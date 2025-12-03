Medical Care Technologies Inc. Slashes Costs, Outsmarts Industry Giants with Lean AI Innovation Model

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is pleased to highlight its strategic advantage of operating as a lean, agile company in the competitive AI sector. While many large public companies in the artificial intelligence industry invest hundreds of millions-or even billions-of dollars into infrastructure, proprietary data centers, and in-house development, MDCE has chosen a different path.

By leveraging outsourcing for hosting and development and utilizing cutting-edge API extensions, the company has significantly reduced overhead while staying at the forefront of innovation. For context, some industry giants spend vast sums on proprietary technology infrastructure, often running into the hundreds of millions annually, which can create both opportunity and risk. MDCE's approach is to remain flexible and cost-efficient, turning potential overhead into a competitive advantage.

Additionally, the use of these API extensions means that MDCE is not solely dependent on the approval of any single patent. While the company does have a pending patent application, its success is not contingent upon it. This makes MDCE less vulnerable to delays and ensures that the company can continue delivering value and innovation regardless of the patent timeline.

"Our investors can take confidence in the fact that our streamlined model is a strength, not a weakness," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "By running a leaner ship, we're able to pivot quickly, innovate faster, and deliver cutting-edge AI solutions without the drag of excessive overhead costs."

