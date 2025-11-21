Bodycote Plc - Completion of disposal of ten Non-Core sites in France

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

21 November 2025

Bodycote plc

Completion of disposal of ten Non-Core sites in France

Bodycote, the world's leading provider of specialist thermal processing services, today announces the completion of the sale of a package of ten Non-Core sites to the French asset management company Arcole. The sites are based in France and are focused on heat treatment for Automotive and Industrial Markets. The cash consideration for the deal is €22m. The completion of this deal marks an important milestone in the execution of the Group's Optimise programme, which at full run-rate in mid-2027 will deliver an operating profit benefit of at least £15m, with net programme cash costs of £10-15m.

Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer, said "We are delighted to have completed this transaction, which brings in considerable proceeds and is a key step in the delivery of our Optimise programme. It accelerates our efforts to transform the Group's portfolio and to create a higher quality, more resilient and faster growing Bodycote."

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Investor Relations and FP&A

Tel: +44 1625 505 300

Disclosures:

This announcement contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ from future results or developments expressed or implied from the forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this document. Bodycote plc accepts no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements publicly or adjust them to future events or developments, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.