Medical Care Technologies Inc. Builds on Subsidiary Revenue Strength to Accelerate AI Health-Tech Mission in 2026

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced a strategic acceleration of its core mission in artificial intelligence-driven health and wellness technology. With Infinite Auctions (www.infiniteauctions.com) operating since 2016 and Real Game Used (www.realgameused.com) since 2017, both subsidiaries continue to provide brand strength, domain expertise, and emerging revenue that support MDCE's broader AI vision.

Leveraging the stability of these proven business units, MDCE is now shifting focus back to the parent company to build and launch a catalog of AI-based mobile applications centered on medical pre-screening, nutrition, wellness, and food intelligence - areas with significant global demand.

"Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used as long-term pillars will support our AI ambitions," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "Now we are accelerating into the next phase: scalable applications designed to enhance personal health and everyday decision-making worldwide."

MDCE's first release enters the high-growth food and recipe AI market - a multi-billion-dollar mobile app category that impacts nearly every adult globally. The company sees this product as the foundation for expanding into deeper consumer health improvements through AI.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (www.medicalcaretechnologies.com, www.mdcestock.com) develops AI-powered technology focused on consumer wellness, nutritional insight, and preventive screening. Supported by its established subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, the Company is expanding its innovation pipeline to improve health outcomes through accessible artificial intelligence.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed due to risks and uncertainties.

