Medical Care Technologies Inc. Strengthens Foundational AI Infrastructure as Company Prepares for Next Development Milestones

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) today confirmed that it has initiated the next stage of infrastructure preparation and early system testing to support the long-term scalability of its AI-driven health analytics platform.

With AI capabilities advancing rapidly, MDCE is focused on creating a flexible, future-proof structure that enables continuous refinement of its technologies. This includes preparing both the Clinical AI Division - which aims to pursue clinical validation-and the Consumer AI Division, which focuses on preventive health insights, emotional wellness tools, dietary tools and lifestyle metrics.

The preparatory phase includes:

Core architecture optimization

Module-to-module compatibility testing

Data ingestion stress tests

Early safety and compliance assessments

Predictive analytics model tuning

"These steps position us for stable growth as we move deeper into development and testing," said CEO Marshall Perkins. "Artificial intelligence continues to advance, and our platform is evolving with it-supported by the groundwork we are laying today."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results may differ due to risks and uncertainties. Medical Care Technologies Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE) is developing a next-generation AI health analytics platform that uses image-based and biometric data to predict, detect signs of chronic disease. Its mission is to create accessible, non-invasive screening tools that empower both clinicians and individuals to identify health risks before they become critical.

