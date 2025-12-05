Medical Care Technologies Inc. Closes Reg A - Dilution Ends, Growth Phase Begins

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is pleased to announce that its Regulation A Tier 1 Offering will formally conclude on December 6, 2025, marking a major milestone in the Company's corporate transition and strengthening its capital structure.

With the completion of the offering, no additional shares will be issued through the Reg A, concluding the dilution period that supported early-stage development and strategic subsidiary growth. Coupled with the Company's intentionally lean operational model, the proceeds from the offering have positioned MDCE with the financial flexibility needed to focus aggressively on product launches, revenue expansion, and AI innovation throughout 2026.

"We built a foundation to scale - and now we're ready to accelerate," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "By completing our Reg A and maintaining a lower-overhead model, we are now in the driver's seat to push forward the development of our AI-powered health and nutrition technologies at full speed."

The Company highlighted that the capital raised will directly support the rollout of MDCE's forthcoming catalog of consumer-focused AI mobile applications - including its debut nutrition intelligence and recipe generation platform - as well as continued growth of its established subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used.

"We want our investors to know that this moment marks the transition into our growth phase," added Perkins. "We are incredibly excited for what's next."

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (www.medicalcaretechnologies.com, www.mdcestock.com) is an emerging health-technology company creating AI-driven consumer applications across wellness, nutrition, and preventive screening. Fueled by proven subsidiary operations and a lean innovation strategy, the Company is focused on scalable AI products designed to improve everyday health and lifestyle decisions.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

