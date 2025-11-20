Biosergen AB: Determination of Record Date for Reverse Share Split in Biosergen

STOCKHOLM, November 20, 2025. At the Annual General Meeting of Biosergen AB ("Biosergen" or the "Company") on June 11, 2025, a resolution was passed on a reverse split of shares, whereby one hundred (100) existing shares are reversed into one (1) share (reversal ratio 1:100). The Board of Directors was further authorized to determine the record date for the reverse split. Biosergen's Board of Directors has today resolved that the record date for the reverse split shall be December 2, 2025.

Through the reverse share split, the total number of shares in the Company will decrease from 234,823,212 to 2,348,232 shares, resulting in an increase in quota value from SEK 0.025 to approximately SEK 2.5 per share.

Shareholders will automatically receive a new, lower number of shares in proportion to their holdings on the record date of December 2, 2025. Shareholders whose holdings of shares on the record date are not evenly divisible by one hundred (100) will receive shares free of charge so that their holdings become evenly divisible by one hundred (100), so-called rounding up. The merger will take place automatically via Euroclear Sweden AB and shareholders do not need to take any action to participate in the merger.

As a result of the reverse share split, the Company's share will change its ISIN code. As of December 1, 2025, the share will be traded with the new ISIN code SE0026821852.

Timetable for the reverse share split

- The last day of trading in the Company's shares prior to the reverse share split shall be November 28, 2025.

- The first day of trading in the Company's shares after the reverse share split shall be December 1, 2025. The share price from that date will reflect the effect of the merger.

- The record date for the merger shall be December 2, 2025

For additional information, please contact:

Tine Kold Olesen, CEO Telephone: +45 3135 5707

E-mail: tine.olesen@biosergen.net

Mark Beveridge, CFO Telephone: +46 76 805 8288

Email: mark.beveridge@biosergen.net

The Company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

ABOUT BIOSERGEN

Biosergen is a biotechnology company in the clinical stage within the therapeutic field of life-threatening fungal diseases. Biosergen' s mission is to develop the drug candidate BSG005, into a new first line treatment choice for resistant and/or difficult to treat invasive fungal infections, to save thousands of lives of immune-compromised cancer- transplant- and AIDS patients every year.