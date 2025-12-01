Medical Care Technologies Inc. Moves Into Apple's Final TestFlight Testing Phase for Its Debut Consumer AI App

"MDCE Aims at a $13.4 Billion Worldwide Health & Nutrition App Market With Its First AI Consumer Platform."

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is pleased to announce that its first consumer-based mobile application-designed to showcase the company's expanding technological capabilities-is now deep into Apple's iOS TestFlight testing phase, the final stage before public release on the App Store.

This artificial-intelligence-powered application introduces a unique twist within the global multi-billion-dollar food and cuisine mobile app sector, representing MDCE's first major step into mass-market consumer technology. The company will reveal the official name of the application upon launch, and MDCE is preparing to engage a leading marketing agency specializing in worldwide mobile app releases.

"Reaching the TestFlight milestone demonstrates the strength of our internal development team," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "This first consumer application is a testament to our coding expertise and early AI capabilities. We believe it will have the potential to generate revenue in several countries as we continue to build an expanding library of AI-driven applications set for release over the coming quarters."

MDCE's development roadmap includes the following sequential steps:

Complete the iOS TestFlight evaluation; Obtain Apple App Store approval and launch the iOS version; Immediately begin the Google Play testing phase; Upon Google's approval, proceed with the official global Android launch.

The company will continue providing regular updates to investors regarding the status of both its consumer-focused AI application and its upcoming AI-based medical applications as testing progresses and features are refined.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (MDCE)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE) is an emerging technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence-based applications across health, consumer, and enterprise sectors. Leveraging advanced computer vision, machine learning, and mobile software architecture, MDCE builds scalable digital products with global commercial potential. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona. For more information, please visit www.medicalcaretechnologies.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ due to risks and uncertainties related to regulatory approvals, market conditions, product performance, and operational factors. The company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

info@infiniteauctions.com

Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-moves-into-apples-final-testflight-tes-1113036