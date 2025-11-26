Embracer Group AB: Trading in the class B shares of Coffee Stain on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm is expected to commence on 11 December 2025

On 3 November 2025, the Extra General Meeting of Embracer Group AB ("Embracer") resolved to distribute all shares of Coffee Stain Group AB ("Coffee Stain") to the shareholders of Embracer (the "Distribution"). The Board of Directors has set the record date of the Distribution to 9 December 2025. On 12 November 2025, the Nasdaq Stockholm AB approved Coffee Stain's listing application for the admission to trading of its class B shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, subject to customary conditions. Trading in Coffee Stain's class B shares is expected to commence on 11 December 2025.

"As we now enter the next phase, becoming a standalone listed company, I feel the same excitement I did when we first started - and when we joined Embracer seven years ago. Today's games industry is more competitive than ever, but also more rewarding when you get things right. We have a strong foundation in our lean teams and core franchises. Our ambition is to keep focusing on what we do best: developing our existing games, building new ones, and staying close to and growing our communities around them. I couldn't be prouder of Coffee Stain Group and our teams as we take this next step together towards an exciting future", says Anton Westbergh, co-founder and Group CEO of Coffee Stain.

Listing of Coffee Stain's class B shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm

On 12 November 2025, the Nasdaq Stockholm AB approved Coffee Stain's listing application for the admission to trading of Coffee Stain's class B shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, subject to customary conditions. A company description, which will inter alia contain information about Coffee Stain, is expected to be published on 8 December 2025 and will be available on Embracer's and Coffee Stain's respective websites.

Important dates and indicative timeline

The last day of trading in the class B shares of Embracer including the right to receive shares in Coffee Stain is 5 December 2025. As of 8 December 2025, the class B share of Embracer will be traded excluding the right to receive shares in Coffee Stain. Other than being registered as a shareholder of Embracer, including holding shares through an Investment Savings Account (Sw. Investeringssparkonto (ISK)) or endowment insurance (Sw. kapitalförsäkring), on the record date for the Distribution, which will be 9 December 2025, no further actions are required by Embracer's shareholders.

Trading in Coffee Stain's class B shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm is expected to commence on 11 December 2025. The class B shares will be traded under the ticker COFFEE B with the ISIN code SE0026599557. The class A shares of Coffee Stain will not be admitted to trading.

More information on the Distribution including the information brochure published in connection with the Extra General Meeting of Embracer and key dates can be found here.



5 December 2025: The last day for trading in the shares of Embracer including the right to receive shares in Coffee Stain

8 December 2025: The company description is expected to be published

8 December 2025: The first day for trading in the shares of Embracer excluding the right to receive shares in Coffee Stain

9 December 2025: Record date for the distribution of shares in Coffee Stain

11 December 2025: First day of trading in Coffee Stain's class B shares

Advisors

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB is acting as Lead Financial Advisor in connection with the Distribution. DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige and SB1 Markets, filial i Sverige are acting as Financial Advisors. Baker & McKenzie Advokatbyrå KB acts as legal counsel to Embracer and Coffee Stain.

For more information, please contact:

Oscar Erixon

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: + 46 730 24 91 42

Email: oscar.erixon@embracer.com

Arman Teimouri

Head of Media & Public Affairs

Phone: +46 793 33 05 60

Email: arman.teimouri@embracer.com

About Embracer Group

Embracer Group is a global group of creative and entrepreneurial businesses in PC, console and mobile games, as well as other related media. The Group has an extensive catalog of over 450 owned or controlled franchises. With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its operative groups: THQ Nordic, PLAION, Coffee Stain, DECA Games, Dark Horse, Freemode and Crystal Dynamics - Eidos. The Group includes 69 internal game development studios and engages nearly 7,000 talents across nearly 30 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B.

About Coffee Stain Group

Coffee Stain Group brings together Scandinavian game developers and publishers with a portfolio of community-driven games primarily for PC and console. It has a proven track record of building successful titles such as Goat Simulator, Satisfactory, Deep Rock Galactic, Valheim, Teardown and Welcome to Bloxburg. The Group consists of around 250 employees and 13 game studios including Coffee Stain, Ghost Ship and Tuxedo Labs.



For more information, visit coffeestain.com

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Embracer or Coffee Stain have not made and do not intend to make any offer of securities in any jurisdiction. This press release is not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and this press release has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. A company description is planned to be published in connection with the contemplated admission to trading of Coffee Stain's class B shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.



This press release does not identify or purport to identify any risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in Embracer or Coffee Stain. The information contained in this press release are only intended to describe the background to the distribution of all shares in Coffee Stain and do not purport to be complete or exhaustive.