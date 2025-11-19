GEVORKYAN, a.s.: Strong results, plan fulfilment. Q3 2025: EBITDA growth of over 17% YoY.

Key events for GEVORKYAN in Q3 2025:

Revenue increased by 8.7% YoY to over EUR 63.5 million

increased by 8.7% YoY to over EBITDA amounted to nearly EUR 23 million, representing YoY growth of over 17%

amounted to nearly representing YoY of over EBITDA margin increased by 2.6 p.p. to 36%

by 2.6 p.p. Outlook for fiscal year 2025: Estimated revenue growth of 11-18%, EBITDA growth of 15-23%

5-year outlook: Estimated annual revenue growth of 10-16%, annual EBITDA growth of 10-18%

GEVORKYAN, a.s., a European leader in powder metallurgy, announces selected financial and operating results for the nine months ended 30 September 2025, an updated outlook for fiscal year 2025 and a five-year outlook.

The company reported revenue exceeding EUR 63 million for the first nine months of 2025, representing a YoY increase of 8.7%. EBITDA amounted to nearly EUR 23 million, representing a YoY increase of more than 17%, with EBITDA margin reaching 36% (+2.6 p.p. YoY).

GEVORKYAN, a.s. also reported operating EBIT of EUR 8.84 million in the third quarter of 2025, and EAT after tax rose to EUR 4.42 million.

Based on the results achieved in the third quarter, which confirmed continued revenue growth driven by new customers and strategic acquisitions, the company continues to expect revenue growth of 11-18% for 2025. Higher EBITDA also supports the assumption of growth in EBIT, EBT and EAT indicators.

About GEVORKYAN, a.s.

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in the field of powder metallurgy, a global supplier to large multinational companies and one of the most innovative companies in this sector worldwide. For more information, visit www.gevorkyan.eu.

Further information

This press release and the full Q3 2025 report are available at https://gevorkyan.eu/en/for-investors/.

Contact information:

Financial matters: Andrej Bátovský, andrej.batovsky@gevorkyan.sk

Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

Disclaimer

This document does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell or purchase securities. The information contained in this document is purely informative, and we recommend contacting a representative of GEVORKYAN, a.s. listed above for context and explanation. The public offering of shares in the Czech Republic was carried out on the basis of a share prospectus prepared in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council, which is available on the website of GEVORKYAN, a.s.

This document contains "forward-looking statements" that can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "expects", "believes", "estimates", etc. and that relate to strategic priorities, performance, growth, transactions or market trends. They are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. The forecasts contained in this document are based on GEVORKYAN management's best estimate of its strategic and financial position and future market conditions, trends and other potential developments. These considerations involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to, among other things: further escalation of the war in Ukraine, including further sanctions and counter-sanctions; demand for GEVORKYAN's products and services and their acceptance in the market; our plans regarding dividend policy and dividend payments, as well as our ability to obtain loans, transfers or other payments or guarantees from financial institutions; government regulation of the metallurgical industry and the powder metallurgy sector; litigation or disputes with third parties or regulatory authorities or other negative developments involving such parties; the impact of export controls and laws affecting trade and investment on our ability and the ability of important third-party suppliers to purchase goods, software or technology necessary for the products and services we provide to our customers, including those arising from basic or so-called "reciprocal tariffs" imposed in the countries in which we operate; other risks beyond the control of the parties or failure to meet expectations regarding various strategic priorities, the impact of currency fluctuations, increased competition in the markets in which GEVORKYAN operates, and the impact of excise taxes on the purchasing behaviour of consumers of GEVORKYAN products.

NOTICE TO READERS: PRESENTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Unless otherwise stated, GEVORKYAN's results and other financial information presented in this document have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") based on internal management reports for which management is responsible and have not been externally audited, reviewed or verified. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on this information. This information may not be indicative of actual results in any future period.

