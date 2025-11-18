Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to list on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB), operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

The OTCQB, established in 2010, is the premier U.S. marketplace for early-stage and developing companies. Designed to provide improved visibility and greater access to U.S. investors, the OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market."

The Company will trade under the ticker symbol ATMYF in the United States, with its shares also listed on Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ATMY and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol K8J0.

The Company believes this milestone will support increased liquidity, enhance transparency, and attract a broader base of retail and institutional investors in the U.S. capital markets.

Jim Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented:

"This uplisting marks an important step in our growth strategy. Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market aligns with our commitment to increasing shareholder value, improving market visibility, and maintaining high standards of corporate governance."

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is a exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

The Company is developing the Bald Hill Antimony Project located in New Brunswick, Canada.

Bald Hill Antimony Project Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick.

Excellent infrastructure including roads, power and a deep sea port 45 Klms away.

Past work including drilling has outlined an antimony deposit over 700 m. long as part of a much longer zone of breccia.

Widths of mineralization average 3 to 4 meters and average grades range between 3% to 4% antimony.

2025 NI-43-101 Technical Report: Potential quantity and grade of the drilled area, which is the target of our exploration, is in the 2.700,000 tonne range grading 3.0% to 4.0% Sb (~81,000 to 108,000 tonnes contained antimony) 1 .

. Potential to expand based on additional known targets.

1. NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources October 28, 2025. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

