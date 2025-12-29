Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 29-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 24 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 17,992 Ordinary shares purchased: 496.80p Highest price paid per share: 493.80p Lowest price paid per share: 495.5323p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,311,112 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,735,338.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 24/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 17,992

Volume weighted average price (pence): 495.5323

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 163 494.80 08:17:22 00030425947TRDU0 XLON 290 494.80 08:19:39 00030425959TRDU0 XLON 253 494.80 08:19:39 00030425958TRDU0 XLON 242 494.60 08:27:49 00030425988TRDU0 XLON 200 494.60 08:27:49 00030425987TRDU0 XLON 531 494.60 08:34:12 00030425990TRDU0 XLON 337 495.00 08:42:08 00030425997TRDU0 XLON 285 495.00 08:42:08 00030425996TRDU0 XLON 587 495.00 08:55:16 00030426003TRDU0 XLON 571 495.00 08:59:32 00030426005TRDU0 XLON 573 493.80 09:04:59 00030426011TRDU0 XLON 63 494.80 09:28:55 00030426026TRDU0 XLON 551 494.80 09:30:49 00030426029TRDU0 XLON 1386 496.00 09:41:36 00030426030TRDU0 XLON 2 495.40 10:32:15 00030426067TRDU0 XLON 317 496.00 10:33:18 00030426069TRDU0 XLON 398 496.00 10:33:18 00030426068TRDU0 XLON 1695 496.00 10:33:18 00030426070TRDU0 XLON 17 495.60 10:37:52 00030426080TRDU0 XLON 159 495.60 10:37:52 00030426079TRDU0 XLON 441 495.60 10:37:52 00030426078TRDU0 XLON 584 495.60 10:37:52 00030426077TRDU0 XLON 26 495.60 10:37:52 00030426076TRDU0 XLON 587 495.20 10:55:24 00030426086TRDU0 XLON 552 495.20 10:55:24 00030426085TRDU0 XLON 576 495.20 10:55:24 00030426084TRDU0 XLON 283 495.60 11:17:35 00030426097TRDU0 XLON 276 495.60 11:17:35 00030426096TRDU0 XLON 405 496.20 11:24:48 00030426106TRDU0 XLON 601 496.80 11:34:05 00030426121TRDU0 XLON 562 496.80 11:35:15 00030426123TRDU0 XLON 197 496.80 11:41:24 00030426143TRDU0 XLON 347 496.80 11:41:24 00030426142TRDU0 XLON 761 495.60 11:43:37 00030426144TRDU0 XLON 427 495.80 11:55:21 00030426178TRDU0 XLON 594 495.40 11:59:36 00030426191TRDU0 XLON 10 495.40 12:04:46 00030426200TRDU0 XLON 536 495.40 12:04:46 00030426199TRDU0 XLON 278 495.40 12:09:25 00030426230TRDU0 XLON 58 495.40 12:09:25 00030426229TRDU0 XLON 642 495.40 12:11:43 00030426234TRDU0 XLON 629 495.80 12:16:41 00030426246TRDU0 XLON

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

