Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -5

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 18-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 49,603 Ordinary shares purchased: 418.40p Highest price paid per share: 408.80p Lowest price paid per share: 413.8587p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,018,916 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,027,534.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 17/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,603

Volume weighted average price (pence): 413.8587

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Number of ordinary shares purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 213 418.40 08:38:35 00030321536TRDU0 XLON 418.40 08:38:35 00030321537TRDU0 XLON 18 546 418.40 08:50:10 00030321575TRDU0 XLON 501 418.00 08:50:21 00030321579TRDU0 XLON 537 418.00 08:50:21 00030321580TRDU0 XLON 516 416.60 08:53:59 00030321596TRDU0 XLON 514 415.60 09:03:32 00030321640TRDU0 XLON 503 414.40 09:14:32 00030321653TRDU0 XLON 171 414.60 09:19:01 00030321665TRDU0 XLON 350 414.60 09:19:01 00030321666TRDU0 XLON 531 414.40 09:19:15 00030321667TRDU0 XLON 416.40 09:33:00 00030321703TRDU0 XLON 46 679 418.40 09:35:56 00030321707TRDU0 XLON 418.40 09:35:56 00030321708TRDU0 XLON 52 181 418.40 09:35:56 00030321709TRDU0 XLON 115 418.40 09:35:56 00030321710TRDU0 XLON 512 416.80 09:41:33 00030321718TRDU0 XLON 504 416.20 09:56:40 00030321750TRDU0 XLON 388 416.00 10:02:42 00030321754TRDU0 XLON 416.00 10:02:42 00030321755TRDU0 XLON 65 416.00 10:02:42 00030321756TRDU0 XLON 11 600 416.00 10:08:22 00030321778TRDU0 XLON 1,434 415.20 10:08:23 00030321779TRDU0 XLON

539 415.00 10:34:17 00030321902TRDU0 XLON 361 414.80 10:40:06 00030321937TRDU0 XLON 1,040 414.80 10:40:06 00030321938TRDU0 XLON 603 415.20 10:59:42 00030322058TRDU0 XLON 514 416.60 11:12:24 00030322091TRDU0 XLON 503 417.00 11:15:17 00030322094TRDU0 XLON 523 417.20 11:29:48 00030322121TRDU0 XLON 505 417.20 11:29:48 00030322122TRDU0 XLON 520 417.20 11:29:48 00030322123TRDU0 XLON 520 417.20 11:29:48 00030322125TRDU0 XLON 547 416.80 11:35:33 00030322142TRDU0 XLON 563 416.60 11:59:42 00030322199TRDU0 XLON 493 416.40 11:59:42 00030322200TRDU0 XLON 416.40 11:59:42 00030322201TRDU0 XLON 53 449 416.00 11:59:43 00030322203TRDU0 XLON 580 416.00 11:59:43 00030322204TRDU0 XLON 364 414.80 12:29:23 00030322273TRDU0 XLON 503 414.80 12:29:23 00030322274TRDU0 XLON 177 414.80 12:29:23 00030322275TRDU0 XLON 529 414.60 12:29:23 00030322276TRDU0 XLON 413.40 12:34:51 00030322286TRDU0 XLON 94 583 413.40 12:48:22 00030322310TRDU0 XLON 545 413.40 12:48:22 00030322311TRDU0 XLON 107 415.00 13:09:52 00030322338TRDU0 XLON 415.00 13:09:52 00030322339TRDU0 XLON 18 1,947 415.00 13:09:52 00030322340TRDU0 XLON 526 415.00 13:09:52 00030322341TRDU0 XLON 565 415.00 13:32:16 00030322411TRDU0 XLON 527 415.00 13:32:16 00030322412TRDU0 XLON 521 415.00 13:32:16 00030322413TRDU0 XLON 149 413.00 13:50:48 00030322462TRDU0 XLON

414.20 13:52:31 00030322463TRDU0 XLON 6 334 414.20 13:52:31 00030322464TRDU0 XLON 197 414.20 13:52:31 00030322465TRDU0 XLON 421 413.60 13:52:35 00030322466TRDU0 XLON 189 413.60 13:52:35 00030322467TRDU0 XLON 262 413.60 13:52:35 00030322468TRDU0 XLON 457 413.20 13:52:44 00030322469TRDU0 XLON 283 413.40 14:01:08 00030322473TRDU0 XLON 235 413.40 14:01:08 00030322474TRDU0 XLON 552 413.20 14:01:08 00030322475TRDU0 XLON 550 411.60 14:13:31 00030322497TRDU0 XLON 566 411.60 14:13:31 00030322498TRDU0 XLON 115 411.00 14:21:33 00030322518TRDU0 XLON 1,037 410.80 14:26:20 00030322541TRDU0 XLON 518 410.40 14:26:22 00030322542TRDU0 XLON 514 412.00 14:38:48 00030322612TRDU0 XLON 501 413.80 14:41:35 00030322641TRDU0 XLON 524 413.40 14:41:46 00030322643TRDU0 XLON 542 413.40 14:41:46 00030322644TRDU0 XLON 945 413.40 14:41:46 00030322645TRDU0 XLON 550 415.00 14:56:43 00030322711TRDU0 XLON 551 414.60 14:56:43 00030322712TRDU0 XLON 952 414.00 15:01:44 00030322724TRDU0 XLON 568 413.80 15:01:44 00030322725TRDU0 XLON 132 412.60 15:06:30 00030322745TRDU0 XLON 492 412.60 15:06:30 00030322746TRDU0 XLON 1,049 412.40 15:13:27 00030322782TRDU0 XLON 525 410.60 15:19:58 00030322803TRDU0 XLON 461 410.20 15:20:02 00030322804TRDU0 XLON 410.20 15:20:02 00030322805TRDU0 XLON 71 1,026 412.40 15:31:26 00030322857TRDU0 XLON

533 412.20 15:31:26 00030322858TRDU0 XLON 337 411.60 15:36:12 00030322885TRDU0 XLON 1,108 412.40 15:49:27 00030322945TRDU0 XLON 566 412.40 15:49:27 00030322946TRDU0 XLON 501 412.20 15:49:28 00030322947TRDU0 XLON 422 412.00 15:49:28 00030322948TRDU0 XLON 412.00 15:49:28 00030322949TRDU0 XLON 79 515 411.00 15:58:36 00030323009TRDU0 XLON 511 410.80 15:58:36 00030323010TRDU0 XLON 411.20 16:01:04 00030323024TRDU0 XLON 36 411.20 16:01:04 00030323025TRDU0 XLON 28 465 411.20 16:01:04 00030323026TRDU0 XLON 247 410.40 16:07:26 00030323072TRDU0 XLON 278 410.40 16:07:26 00030323073TRDU0 XLON 581 410.00 16:10:59 00030323121TRDU0 XLON 1,229 410.00 16:16:33 00030323227TRDU0 XLON 635 409.80 16:16:33 00030323228TRDU0 XLON 228 409.60 16:16:33 00030323229TRDU0 XLON 525 409.20 16:19:58 00030323233TRDU0 XLON 264 408.80 16:20:07 00030323234TRDU0 XLON 111 408.80 16:20:08 00030323235TRDU0 XLON 197 409.00 16:22:48 00030323283TRDU0 XLON 141 409.00 16:22:48 00030323284TRDU0 XLON 409.40 16:26:10 00030323303TRDU0 XLON 86 409.80 16:28:19 00030323329TRDU0 XLON 2 409.80 16:28:19 00030323330TRDU0 XLON 49 247 409.80 16:29:43 00030323339TRDU0 XLON 409.80 16:29:46 00030323340TRDU0 XLON 93 409.80 16:29:50 00030323341TRDU0 XLON 9

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

