Medical Care Technologies Inc. Expands Development of Consumer-Grade AI Pre-Health Screening Tools Focused on Early Detection

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) announced today that the company is expanding its development efforts into a new generation of consumer-grade AI pre-health screening mobile applications designed to help identify early warning signs of serious health conditions and encourage timely medical intervention.

This initiative builds upon MDCE's previously announced breakthrough in early melanoma detection. The company is now leveraging that technological foundation to broaden its AI capabilities across multiple high-risk categories, creating accessible tools that support individuals before symptoms become critical.

Advancing At-Home Early Detection

MDCE's next wave of consumer applications integrates deep-learning models trained on medical datasets to assess early-risk indicators related to:

Dermatology and skin-lesion irregularities

Ocular health markers

Lifestyle and health-behavior risk trends

These tools are being engineered to provide consumer-friendly, preliminary screening insights that can help users recognize potential issues earlier and seek professional evaluation when appropriate.

"Early detection saves lives, and our goal is to make that proactive technology available to everyone," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "We are fully committed to developing consumer-grade AI tools that deliver early health insights right from a mobile device."

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE) is committed to developing AI-driven technologies that advance preventive healthcare and consumer health intelligence. The company focuses on artificial intelligence applications spanning dermatology, ocular health, neurological tracking, wellness analytics, diet/nutrition and early-risk detection tools.

