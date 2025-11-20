American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies Announces Recycled Magnet Processing Agreement with ERI

Agreement establishes commercial framework for domestic production of refined rare earth oxides from recycled magnet waste

Agreement follows ReElement's recently announced $1.4 billion partnership with U.S. Department of War

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") through its minority holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, today announced the signing of a commercial processing agreement with Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. ("ERI").

Under the agreement, ERI, the nation's leading material resource recovery, ITAD, mobility and data destruction/processing provider and largest recycler of electronics, will leverage its extensive international collection network and eight U.S.-based recycling centers to aggregate and pre-process end-of-life magnet materials. ReElement will refine this recycled feedstock into high-purity rare earth oxides, enabling the domestic production of critical inputs for mobility, defense, and advanced technology applications.

This agreement strengthens the United States' ability to establish a circular and secure supply chain for rare earth elements at a time of growing strategic demand. By integrating ERI's scale in responsible electronics recycling with ReElement's advanced, modular refining platform, the partnership provides a consistent pathway to generate high-value, domestically sourced mineral output.

Through advanced, proprietary, AI-driven software and hardware solutions, ERI is able to identify and access material with magnets and rare earth elements at a distinct purity level which allows for the recovery of these critical rare earth elements.

As previously announced, ReElement has commenced trial shipments of 99.99%+ pure rare earth oxides to qualified commercial and defense partners - an essential step toward long-term domestic supply agreements. ReElement is currently accepting orders for these refined materials. Production is underway at the Company's Noblesville, Indiana facility, with large-scale commercial output scheduled to transition to ReElement's 400,000-square-foot Marion, Indiana complex beginning in early 2026.

Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of ReElement Technologies commented, "ERI is a trusted partner to leading U.S. technology companies and hyperscalers, and their ability to efficiently source and process recycled magnet material is unmatched. Pairing their feedstock capabilities with ReElement's advanced refining platform positions us to accelerate true circularity for critical minerals in the United States and deliver high-purity rare earth elements for our current and expanding customer base."

"It's an honor to partner with ReElement on this innovative and impactful rare earths initiative," said ERI's Chairman and CEO John Shegerian. "ReElement's groundbreaking technology and solutions make it the leading refiner of high-performance critical battery and rare earth elements required in energy, transportation, defense and other technologies. This new relationship will open the door for a whole new wave of US-based capabilities in the rare earth realm that will have both domestic and global implications."

Shegerian, who is also the host of the Webby Award-winning business sustainability Podcast, "The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian," interviewed Jensen for an in-depth discussion on ReElement's groundbreaking technology here.

About Electronic Recyclers International, Inc.

ERI is the nation's leading material resource recovery, ITAD and mobility recycling company. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first company in its industry to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI's mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about ITAD services and e-waste recycling at ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

