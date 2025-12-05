Anzeige
Freitag, 05.12.2025
Das Timing könnte nicht besser sein - Durchbruchsjahr 2026 für Myriad
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
05.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 4 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      477.20p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      464.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      471.3311p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,668,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,378,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 471.3311

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
552               468.60     08:10:55          00030379462TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,200              468.40     08:10:55          00030379463TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,127              471.80     08:42:25          00030379561TRDU0      XLON 
 
44                471.80     08:42:25          00030379562TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,081              472.60     08:44:05          00030379563TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               471.00     08:59:06          00030379668TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               469.20     09:05:16          00030379785TRDU0      XLON 
 
513               468.20     09:05:40          00030379793TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               467.80     09:05:40          00030379795TRDU0      XLON 
 
13                467.00     09:15:37          00030379861TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               467.00     09:15:37          00030379862TRDU0      XLON 
 
630               468.00     09:32:22          00030379959TRDU0      XLON 
 
693               467.80     09:32:22          00030379960TRDU0      XLON 
 
577               467.80     09:52:40          00030380025TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               467.80     09:52:40          00030380026TRDU0      XLON 
 
215               467.40     09:52:40          00030380027TRDU0      XLON 
 
59                467.40     09:52:40          00030380028TRDU0      XLON 
 
338               467.40     09:52:40          00030380029TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               466.80     10:01:48          00030380099TRDU0      XLON 
 
507               466.40     10:20:34          00030380142TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               465.80     10:29:56          00030380154TRDU0      XLON 
 
507               465.60     10:29:56          00030380155TRDU0      XLON 
 
19                465.60     10:29:58          00030380156TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               465.40     10:29:58          00030380157TRDU0      XLON 
 
173               468.40     10:42:21          00030380216TRDU0      XLON 
 
250               468.40     10:42:21          00030380217TRDU0      XLON 
 
693               468.40     10:42:21          00030380218TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               469.80     11:04:55          00030380368TRDU0      XLON 
 
782               469.20     11:12:33          00030380390TRDU0      XLON 
 
446               469.20     11:12:33          00030380391TRDU0      XLON 
 
465               467.00     11:28:49          00030380402TRDU0      XLON 
 
99                467.00     11:28:49          00030380403TRDU0      XLON 
 
401               467.00     11:28:49          00030380404TRDU0      XLON 
 
181               467.00     11:28:49          00030380405TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               465.40     11:45:36          00030380446TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               465.60     11:45:36          00030380447TRDU0      XLON 
 
476               465.00     12:04:38          00030380476TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               465.00     12:04:38          00030380477TRDU0      XLON 
 
51                465.00     12:04:38          00030380478TRDU0      XLON 
 
69                464.80     12:04:38          00030380479TRDU0      XLON 
 
123               466.00     12:09:26          00030380482TRDU0      XLON 
 
7                466.00     12:09:26          00030380483TRDU0      XLON 
 
443               466.00     12:09:26          00030380484TRDU0      XLON 
 
255               464.00     12:17:53          00030380499TRDU0      XLON 
 
302               464.00     12:17:53          00030380500TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               466.00     12:37:38          00030380588TRDU0      XLON 
 
572               467.00     12:48:43          00030380603TRDU0      XLON 
 
397               466.40     12:50:40          00030380604TRDU0      XLON 
 
134               466.40     12:50:40          00030380605TRDU0      XLON 
 
397               466.40     12:50:40          00030380606TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               468.00     13:04:01          00030380638TRDU0      XLON 
 
819               467.60     13:05:28          00030380642TRDU0      XLON 
 
232               467.60     13:05:28          00030380643TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               472.80     13:25:19          00030380670TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               472.00     13:25:30          00030380671TRDU0      XLON 
 
9                472.40     13:35:11          00030380704TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               473.20     13:35:56          00030380709TRDU0      XLON 
 
503               473.20     13:43:34          00030380731TRDU0      XLON 
 
503               473.20     13:43:34          00030380732TRDU0      XLON 
 
503               472.80     13:43:34          00030380733TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               472.80     13:54:00          00030380764TRDU0      XLON 
 
960               472.20     13:59:00          00030380773TRDU0      XLON 
 
614               472.20     13:59:00          00030380774TRDU0      XLON 
 
558               472.60     14:11:13          00030380827TRDU0      XLON 
 
328               473.20     14:22:02          00030380873TRDU0      XLON 
 
270               473.20     14:22:02          00030380874TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               473.00     14:22:02          00030380875TRDU0      XLON 
 
594               473.20     14:22:02          00030380876TRDU0      XLON 
 
584               473.00     14:22:02          00030380877TRDU0      XLON
15                473.40     14:39:41          00030380920TRDU0      XLON 
 
183               473.40     14:39:41          00030380921TRDU0      XLON 
 
576               473.40     14:40:32          00030380923TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               473.00     14:40:33          00030380924TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,079              472.80     14:40:33          00030380925TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               474.60     14:51:40          00030380960TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               474.40     14:51:40          00030380961TRDU0      XLON 
 
662               473.60     14:56:44          00030381023TRDU0      XLON 
 
308               473.40     14:56:44          00030381024TRDU0      XLON 
 
254               473.40     14:56:44          00030381026TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               473.20     15:07:40          00030381112TRDU0      XLON 
 
140               473.60     15:17:54          00030381230TRDU0      XLON 
 
279               473.60     15:17:54          00030381231TRDU0      XLON 
 
91                473.60     15:17:54          00030381232TRDU0      XLON 
 
326               473.60     15:17:54          00030381233TRDU0      XLON 
 
414               473.60     15:17:54          00030381234TRDU0      XLON 
 
298               473.60     15:17:54          00030381235TRDU0      XLON 
 
49                473.80     15:25:07          00030381333TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               473.80     15:25:07          00030381334TRDU0      XLON 
 
311               473.80     15:25:07          00030381335TRDU0      XLON 
 
206               473.80     15:25:07          00030381336TRDU0      XLON 
 
508               473.60     15:25:10          00030381337TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,126              476.20     15:44:53          00030381621TRDU0      XLON 
 
559               476.40     15:47:13          00030381644TRDU0      XLON 
 
504               476.40     15:47:13          00030381645TRDU0      XLON 
 
413               476.40     15:50:34          00030381709TRDU0      XLON 
 
338               476.40     15:50:34          00030381710TRDU0      XLON 
 
752               476.80     15:55:00          00030381829TRDU0      XLON 
 
439               476.60     16:00:33          00030381929TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               476.60     16:01:55          00030381941TRDU0      XLON 
 
102               476.60     16:01:55          00030381942TRDU0      XLON 
 
626               475.80     16:05:20          00030381973TRDU0      XLON 
 
607               475.80     16:05:20          00030381974TRDU0      XLON 
 
102               476.40     16:13:49          00030382126TRDU0      XLON 
 
9                476.40     16:13:49          00030382127TRDU0      XLON 
 
467               476.40     16:13:49          00030382128TRDU0      XLON 
 
289               477.00     16:19:39          00030382210TRDU0      XLON 
 
215               477.00     16:19:39          00030382211TRDU0      XLON 
 
127               476.60     16:19:52          00030382212TRDU0      XLON 
 
12                476.60     16:19:52          00030382213TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,820              476.60     16:19:52          00030382214TRDU0      XLON 
 
214               476.60     16:19:52          00030382215TRDU0      XLON 
 
314               477.20     16:28:14          00030382276TRDU0      XLON 
 
314               477.20     16:28:14          00030382277TRDU0      XLON 
 
91                477.20     16:28:14          00030382278TRDU0      XLON 
 
193               477.00     16:28:52          00030382280TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 410411 
EQS News ID:  2240732 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
