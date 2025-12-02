Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 02-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 1 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 484.40p Highest price paid per share: 455.20p Lowest price paid per share: 465.0061p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,518,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,528,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 01/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 465.0061

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 1,097 484.40 08:03:50 00030370126TRDU0 XLON 521 481.00 08:08:28 00030370147TRDU0 XLON 232 475.60 08:20:56 00030370212TRDU0 XLON 525 475.40 08:20:56 00030370213TRDU0 XLON 283 475.60 08:20:56 00030370214TRDU0 XLON 601 472.20 08:38:57 00030370268TRDU0 XLON 552 475.60 08:51:43 00030370330TRDU0 XLON 419 474.40 08:57:12 00030370346TRDU0 XLON 122 474.40 08:57:12 00030370348TRDU0 XLON 503 477.00 09:06:55 00030370547TRDU0 XLON 535 477.80 09:11:27 00030370569TRDU0 XLON 763 477.00 09:11:27 00030370570TRDU0 XLON 502 477.20 09:11:27 00030370571TRDU0 XLON 124 477.00 09:11:27 00030370572TRDU0 XLON 519 476.00 09:34:47 00030370673TRDU0 XLON 1,105 475.20 09:38:20 00030370681TRDU0 XLON 521 475.40 09:54:59 00030370873TRDU0 XLON 525 474.40 09:54:59 00030370874TRDU0 XLON 527 474.40 09:54:59 00030370875TRDU0 XLON 1,130 471.60 10:13:16 00030371100TRDU0 XLON 152 469.00 10:25:26 00030371183TRDU0 XLON 385 469.00 10:25:26 00030371184TRDU0 XLON 552 468.00 10:33:56 00030371301TRDU0 XLON 602 470.40 10:45:41 00030371461TRDU0 XLON 363 469.20 10:55:23 00030371565TRDU0 XLON 155 469.20 10:55:23 00030371569TRDU0 XLON 549 469.60 10:55:38 00030371625TRDU0 XLON 600 470.00 11:10:38 00030371787TRDU0 XLON 522 468.80 11:12:34 00030371921TRDU0 XLON 582 468.40 11:12:35 00030371922TRDU0 XLON 114 465.20 11:35:35 00030371981TRDU0 XLON 218 465.20 11:35:35 00030371982TRDU0 XLON 529 463.60 11:36:01 00030371983TRDU0 XLON 906 463.00 11:36:02 00030371984TRDU0 XLON 662 460.40 11:50:16 00030372052TRDU0 XLON 515 459.20 12:07:02 00030372089TRDU0 XLON 543 458.60 12:07:02 00030372090TRDU0 XLON 137 460.20 12:28:03 00030372159TRDU0 XLON 271 460.20 12:28:03 00030372160TRDU0 XLON 160 460.20 12:28:03 00030372161TRDU0 XLON 151 460.80 12:41:39 00030372215TRDU0 XLON 381 460.80 12:41:39 00030372216TRDU0 XLON 116 460.80 12:42:32 00030372217TRDU0 XLON 466 460.80 12:42:32 00030372218TRDU0 XLON 519 460.00 12:48:44 00030372240TRDU0 XLON 205 460.00 12:48:44 00030372241TRDU0 XLON 300 460.00 12:48:44 00030372242TRDU0 XLON 176 459.80 12:48:44 00030372243TRDU0 XLON 54 459.80 12:48:44 00030372244TRDU0 XLON 304 459.80 12:48:44 00030372245TRDU0 XLON 17 461.00 13:10:12 00030372329TRDU0 XLON 15 461.00 13:10:12 00030372330TRDU0 XLON 51 461.00 13:10:12 00030372331TRDU0 XLON 424 461.00 13:10:12 00030372332TRDU0 XLON 25 460.60 13:16:33 00030372340TRDU0 XLON 50 460.60 13:16:33 00030372341TRDU0 XLON 75 460.60 13:16:33 00030372342TRDU0 XLON 383 460.60 13:16:33 00030372343TRDU0 XLON 604 460.60 13:23:14 00030372359TRDU0 XLON 95 459.60 13:27:12 00030372368TRDU0 XLON 11 459.60 13:27:12 00030372369TRDU0 XLON 111 459.60 13:27:12 00030372370TRDU0 XLON 307 459.60 13:27:13 00030372371TRDU0 XLON 102 459.60 13:27:13 00030372372TRDU0 XLON 468 459.60 13:27:13 00030372373TRDU0 XLON 299 462.20 13:40:03 00030372439TRDU0 XLON 303 462.20 13:40:03 00030372440TRDU0 XLON 532 462.00 13:46:06 00030372446TRDU0 XLON 967 461.20 13:46:49 00030372448TRDU0 XLON 500 458.40 13:50:25 00030372459TRDU0 XLON 6 458.40 13:50:27 00030372460TRDU0 XLON 7 458.40 13:50:27 00030372461TRDU0 XLON 520 458.60 13:57:08 00030372486TRDU0 XLON 545 461.00 14:05:45 00030372509TRDU0 XLON 513 461.20 14:05:45 00030372510TRDU0 XLON 100 462.20 14:20:10 00030372525TRDU0 XLON 588 462.20 14:20:24 00030372527TRDU0 XLON 359 462.20 14:20:24 00030372528TRDU0 XLON 220 461.60 14:20:24 00030372529TRDU0 XLON 326 461.60 14:20:24 00030372530TRDU0 XLON 543 464.80 14:35:49 00030372578TRDU0 XLON 1,519 464.00 14:36:39 00030372579TRDU0 XLON 1,104 463.60 14:47:34 00030372671TRDU0 XLON 584 463.60 14:47:34 00030372672TRDU0 XLON 507 463.40 15:00:05 00030372747TRDU0 XLON 535 463.40 15:03:25 00030372755TRDU0 XLON 507 463.20 15:03:25 00030372756TRDU0 XLON 174 463.40 15:05:24 00030372762TRDU0 XLON 449 464.00 15:07:51 00030372771TRDU0 XLON 624 464.00 15:07:51 00030372772TRDU0 XLON 585 464.00 15:18:48 00030372841TRDU0 XLON 114 463.00 15:19:25 00030372843TRDU0 XLON 451 463.00 15:19:25 00030372844TRDU0 XLON 518 462.80 15:19:25 00030372845TRDU0 XLON 526 460.60 15:23:00 00030372852TRDU0 XLON 546 455.20 15:34:13 00030372902TRDU0 XLON 38 455.20 15:34:13 00030372903TRDU0 XLON 546 455.20 15:34:13 00030372904TRDU0 XLON 521 455.80 15:40:02 00030372921TRDU0 XLON 508 455.40 15:40:02 00030372922TRDU0 XLON 595 461.20 15:50:39 00030372957TRDU0 XLON 902 460.60 15:51:41 00030372959TRDU0 XLON 121 460.60 15:51:41 00030372960TRDU0 XLON 371 460.00 16:01:55 00030372977TRDU0 XLON 20 460.00 16:01:55 00030372978TRDU0 XLON 151 460.00 16:01:55 00030372979TRDU0 XLON 533 459.80 16:04:33 00030372984TRDU0 XLON 533 459.80 16:04:33 00030372985TRDU0 XLON 560 459.60 16:04:33 00030372986TRDU0 XLON 173 458.60 16:16:32 00030373151TRDU0 XLON 347 458.60 16:16:32 00030373152TRDU0 XLON 11 458.40 16:17:27 00030373163TRDU0 XLON 555 458.60 16:18:04 00030373173TRDU0 XLON 521 458.40 16:18:04 00030373174TRDU0 XLON 419 458.40 16:18:04 00030373175TRDU0 XLON 1,091 458.40 16:18:04 00030373176TRDU0 XLON 520 458.80 16:27:47 00030373284TRDU0 XLON 860 458.80 16:27:47 00030373285TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

