WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
30.12.25 | 09:33
5,500 Euro
-2,65 % -0,150
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
30.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      502.50p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      495.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      499.1899p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,361,112 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,685,338.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 499.1899

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
630               497.60     09:54:07          00030426455TRDU0      XLON 
 
569               498.00     10:00:57          00030426462TRDU0      XLON 
 
584               498.20     10:07:13          00030426464TRDU0      XLON 
 
1369               499.40     10:41:30          00030426514TRDU0      XLON 
 
1147               499.40     10:41:30          00030426515TRDU0      XLON 
 
598               499.40     10:41:30          00030426513TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               499.40     10:41:30          00030426516TRDU0      XLON 
 
674               499.00     10:43:36          00030426522TRDU0      XLON 
 
366               499.00     10:53:25          00030426542TRDU0      XLON 
 
177               499.00     10:53:25          00030426541TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                500.50     11:13:39          00030426605TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               500.50     11:22:36          00030426621TRDU0      XLON 
 
1752               501.50     11:27:50          00030426624TRDU0      XLON 
 
1108               501.50     11:27:50          00030426623TRDU0      XLON 
 
82                501.50     11:58:13          00030426651TRDU0      XLON 
 
554               501.50     11:58:13          00030426656TRDU0      XLON 
 
536               501.50     11:58:13          00030426654TRDU0      XLON 
 
536               501.50     11:58:13          00030426655TRDU0      XLON 
 
316               501.50     11:58:13          00030426653TRDU0      XLON 
 
164               501.50     11:58:13          00030426652TRDU0      XLON 
 
295               501.50     12:26:09          00030426705TRDU0      XLON 
 
144               501.50     12:26:09          00030426706TRDU0      XLON 
 
92                501.50     12:26:09          00030426703TRDU0      XLON 
 
61                501.50     12:26:09          00030426704TRDU0      XLON 
 
1781               501.50     12:31:10          00030426710TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               501.50     12:31:10          00030426709TRDU0      XLON 
 
550               500.50     12:48:10          00030426724TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               500.50     12:48:10          00030426723TRDU0      XLON 
 
326               500.50     13:04:12          00030426729TRDU0      XLON 
 
122               500.50     13:04:12          00030426728TRDU0      XLON 
 
79                500.50     13:04:12          00030426727TRDU0      XLON 
 
1671               499.80     13:07:24          00030426730TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               500.00     13:15:34          00030426734TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               498.80     13:22:56          00030426746TRDU0      XLON 
 
557               498.40     13:34:44          00030426756TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               498.40     13:34:44          00030426753TRDU0      XLON 
 
505               498.40     13:34:44          00030426755TRDU0      XLON 
 
40                498.40     13:34:44          00030426754TRDU0      XLON 
 
566               498.60     13:52:35          00030426763TRDU0      XLON 
 
239               498.60     13:52:35          00030426764TRDU0      XLON 
 
297               498.60     13:52:36          00030426765TRDU0      XLON 
 
230               498.40     13:52:36          00030426766TRDU0      XLON 
 
640               499.20     14:01:46          00030426777TRDU0      XLON 
 
7                501.00     14:15:44          00030426778TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,054              501.00     14:15:44          00030426780TRDU0      XLON 
 
581               501.00     14:15:44          00030426779TRDU0      XLON 
 
348               500.50     14:15:50          00030426781TRDU0      XLON 
 
115               500.50     14:15:50          00030426782TRDU0      XLON 
 
62                501.00     14:22:56          00030426790TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               501.00     14:23:36          00030426791TRDU0      XLON 
 
44                502.50     14:33:12          00030426792TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,118              502.50     14:36:19          00030426799TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,118              502.50     14:36:19          00030426800TRDU0      XLON 
 
700               502.50     14:36:19          00030426797TRDU0      XLON 
 
283               502.50     14:36:19          00030426796TRDU0      XLON 
 
199               502.50     14:36:19          00030426798TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               501.50     14:42:31          00030426828TRDU0      XLON 
 
31                501.50     14:42:31          00030426829TRDU0      XLON 
 
448               501.00     14:42:32          00030426830TRDU0      XLON 
 
100               501.00     14:42:32          00030426831TRDU0      XLON 
 
343               499.40     14:48:39          00030426841TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,122              499.60     14:55:18          00030426850TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               500.00     14:55:18          00030426849TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               499.40     14:55:20          00030426851TRDU0      XLON 
 
700               498.60     15:03:52          00030426864TRDU0      XLON 
 
342               498.60     15:03:52          00030426863TRDU0      XLON 
 
149               498.60     15:03:52          00030426865TRDU0      XLON 
 
728               498.60     15:10:12          00030426870TRDU0      XLON 
 
372               498.60     15:10:12          00030426869TRDU0      XLON
588               497.80     15:11:27          00030426871TRDU0      XLON 
 
4                497.80     15:11:27          00030426872TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               496.60     15:16:37          00030426883TRDU0      XLON 
 
567               496.40     15:30:50          00030426922TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               496.40     15:30:50          00030426924TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               496.40     15:30:50          00030426923TRDU0      XLON 
 
361               496.80     15:32:11          00030426935TRDU0      XLON 
 
177               496.80     15:32:11          00030426934TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               495.60     15:36:00          00030426939TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               495.40     15:36:00          00030426940TRDU0      XLON 
 
112               495.80     15:43:56          00030427030TRDU0      XLON 
 
401               495.80     15:44:38          00030427040TRDU0      XLON 
 
590               495.60     15:47:52          00030427073TRDU0      XLON 
 
650               495.20     15:50:37          00030427087TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,253              497.20     15:58:39          00030427098TRDU0      XLON 
 
638               496.80     15:58:40          00030427099TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,192              496.40     16:07:09          00030427114TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               497.40     16:10:38          00030427126TRDU0      XLON 
 
637               497.20     16:12:29          00030427132TRDU0      XLON 
 
443               497.20     16:12:29          00030427131TRDU0      XLON 
 
390               497.20     16:25:04          00030427264TRDU0      XLON 
 
975               497.20     16:25:25          00030427273TRDU0      XLON 
 
660               497.20     16:25:25          00030427271TRDU0      XLON 
 
416               497.20     16:25:25          00030427274TRDU0      XLON 
 
402               497.20     16:25:25          00030427269TRDU0      XLON 
 
340               497.20     16:25:25          00030427270TRDU0      XLON 
 
334               497.20     16:25:25          00030427275TRDU0      XLON 
 
105               497.20     16:25:25          00030427276TRDU0      XLON 
 
48                497.20     16:25:25          00030427272TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 413032 
EQS News ID:  2252334 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2252334&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
