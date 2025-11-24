Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
24.11.25 | 09:15
4,660 Euro
+2,19 % +0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6205,00010:12
Dow Jones News
24.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 21 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      411.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      400.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      408.2374p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,218,916 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,827,534.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 408.2374

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                    684 406.00    08:10:56      00030341047TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    543 406.00    08:10:56      00030341048TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    659 405.60    08:10:56      00030341049TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    647 400.40    08:21:12      00030341129TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    338 407.00    08:30:50      00030341228TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    213 407.00    08:30:50      00030341229TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        407.00    08:41:01      00030341425TRDU0  XLON 
6 
 
 
                                                    580 407.00    08:41:01      00030341426TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    564 408.00    08:47:30      00030341539TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    600 408.20    08:53:19      00030341592TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        408.20    08:53:19      00030341593TRDU0  XLON 
1 
 
 
                                                    217 408.20    08:57:59      00030341675TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    581 408.20    08:57:59      00030341676TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    548 408.20    08:57:59      00030341677TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    640 408.20    09:15:34      00030341948TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    631 408.00    09:22:50      00030342077TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    624 408.00    09:30:00      00030342097TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    133 407.20    09:37:12      00030342155TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    144 407.20    09:37:12      00030342156TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    126 407.20    09:37:12      00030342157TRDU0  XLON
                                                    978 406.40    09:40:31      00030342186TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    655 406.20    09:53:31      00030342340TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    527 406.40    09:58:16      00030342380TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    615 406.40    09:58:16      00030342381TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    301 408.20    10:16:36      00030342760TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    621 408.40    10:16:43      00030342761TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    589 407.80    10:26:35      00030342876TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    570 408.80    10:34:29      00030343049TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    100 408.00    10:44:59      00030343363TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    176 408.00    10:46:23      00030343383TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    116 407.60    10:47:36      00030343396TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       407.60    10:47:36      00030343397TRDU0  XLON 
55 
 
 
                                                        407.40    10:48:03      00030343403TRDU0  XLON 
2 
 
 
                                                    501 407.60    10:49:12      00030343415TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    614 407.60    10:49:12      00030343416TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    200 409.00    11:04:54      00030343858TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    540 409.80    11:14:38      00030343946TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    307 410.00    11:15:36      00030343967TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       410.20    11:20:58      00030344004TRDU0  XLON 
63 
 
 
                                                       410.20    11:20:58      00030344005TRDU0  XLON 
97 
 
 
                                                    217 410.20    11:20:58      00030344006TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    229 410.20    11:21:03      00030344007TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    716 409.20    11:26:16      00030344048TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       409.80    11:40:33      00030344182TRDU0  XLON 
63 
 
 
                                                    129 409.80    11:40:33      00030344183TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    641 409.60    11:40:55      00030344207TRDU0  XLON
                                                    500 408.80    11:47:27      00030344298TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        408.80    11:47:30      00030344305TRDU0  XLON 
4 
 
 
                                                    173 408.80    11:47:30      00030344306TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    366 408.80    12:04:46      00030344476TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    185 408.80    12:05:19      00030344478TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    548 408.20    12:05:52      00030344479TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    587 407.80    12:05:52      00030344480TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    554 404.20    12:31:19      00030344680TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    570 404.00    12:31:19      00030344681TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    230 406.00    12:48:11      00030344743TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    367 406.00    12:48:40      00030344749TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       408.20    13:06:31      00030344948TRDU0  XLON 
66 
 
 
                                                1,310  408.20    13:06:31      00030344949TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        408.00    13:15:10      00030345041TRDU0  XLON 
1 
 
 
                                                       408.00    13:15:10      00030345042TRDU0  XLON 
32 
 
 
                                                    139 408.40    13:15:33      00030345050TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    350 408.40    13:15:33      00030345051TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    151 408.40    13:15:33      00030345052TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    585 409.20    13:20:18      00030345092TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       409.00    13:31:25      00030345152TRDU0  XLON 
41 
 
 
                                                    578 409.20    13:31:50      00030345153TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    594 408.80    13:32:39      00030345154TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    286 410.80    13:45:57      00030345244TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    286 410.80    13:45:57      00030345245TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    632 410.80    13:52:35      00030345308TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       411.00    13:59:30      00030345382TRDU0  XLON 
58
                                                    318 411.00    13:59:30      00030345383TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    173 410.60    13:59:31      00030345384TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    193 410.20    14:04:56      00030345411TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    442 410.20    14:04:56      00030345412TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    278 409.80    14:11:11      00030345439TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    188 410.00    14:13:35      00030345449TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       410.00    14:13:35      00030345450TRDU0  XLON 
10 
 
 
                                                    306 409.80    14:15:24      00030345466TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    304 409.80    14:15:24      00030345467TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    176 409.80    14:19:21      00030345473TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,124  409.80    14:19:21      00030345474TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    651 410.20    14:32:37      00030345710TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,441  410.00    14:32:37      00030345711TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    185 410.00    14:32:37      00030345712TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       408.00    14:48:34      00030346059TRDU0  XLON 
32 
 
 
                                                    550 408.40    14:48:50      00030346063TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    474 408.20    14:49:21      00030346096TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       408.20    14:49:21      00030346097TRDU0  XLON 
74 
 
 
                                                    473 408.00    14:49:21      00030346098TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       408.00    14:49:21      00030346099TRDU0  XLON 
70 
 
 
                                                    183 408.20    15:00:44      00030346635TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,121  408.20    15:00:44      00030346636TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    590 408.00    15:07:24      00030346801TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       407.40    15:10:10      00030346862TRDU0  XLON 
21 
 
 
                                                       407.40    15:10:10      00030346863TRDU0  XLON 
19 
 
 
                                                    542 407.40    15:10:10      00030346864TRDU0  XLON
                                                    398 407.00    15:15:13      00030346988TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    207 407.00    15:15:13      00030346989TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    556 406.60    15:20:09      00030347147TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       406.40    15:24:10      00030347603TRDU0  XLON 
91 
 
 
                                                    475 406.40    15:24:10      00030347604TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    625 406.00    15:24:21      00030347610TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    314 406.20    15:31:13      00030347960TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    273 406.20    15:31:13      00030347961TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    153 407.00    15:40:12      00030348096TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    283 407.00    15:40:12      00030348097TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    130 407.00    15:40:12      00030348098TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    480 407.00    15:41:43      00030348114TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,093  407.00    15:41:43      00030348115TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    556 408.60    15:47:22      00030348184TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    215 409.60    15:56:35      00030348301TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    355 409.60    15:56:38      00030348303TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,164  409.40    15:58:00      00030348338TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    588 409.40    16:07:27      00030348455TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    601 409.60    16:09:45      00030348479TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    625 409.40    16:09:45      00030348480TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    162 410.40    16:16:14      00030348551TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,094  410.40    16:16:14      00030348552TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       410.40    16:18:19      00030348565TRDU0  XLON 
32 
 
 
                                                    530 410.40    16:18:19      00030348566TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    589 410.40    16:21:13      00030348592TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    463 410.60    16:23:32      00030348600TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    141 410.60    16:23:32      00030348601TRDU0  XLON
                                                    575 410.20    16:25:05      00030348614TRDU0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 409120 
EQS News ID:  2234512 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2234512&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
