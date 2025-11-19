JA Solar at COP30, Marking Four Consecutive Years of Climate Action Leadership

BELÉM, Brazil, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) is taking place in Belém, Brazil, from November 10 to 21. As a global leader in the photovoltaic industry, JA Solar was invited to attend for the fourth consecutive year, highlighting its climate action leadership. During the conference, JA Solar's Executive President Aiqing Yang delivered a video speech at the China Pavilion, sharing latest practices and outlook of solar enterprises in addressing climate change.

Bringing together approximately 56,000 representatives from more than 190 countries, COP30 served as a pivotal high-level forum for government and private sector delegations to negotiate key climate issues, including emissions reduction, climate change adaptation, climate finance, and just transition.

As President Yang noted during COP30, the private sector and the clean energy sector in particular, must play a key role in the shift to a climate resilient world. 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of Paris Agreement, as well as the 20th anniversary of JA Solar. At this pivotal moment, JA Solar officially launched the "4F (Faster, Foster, Fairer, Further)" environmental climate strategy at the China pavilion. As a green energy solutions partner trusted by global clients, the cumulative global shipments of JA Solar's products exceed 317 GW across 180 countries and regions. In 2024, JA Solar avoided over 50 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in emissions and achieved a 34% green electricity consumption ratio. In 2025, JA Solar intensified its efforts in sustainable practices, collaborating with global stakeholders to advance responsible supply chains and a circular economy.

JA Solar also actively participated in a series of events and dialogues throughout COP30, such as Energy Sector roundtables held by UNGC, the launch of Brazilian Initiative on Global Time- and Region-Specific Electricity Carbon Factors by State Grid, and the launch of Green Electricity 100% 2025 Consensus as one of the inaugural signing enterprises. In addition, JA Solar held a one-on-one meeting with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to exchange views on its decarbonization pathway.

Through its active engagement in COP30 and beyond, JA Solar demonstrated that its commitment to climate action is integral to its corporate identity, pledging to power a climate-resilient future through relentless innovation and unwavering global partnership in solar industry.

