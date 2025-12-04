Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 04-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 3 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 463.60p Highest price paid per share: 456.00p Lowest price paid per share: 458.1145p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,618,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,428,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 458.1145

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 699 457.00 08:04:00 00030376995TRDU0 XLON 431 457.00 08:04:00 00030376996TRDU0 XLON 371 456.80 08:29:20 00030377075TRDU0 XLON 243 456.80 08:29:20 00030377076TRDU0 XLON 525 456.80 08:29:20 00030377077TRDU0 XLON 514 456.00 08:34:15 00030377092TRDU0 XLON 936 457.00 08:41:36 00030377106TRDU0 XLON 261 458.00 08:55:00 00030377187TRDU0 XLON 314 458.00 08:55:00 00030377190TRDU0 XLON 348 457.80 09:00:20 00030377212TRDU0 XLON 615 457.80 09:00:20 00030377213TRDU0 XLON 22 457.60 09:10:02 00030377255TRDU0 XLON 524 457.60 09:10:02 00030377256TRDU0 XLON 508 457.40 09:10:02 00030377257TRDU0 XLON 45 457.40 09:10:02 00030377258TRDU0 XLON 39 457.20 09:16:40 00030377285TRDU0 XLON 400 457.20 09:16:44 00030377286TRDU0 XLON 96 457.20 09:16:44 00030377287TRDU0 XLON 531 456.40 09:35:07 00030377391TRDU0 XLON 519 456.20 09:35:07 00030377392TRDU0 XLON 1,077 456.00 09:40:04 00030377409TRDU0 XLON 546 456.00 09:57:37 00030377470TRDU0 XLON 449 457.40 10:09:50 00030377524TRDU0 XLON 69 457.40 10:09:50 00030377525TRDU0 XLON 89 458.00 10:16:47 00030377528TRDU0 XLON 53 458.00 10:16:47 00030377529TRDU0 XLON 503 458.00 10:18:37 00030377532TRDU0 XLON 17 457.40 10:23:17 00030377539TRDU0 XLON 31 457.40 10:23:17 00030377540TRDU0 XLON 42 457.40 10:23:17 00030377541TRDU0 XLON 33 457.40 10:23:17 00030377542TRDU0 XLON 1 457.40 10:29:55 00030377549TRDU0 XLON 526 457.60 10:33:25 00030377550TRDU0 XLON 1,952 457.60 10:33:25 00030377551TRDU0 XLON 526 458.20 10:59:48 00030377608TRDU0 XLON 304 458.00 10:59:48 00030377609TRDU0 XLON 347 458.00 10:59:48 00030377610TRDU0 XLON 343 458.60 11:23:41 00030377689TRDU0 XLON 197 458.60 11:23:41 00030377690TRDU0 XLON 3 458.60 11:23:41 00030377691TRDU0 XLON 67 457.40 11:23:41 00030377692TRDU0 XLON 324 457.40 11:23:41 00030377693TRDU0 XLON 211 457.40 11:23:41 00030377694TRDU0 XLON 116 457.20 11:23:43 00030377695TRDU0 XLON 396 457.20 11:23:43 00030377696TRDU0 XLON 647 456.80 11:35:34 00030377706TRDU0 XLON 546 456.40 11:35:34 00030377707TRDU0 XLON 70 456.20 11:58:58 00030377744TRDU0 XLON 26 456.40 12:10:44 00030377747TRDU0 XLON 17 456.40 12:10:44 00030377748TRDU0 XLON 565 456.40 12:13:48 00030377752TRDU0 XLON 935 456.40 12:13:48 00030377753TRDU0 XLON 1,030 456.40 12:13:48 00030377754TRDU0 XLON 69 456.40 12:13:48 00030377755TRDU0 XLON 183 458.00 12:41:23 00030377792TRDU0 XLON 61 458.00 12:41:23 00030377793TRDU0 XLON 262 458.00 12:41:24 00030377794TRDU0 XLON 168 458.20 12:48:05 00030377812TRDU0 XLON 160 458.60 12:50:11 00030377827TRDU0 XLON 169 458.60 12:50:11 00030377828TRDU0 XLON 1,003 457.80 12:52:29 00030377837TRDU0 XLON 532 457.00 12:57:42 00030377840TRDU0 XLON 563 457.00 13:16:00 00030377983TRDU0 XLON 523 457.00 13:16:00 00030377984TRDU0 XLON 595 457.40 13:26:33 00030378021TRDU0 XLON 425 457.40 13:31:32 00030378031TRDU0 XLON 682 457.40 13:31:32 00030378032TRDU0 XLON 399 457.00 13:34:28 00030378033TRDU0 XLON 113 457.00 13:34:28 00030378034TRDU0 XLON

627 457.00 13:41:16 00030378054TRDU0 XLON 177 456.40 13:47:59 00030378077TRDU0 XLON 237 456.40 13:53:57 00030378086TRDU0 XLON 551 456.40 13:53:57 00030378087TRDU0 XLON 247 456.40 13:53:57 00030378088TRDU0 XLON 396 456.20 13:56:07 00030378090TRDU0 XLON 463 456.20 14:04:15 00030378095TRDU0 XLON 238 456.60 14:15:45 00030378162TRDU0 XLON 61 456.60 14:15:45 00030378163TRDU0 XLON 308 456.60 14:15:45 00030378164TRDU0 XLON 406 456.20 14:16:11 00030378167TRDU0 XLON 117 456.20 14:16:11 00030378168TRDU0 XLON 271 456.60 14:26:44 00030378186TRDU0 XLON 558 457.00 14:29:07 00030378192TRDU0 XLON 432 456.40 14:29:10 00030378193TRDU0 XLON 1,134 456.40 14:29:10 00030378194TRDU0 XLON 503 458.20 14:44:17 00030378235TRDU0 XLON 593 458.20 14:44:17 00030378238TRDU0 XLON 542 458.00 14:44:17 00030378236TRDU0 XLON 538 458.00 14:44:17 00030378237TRDU0 XLON 525 458.00 14:44:17 00030378239TRDU0 XLON 1,091 457.40 15:01:10 00030378286TRDU0 XLON 141 457.20 15:01:10 00030378287TRDU0 XLON 429 457.20 15:01:10 00030378288TRDU0 XLON 22 458.20 15:13:00 00030378429TRDU0 XLON 180 458.20 15:13:00 00030378430TRDU0 XLON 196 458.20 15:13:00 00030378431TRDU0 XLON 125 458.20 15:13:00 00030378432TRDU0 XLON 138 458.20 15:13:00 00030378433TRDU0 XLON 402 458.20 15:13:00 00030378434TRDU0 XLON 516 458.00 15:13:01 00030378435TRDU0 XLON 431 457.60 15:13:22 00030378443TRDU0 XLON 63 457.60 15:13:22 00030378444TRDU0 XLON 14 457.60 15:13:22 00030378445TRDU0 XLON 243 459.80 15:22:08 00030378544TRDU0 XLON 91 459.80 15:22:08 00030378545TRDU0 XLON 48 459.80 15:22:08 00030378546TRDU0 XLON 152 459.80 15:22:08 00030378547TRDU0 XLON 274 460.40 15:25:13 00030378613TRDU0 XLON 254 460.40 15:25:15 00030378614TRDU0 XLON 589 460.40 15:25:15 00030378615TRDU0 XLON 538 460.00 15:35:49 00030378748TRDU0 XLON 540 459.80 15:48:14 00030378880TRDU0 XLON 1,014 459.80 15:48:14 00030378886TRDU0 XLON 1,012 459.60 15:48:14 00030378887TRDU0 XLON 541 459.40 15:54:57 00030378935TRDU0 XLON 520 459.40 15:56:17 00030378944TRDU0 XLON 616 462.20 16:07:17 00030379027TRDU0 XLON 89 462.20 16:07:17 00030379028TRDU0 XLON 524 462.20 16:07:17 00030379029TRDU0 XLON 1,155 463.60 16:10:33 00030379049TRDU0 XLON 566 463.00 16:12:28 00030379054TRDU0 XLON 95 463.20 16:15:45 00030379088TRDU0 XLON 581 463.40 16:16:24 00030379098TRDU0 XLON 517 462.20 16:21:11 00030379131TRDU0 XLON 611 462.40 16:26:34 00030379145TRDU0 XLON 85 462.20 16:26:34 00030379146TRDU0 XLON 128 462.60 16:27:42 00030379151TRDU0 XLON 639 462.60 16:28:05 00030379158TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

