Dienstag, 18.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Skyharbour übernimmt 100% Russell Lake - Startschuss für die nächste Uran-Rally?
WKN: A3CSVV | ISIN: SE0016075063 | Ticker-Symbol: 7RW
Tradegate
18.11.25 | 08:15
4,125 Euro
-1,43 % -0,060
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTELLEGO TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTELLEGO TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0904,14510:08
0,0000,00008:31
GlobeNewswire
18.11.2025 08:24 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suspension of Trading in Intellego Technologies AB at FNSE

2025-11-18T07:23:46Z

Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Due to Non Disclosure Of
Inside Information About The Issuer Or Financial Instrument
Ongoing:
True
Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to
suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books
will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please
contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email
iss@nasdaq.com

Issuer: Intellego Technologies AB, LEI:
549300KTMO4X275LNL41
Instrument: INT SE0016075063

The Financial Supervisory
Authority for FNSE has been notified
