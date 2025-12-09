Molten Ventures Plc: Modo Energy Series B investment, and ICEYE fundraise with partial realisation

DJ Modo Energy Series B investment, and ICEYE fundraise with partial realisation

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Modo Energy Series B investment, and ICEYE fundraise with partial realisation 09-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company") Modo Energy Series B investment, and ICEYE fundraise with partial realisation Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, is pleased to announce a Series B investment in Modo Energy and partial realisation of its holding in ICEYE. Emerging Portfolio investment Molten has led a GBP25 million Series B round by investing GBP12.5 million in its Emerging Portfolio company Modo Energy, a company building the global standard for benchmarking and valuing electrification assets. Molten first invested in Modo Energy in 2024; this new funding round will support Modo Energy's international expansion into 20 markets and further enhance its platform. AI has the potential to transform how the world values and finances electrification; Modo Energy is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation through its ownership of the entire modelling stack and has already established the trust required across the financial ecosystem. This investment is in line with Molten's articulated strategy of concentrating on its core expertise of leading Series A and B investments. Core Portfolio update ICEYE has raised additional capital at an increased valuation following strong commercial traction. ICEYE operates the world's largest synthetic aperture radar ("SAR") satellite constellation, providing objective, near real-time insights to detect, understand, and respond to change on Earth, day or night, in any weather. SAR technology enables persistent monitoring by using radar pulses that penetrate clouds, smoke and darkness, supporting rapid response across defence and intelligence, security, disaster response and recovery, insurance, maritime monitoring, and finance sectors. With 62 satellites successfully launched to date, ICEYE plans to scale production to an average of one satellite per week from next year, deploying sovereign space capabilities for allied nations at unprecedented speed and scale. Molten first invested in ICEYE's Series B round in 2018, with follow-on investments in 2019 and 2021 during its Series C and D rounds. Since our initial investment, ICEYE has demonstrated significant growth, recently securing EUR150 million in new funding and a EUR50 million secondary placement, resulting in a company valuation of EUR2.4 billion. As part of our active portfolio management, Molten has undertaken a partial realisation of its holding in ICEYE, at a valuation above the most recent valuation date of 30 September 2025, generating circa GBP17.5 million in cash proceeds. As at 30 September 2025, the fair value of Molten's investment in ICEYE was GBP74 million. At the value of the round, our remaining holding would be valued at circa GBP85 million, resulting in a total multiple on invested cost ("MoIC") of 4.6x (including the realised proceeds). Capital allocation update This realisation now brings total cash proceeds generated from realisations in the current financial year (ending 31 March 2026) to circa GBP104 million, representing 7.6% of opening gross portfolio value ("GPV") and tracking towards the internal annual target of 10% of opening GPV through the cycle. The ongoing strong level of realisations is supporting both investment activity as well as the Company's share buyback programme, recognising the NAV per share accretive effect of these buybacks. Of the GBP50 million committed to the share buyback programme since July 2024, circa GBP44 million has been completed to date. Ben Wilkinson, CEO, commented: "The deals in today's update bookend our process of value creation, from early deployment, on this occasion at Series B into Modo Energy, to partial realisation in ICEYE, one of the most mature of our Core Portfolio holdings. We continue to demonstrate the continued growth of our assets and our ability to support the scaling journey of the high growth businesses in our portfolio. Having flagged at our recent results that we're working on a pipeline of realisation opportunities, we're pleased not just for Modo and ICEYE, but also for our investors as our realisations continue to track well against our target for the year." 