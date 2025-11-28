Anzeige
28.11.2025 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28

28 November 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1958.0000 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

27 November 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

1,692

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1958.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1958.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1958.0000

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,307,116. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,307,116. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1958.0000

1,692

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

63

1958.00

08:18:55

00078153973TRLO0

XLON

305

1958.00

08:49:18

00078155153TRLO0

XLON

267

1958.00

08:49:18

00078155154TRLO0

XLON

103

1958.00

08:50:55

00078155191TRLO0

XLON

77

1958.00

08:50:55

00078155192TRLO0

XLON

235

1958.00

08:59:19

00078155422TRLO0

XLON

4

1958.00

09:46:06

00078156432TRLO0

XLON

4

1958.00

09:46:06

00078156433TRLO0

XLON

22

1958.00

09:46:06

00078156434TRLO0

XLON

306

1958.00

09:46:06

00078156435TRLO0

XLON

43

1958.00

09:46:06

00078156436TRLO0

XLON

263

1958.00

09:50:24

00078156565TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


