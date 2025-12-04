

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks gained some ground in positive territory on Thursday as softer than expected U.S. private sector jobs data raised expectations of a Fed rate cut next week. Optimism surrounding Ukraine peace talks and some rating upgrades contributed as well to the positive mood in the market.



The benchmark CAC was up 31.80 points or 0.39% at 40 8,119.22 nearly half an hour past noon.



Renault, up 5.3%, topped the list of gainers in the CAC 40 index. Stellantis rallied 3.7% and Capgemni climbed 3.4%.



Schneider Electric and STMicroElectronics moved up nearly 3%. Societe Generale gained 2.3% and Edenred advanced nearly 2%, while Legrand, Dassault Systemes, Publicis Groupe and BNP Paribas gained 1.3 to 1.7%.



Pernod Ricard, Safran, Euronext, Sanofi, Engie and EssilorLuxottica lost 1 to 1.5%.



Data from S&P Global showed the HCOB Construction PMI in France rose to 43.6 in November from 39.8 in the prior month. This marked the 42nd consecutive month of contraction in the French construction sector, and although the downturn eased somewhat, it still remained sharp.



The HCOB Eurozone Construction PMI rose to 45.4 in November 2025 from 44.0 in October, a report from S&P Global showed.



Data from Eurostat showed Eurozone retail sales were flat in October, following a modestly revised 0.1% increase in September. On an annual basis, however, retail sales increased 1.5% in October, up from 1.2% in September and slightly above the expected 1.3% increase.



