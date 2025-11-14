Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
14.11.25 | 09:15
4,600 Euro
-4,17 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6004,94010:02
Dow Jones News
14.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 13 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      436.20p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      422.80p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      430.3120p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,919,313 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,127,137.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 13/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 430.3120

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                    129 433.60    08:18:10      00030313585TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,064  433.60    08:18:10      00030313586TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    433 433.60    08:18:10      00030313587TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    695 433.60    08:18:10      00030313588TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       433.60    08:18:10      00030313589TRDU0  XLON 
43 
 
 
                                                    571 434.80    08:40:18      00030313730TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    180 436.20    08:47:30      00030313844TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    394 436.20    08:47:30      00030313845TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       436.20    08:47:30      00030313846TRDU0  XLON 
28 
 
 
                                                    759 435.60    08:54:50      00030314148TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    634 435.00    09:01:16      00030314194TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       433.80    09:02:29      00030314255TRDU0  XLON 
77 
 
 
                                                    561 433.00    09:09:13      00030314306TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    580 432.80    09:09:13      00030314307TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    105 432.60    09:18:56      00030314394TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    513 433.00    09:32:01      00030314604TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       433.00    09:32:01      00030314605TRDU0  XLON 
48 
 
 
                                                    467 433.00    09:32:01      00030314606TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    538 433.00    09:32:01      00030314607TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    511 432.80    09:32:01      00030314608TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    525 433.00    09:53:45      00030314833TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    522 433.60    10:00:27      00030314869TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    194 433.20    10:02:29      00030314893TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       433.20    10:02:29      00030314894TRDU0  XLON 
33 
 
 
                                                    546 434.20    10:13:31      00030314958TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    589 434.20    10:17:21      00030314993TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,455  433.60    10:19:38      00030315026TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    572 433.20    10:45:21      00030315135TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    589 433.20    10:48:54      00030315140TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    565 433.20    10:48:54      00030315141TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    407 430.60    10:53:47      00030315147TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    190 430.60    10:53:51      00030315148TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    565 431.20    11:19:10      00030315407TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    619 431.20    11:27:44      00030315480TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    517 431.20    11:37:08      00030315556TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       431.20    11:41:37      00030315567TRDU0  XLON 
22 
 
 
                                                1,249  431.20    11:41:37      00030315568TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    587 431.00    12:00:00      00030315623TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    583 430.80    12:00:00      00030315624TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    577 430.00    12:10:46      00030315641TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    538 429.60    12:17:59      00030315645TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    177 429.20    12:23:12      00030315652TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    578 432.80    12:39:22      00030315697TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    789 432.60    12:41:09      00030315699TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    406 432.60    12:41:09      00030315700TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    578 432.60    12:56:30      00030315755TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       432.20    12:56:33      00030315756TRDU0  XLON 
19 
 
 
                                                    584 432.20    12:56:33      00030315757TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,056  432.20    13:09:21      00030315807TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        433.40    13:24:56      00030315882TRDU0  XLON 
5 
 
 
                                                    542 433.60    13:30:34      00030315896TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    511 433.80    13:34:25      00030315903TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,024  433.80    13:34:25      00030315904TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    603 434.20    13:49:48      00030315962TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    582 434.00    14:01:10      00030316014TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    510 434.00    14:01:10      00030316015TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    511 434.00    14:01:10      00030316016TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    511 434.00    14:01:10      00030316017TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    512 433.80    14:01:11      00030316018TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    592 432.00    14:09:31      00030316057TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    177 431.40    14:16:12      00030316126TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    360 431.40    14:16:12      00030316127TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    555 430.60    14:28:21      00030316228TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    440 430.60    14:28:21      00030316229TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       430.60    14:28:21      00030316230TRDU0  XLON 
76 
 
 
                                                    572 430.60    14:35:11      00030316302TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    493 430.60    14:35:11      00030316303TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,032  428.60    14:44:04      00030316378TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    420 428.40    14:44:04      00030316379TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    159 428.40    14:44:04      00030316380TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    518 428.00    14:51:22      00030316462TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    539 428.40    14:51:22      00030316463TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    574 427.20    14:54:33      00030316493TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    547 427.00    15:04:38      00030316587TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    550 426.80    15:04:38      00030316588TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    299 425.60    15:10:48      00030316657TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    430 425.80    15:17:57      00030316731TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    512 425.80    15:17:57      00030316732TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    658 425.80    15:17:57      00030316733TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    441 425.60    15:17:58      00030316734TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    114 425.60    15:17:58      00030316735TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    602 425.60    15:26:35      00030316897TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    281 426.00    15:37:36      00030317006TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    294 426.00    15:37:36      00030317007TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    242 426.00    15:44:49      00030317068TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    270 426.00    15:44:49      00030317069TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    512 426.00    15:44:49      00030317070TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    618 426.00    15:44:49      00030317071TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    588 425.40    15:45:36      00030317082TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    523 423.40    15:52:03      00030317204TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    519 423.40    15:52:03      00030317205TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    537 423.00    15:58:57      00030317260TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    592 422.80    15:58:57      00030317261TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    571 424.80    16:06:13      00030317370TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       425.00    16:15:02      00030317476TRDU0  XLON 
14 
 
 
                                                    519 425.80    16:15:16      00030317480TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    529 425.20    16:17:50      00030317519TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    548 424.60    16:17:50      00030317520TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,741  424.80    16:19:36      00030317554TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    539 424.60    16:22:50      00030317606TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        424.60    16:22:50      00030317607TRDU0  XLON 
1 
 
                                                    630 424.60    16:27:54      00030317701TRDU0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 408200 
EQS News ID:  2229676 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2229676&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.