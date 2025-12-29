Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
29.12.25 | 07:38
5,050 Euro
-8,18 % -0,450
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5506,00009:16
Dow Jones News
29.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 24 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      17,992 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      496.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      493.80p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      495.5323p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,311,112 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,735,338.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 24/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 17,992

Volume weighted average price (pence): 495.5323

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
163               494.80     08:17:22          00030425947TRDU0      XLON 
 
290               494.80     08:19:39          00030425959TRDU0      XLON 
 
253               494.80     08:19:39          00030425958TRDU0      XLON 
 
242               494.60     08:27:49          00030425988TRDU0      XLON 
 
200               494.60     08:27:49          00030425987TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               494.60     08:34:12          00030425990TRDU0      XLON 
 
337               495.00     08:42:08          00030425997TRDU0      XLON 
 
285               495.00     08:42:08          00030425996TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               495.00     08:55:16          00030426003TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               495.00     08:59:32          00030426005TRDU0      XLON 
 
573               493.80     09:04:59          00030426011TRDU0      XLON 
 
63                494.80     09:28:55          00030426026TRDU0      XLON 
 
551               494.80     09:30:49          00030426029TRDU0      XLON 
 
1386               496.00     09:41:36          00030426030TRDU0      XLON 
 
2                495.40     10:32:15          00030426067TRDU0      XLON 
 
317               496.00     10:33:18          00030426069TRDU0      XLON 
 
398               496.00     10:33:18          00030426068TRDU0      XLON 
 
1695               496.00     10:33:18          00030426070TRDU0      XLON 
 
17                495.60     10:37:52          00030426080TRDU0      XLON 
 
159               495.60     10:37:52          00030426079TRDU0      XLON 
 
441               495.60     10:37:52          00030426078TRDU0      XLON 
 
584               495.60     10:37:52          00030426077TRDU0      XLON 
 
26                495.60     10:37:52          00030426076TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               495.20     10:55:24          00030426086TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               495.20     10:55:24          00030426085TRDU0      XLON 
 
576               495.20     10:55:24          00030426084TRDU0      XLON 
 
283               495.60     11:17:35          00030426097TRDU0      XLON 
 
276               495.60     11:17:35          00030426096TRDU0      XLON 
 
405               496.20     11:24:48          00030426106TRDU0      XLON 
 
601               496.80     11:34:05          00030426121TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               496.80     11:35:15          00030426123TRDU0      XLON 
 
197               496.80     11:41:24          00030426143TRDU0      XLON 
 
347               496.80     11:41:24          00030426142TRDU0      XLON 
 
761               495.60     11:43:37          00030426144TRDU0      XLON 
 
427               495.80     11:55:21          00030426178TRDU0      XLON 
 
594               495.40     11:59:36          00030426191TRDU0      XLON 
 
10                495.40     12:04:46          00030426200TRDU0      XLON 
 
536               495.40     12:04:46          00030426199TRDU0      XLON 
 
278               495.40     12:09:25          00030426230TRDU0      XLON 
 
58                495.40     12:09:25          00030426229TRDU0      XLON 
 
642               495.40     12:11:43          00030426234TRDU0      XLON 
 
629               495.80     12:16:41          00030426246TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 412780 
EQS News ID:  2251588 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2251588&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 29, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
