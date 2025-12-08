Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Dec-2025 / 17:28 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

8 December 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  8 December 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         33,225 
 
Highest price paid per share:            126.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             123.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    124.9694p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,760,685 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,980,891 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,980,891 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      124.9694p                       33,225

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
601             125.40          09:22:29         00364790751TRLO1     XLON 
 
322             124.80          09:22:31         00364790784TRLO1     XLON 
 
307             124.80          09:22:31         00364790785TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             124.60          09:22:37         00364790828TRLO1     XLON 
 
453             125.20          09:32:47         00364798982TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              125.20          09:32:47         00364798983TRLO1     XLON 
 
146             125.20          09:32:47         00364798984TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             125.00          09:33:41         00364799774TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             124.80          11:26:52         00364824359TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             124.80          11:30:26         00364824452TRLO1     XLON 
 
190             124.60          11:37:38         00364824712TRLO1     XLON 
 
396             125.00          11:37:40         00364824714TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             124.60          11:37:40         00364824715TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             125.80          12:25:53         00364825948TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             125.80          12:38:28         00364826220TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             126.00          12:38:29         00364826222TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             125.80          12:38:35         00364826225TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             125.80          12:41:34         00364826309TRLO1     XLON 
 
72              126.00          12:47:01         00364826449TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              126.00          12:47:01         00364826450TRLO1     XLON 
 
102             126.00          12:47:11         00364826454TRLO1     XLON 
 
84              126.00          12:47:48         00364826465TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             126.00          13:43:32         00364827861TRLO1     XLON 
 
109             126.00          13:43:32         00364827862TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             126.00          13:45:05         00364827914TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             125.80          13:55:15         00364828284TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              125.80          13:55:15         00364828285TRLO1     XLON 
 
1310             125.80          13:56:02         00364828295TRLO1     XLON 
 
67              125.60          13:57:00         00364828353TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             125.60          14:14:00         00364828880TRLO1     XLON 
 
67              125.60          14:14:00         00364828881TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             125.20          14:18:32         00364829033TRLO1     XLON 
 
507             125.60          14:32:00         00364830222TRLO1     XLON 
 
1085             125.60          14:32:00         00364830223TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              125.60          14:32:00         00364830224TRLO1     XLON 
 
680             125.60          14:32:00         00364830225TRLO1     XLON 
 
256             125.60          14:45:51         00364831523TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             125.40          14:45:51         00364831524TRLO1     XLON 
 
119             125.60          14:52:14         00364831933TRLO1     XLON 
 
108             125.60          14:52:14         00364831934TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             125.60          14:52:14         00364831935TRLO1     XLON 
 
1631             125.60          14:52:14         00364831936TRLO1     XLON 
 
724             125.60          14:52:14         00364831939TRLO1     XLON 
 
666             125.40          14:52:15         00364831942TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             125.20          14:57:56         00364832426TRLO1     XLON 
 
485             124.80          15:25:23         00364834346TRLO1     XLON 
 
157             124.80          15:25:23         00364834347TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             124.80          15:25:23         00364834348TRLO1     XLON 
 
121             125.00          15:25:23         00364834349TRLO1     XLON 
 
1185             125.00          15:25:23         00364834350TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             124.60          15:25:27         00364834378TRLO1     XLON 
 
27              124.80          15:26:12         00364834427TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             124.60          15:43:23         00364835312TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             124.60          15:43:38         00364835327TRLO1     XLON 
 
345             124.20          15:52:05         00364835765TRLO1     XLON 
 
288             124.20          15:52:05         00364835766TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             124.20          15:52:05         00364835767TRLO1     XLON 
 
283             124.00          16:00:07         00364836407TRLO1     XLON 
 
331             124.00          16:00:07         00364836408TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             124.00          16:00:07         00364836409TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             124.00          16:00:07         00364836410TRLO1     XLON 
 
195             124.20          16:01:08         00364836489TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             124.20          16:01:08         00364836490TRLO1     XLON 
 
1274             123.80          16:01:08         00364836491TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             123.80          16:01:08         00364836492TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             123.60          16:14:31         00364837284TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             123.40          16:19:52         00364837644TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             123.40          16:19:52         00364837645TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             123.40          16:19:52         00364837646TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2025 12:28 ET (17:28 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 410692 
EQS News ID:  2242074 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2242074&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2025 12:28 ET (17:28 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
