030313588TRDU0 XLON 433.60 08:18:10 00030313589TRDU0 XLON 43 571 434.80 08:40:18 00030313730TRDU0 XLON 180 436.20 08:47:30 00030313844TRDU0 XLON 394 436.20 08:47:30 00030313845TRDU0 XLON 436.20 08:47:30 00030313846TRDU0 XLON 28 759 435.60 08:54:50 00030314148TRDU0 XLON 634 435.00 09:01:16 00030314194TRDU0 XLON 433.80 09:02:29 00030314255TRDU0 XLON 77 561 433.00 09:09:13 00030314306TRDU0 XLON 580 432.80 09:09:13 00030314307TRDU0 XLON 105 432.60 09:18:56 00030314394TRDU0 XLON 513 433.00 09:32:01 00030314604TRDU0 XLON 433.00 09:32:01 00030314605TRDU0 XLON 48 467 433.00 09:32:01 00030314606TRDU0 XLON 538 433.00 09:32:01 00030314607TRDU0 XLON 511 432.80 09:32:01 00030314608TRDU0 XLON 525 433.00 09:53:45 00030314833TRDU0 XLON 522 433.60 10:00:27 00030314869TRDU0 XLON 194 433.20 10:02:29 00030314893TRDU0 XLON 433.20 10:02:29 00030314894TRDU0 XLON 33 546 434.20 10:13:31 00030314958TRDU0 XLON 589 434.20 10:17:21 00030314993TRDU0 XLON 1,455 433.60 10:19:38 00030315026TRDU0 XLON 572 433.20 10:45:21 00030315135TRDU0 XLON 589 433.20 10:48:54 00030315140TRDU0 XLON 565 433.20 10:48:54 00030315141TRDU0 XLON 407 430.60 10:53:47 00030315147TRDU0 XLON 190 430.60 10:53:51 00030315148TRDU0 XLON 565 431.20 11:19:10 00030315407TRDU0 XLON 619 431.20 11:27:44 00030315480TRDU0 XLON 517 431.20 11:37:08 00030315556TRDU0 XLON 431.20 11:41:37 00030315567TRDU0 XLON 22 1,249 431.20 11:41:37 00030315568TRDU0 XLON 587 431.00 12:00:00 00030315623TRDU0 XLON 583 430.80 12:00:00 00030315624TRDU0 XLON 577 430.00 12:10:46 00030315641TRDU0 XLON 538 429.60 12:17:59 00030315645TRDU0 XLON 177 429.20 12:23:12 00030315652TRDU0 XLON 578 432.80 12:39:22 00030315697TRDU0 XLON 789 432.60 12:41:09 00030315699TRDU0 XLON 406 432.60 12:41:09 00030315700TRDU0 XLON 578 432.60 12:56:30 00030315755TRDU0 XLON 432.20 12:56:33 00030315756TRDU0 XLON 19 584 432.20 12:56:33 00030315757TRDU0 XLON 1,056 432.20 13:09:21 00030315807TRDU0 XLON 433.40 13:24:56 00030315882TRDU0 XLON 5 542 433.60 13:30:34 00030315896TRDU0 XLON 511 433.80 13:34:25 00030315903TRDU0 XLON 1,024 433.80 13:34:25 00030315904TRDU0 XLON 603 434.20 13:49:48 00030315962TRDU0 XLON 582 434.00 14:01:10 00030316014TRDU0 XLON 510 434.00 14:01:10 00030316015TRDU0 XLON 511 434.00 14:01:10 00030316016TRDU0 XLON 511 434.00 14:01:10 00030316017TRDU0 XLON 512 433.80 14:01:11 00030316018TRDU0 XLON 592 432.00 14:09:31 00030316057TRDU0 XLON 177 431.40 14:16:12 00030316126TRDU0 XLON 360 431.40 14:16:12 00030316127TRDU0 XLON 555 430.60 14:28:21 00030316228TRDU0 XLON 440 430.60 14:28:21 00030316229TRDU0 XLON 430.60 14:28:21 00030316230TRDU0 XLON 76 572 430.60 14:35:11 00030316302TRDU0 XLON 493 430.60 14:35:11 00030316303TRDU0 XLON 1,032 428.60 14:44:04 00030316378TRDU0 XLON 420 428.40 14:44:04 00030316379TRDU0 XLON 159 428.40 14:44:04 00030316380TRDU0 XLON 518 428.00 14:51:22 00030316462TRDU0 XLON 539 428.40 14:51:22 00030316463TRDU0 XLON 574 427.20 14:54:33 00030316493TRDU0 XLON 547 427.00 15:04:38 00030316587TRDU0 XLON 550 426.80 15:04:38 00030316588TRDU0 XLON 299 425.60 15:10:48 00030316657TRDU0 XLON 430 425.80 15:17:57 00030316731TRDU0 XLON 512 425.80 15:17:57 00030316732TRDU0 XLON 658 425.80 15:17:57 00030316733TRDU0 XLON 441 425.60 15:17:58 00030316734TRDU0 XLON 114 425.60 15:17:58 00030316735TRDU0 XLON 602 425.60 15:26:35 00030316897TRDU0 XLON 281 426.00 15:37:36 00030317006TRDU0 XLON 294 426.00 15:37:36 00030317007TRDU0 XLON 242 426.00 15:44:49 00030317068TRDU0 XLON 270 426.00 15:44:49 00030317069TRDU0 XLON 512 426.00 15:44:49 00030317070TRDU0 XLON 618 426.00 15:44:49 00030317071TRDU0 XLON 588 425.40 15:45:36 00030317082TRDU0 XLON 523 423.40 15:52:03 00030317204TRDU0 XLON 519 423.40 15:52:03 00030317205TRDU0 XLON 537 423.00 15:58:57 00030317260TRDU0 XLON 592 422.80 15:58:57 00030317261TRDU0 XLON 571 424.80 16:06:13 00030317370TRDU0 XLON 425.00 16:15:02 00030317476TRDU0 XLON 14 519 425.80 16:15:16 00030317480TRDU0 XLON 529 425.20 16:17:50 00030317519TRDU0 XLON 548 424.60 16:17:50 00030317520TRDU0 XLON 1,741 424.80 16:19:36 00030317554TRDU0 XLON 539 424.60 16:22:50 00030317606TRDU0 XLON 424.60 16:22:50 00030317607TRDU0 XLON 1 630 424.60 16:27:54 00030317701TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

