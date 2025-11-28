

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Electricity company Neoenergia, a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A. (IBDSF.PK, IBE1.DE, IBE.MC, 1IBE.MI), Friday announced that it has entered into a partnership with Honda for green hydrogen mobility project in Brazil.



The partnership will be developed at Neoenergia's first green hydrogen service station, located in Brasilia. The project is part of the Research, Development and Innovation Programme or PDI, regulated by Brazil's National Electric Energy Agency or ANEEL, with an investment of almost 5 million euros.



The objective of this collaboration is to develop complementary alternatives that will help in the electrification process of the automotive sector, contributing to the common aim of both companies of carbon neutrality by 2050.



The vehicle refueling station will open in December 2025. At the refueling station, technical tests and validations will be carried out with the Honda CR-V and the model, FCEV, a plug-in hybrid electric SUV with hydrogen fuel cell. The car will be tested for six months.



On the Madrid Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 0.41 percent lower at 18.14 euros.



