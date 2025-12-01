GEVORKYAN, a.s.: Technological flexibility opens up new markets for GEVORKYAN

GEVORKYAN, listed on the Prague Stock Exchange, continues its stable growth and further demonstrates strong demand for its production and technological capacities across industrial sectors.

New projects include special parts for the production of modern security systems for a variety of uses, including centralized control panels for hotel complexes, office buildings, and other large facilities. GEVORKYAN has also expanded its activities in the field of hand tools and equipment for domestic and professional use, where it is currently launching two new projects for North American customers.

Innovative production technologies and the gradual launch of in-house material production are also beginning to shift production towards medical applications, including special components for implants and medical equipment with the potential for new projects over the next decades. The cosmetics and healthcare segment accounts for a significant share of GEVORKYAN's customer portfolio. Thanks to talent acquisition in Poland, the newly opened branch is also beginning to bring in new projects in the beautysector with Europe-wide coverage for professional use.

The same trend of strengthening the portfolio is also evident in the area of mobility. In the automotive sector, the company is working on new components for several global manufacturers of systems for automotive brands with a significant American presence. Diversification is further expanded by cooperation with a leading global manufacturer of systems for rail vehicles, including modern high-speed trains.

The company's stable growth, supported by innovation and a long-term diversification strategy, was also confirmed in the interim report for Q3 2025, which reported an EBITDA margin of 36%, YoY EBITDA growth of over 17%, and estimated revenue growth of 11-18% and EBITDA growth of 15-23% for the coming years.





About GEVORKYAN

GEVORKYAN is a leading European company in the field of powder metallurgy, a global supplier to large multinational companies and one of the most innovative companies in this sector worldwide. For more information, visit https://gevorkyan.eu/en/.

