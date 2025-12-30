Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 30-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 502.50p Highest price paid per share: 495.20p Lowest price paid per share: 499.1899p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,361,112 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,685,338.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 499.1899

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 630 497.60 09:54:07 00030426455TRDU0 XLON 569 498.00 10:00:57 00030426462TRDU0 XLON 584 498.20 10:07:13 00030426464TRDU0 XLON 1369 499.40 10:41:30 00030426514TRDU0 XLON 1147 499.40 10:41:30 00030426515TRDU0 XLON 598 499.40 10:41:30 00030426513TRDU0 XLON 538 499.40 10:41:30 00030426516TRDU0 XLON 674 499.00 10:43:36 00030426522TRDU0 XLON 366 499.00 10:53:25 00030426542TRDU0 XLON 177 499.00 10:53:25 00030426541TRDU0 XLON 1 500.50 11:13:39 00030426605TRDU0 XLON 544 500.50 11:22:36 00030426621TRDU0 XLON 1752 501.50 11:27:50 00030426624TRDU0 XLON 1108 501.50 11:27:50 00030426623TRDU0 XLON 82 501.50 11:58:13 00030426651TRDU0 XLON 554 501.50 11:58:13 00030426656TRDU0 XLON 536 501.50 11:58:13 00030426654TRDU0 XLON 536 501.50 11:58:13 00030426655TRDU0 XLON 316 501.50 11:58:13 00030426653TRDU0 XLON 164 501.50 11:58:13 00030426652TRDU0 XLON 295 501.50 12:26:09 00030426705TRDU0 XLON 144 501.50 12:26:09 00030426706TRDU0 XLON 92 501.50 12:26:09 00030426703TRDU0 XLON 61 501.50 12:26:09 00030426704TRDU0 XLON 1781 501.50 12:31:10 00030426710TRDU0 XLON 534 501.50 12:31:10 00030426709TRDU0 XLON 550 500.50 12:48:10 00030426724TRDU0 XLON 548 500.50 12:48:10 00030426723TRDU0 XLON 326 500.50 13:04:12 00030426729TRDU0 XLON 122 500.50 13:04:12 00030426728TRDU0 XLON 79 500.50 13:04:12 00030426727TRDU0 XLON 1671 499.80 13:07:24 00030426730TRDU0 XLON 547 500.00 13:15:34 00030426734TRDU0 XLON 555 498.80 13:22:56 00030426746TRDU0 XLON 557 498.40 13:34:44 00030426756TRDU0 XLON 541 498.40 13:34:44 00030426753TRDU0 XLON 505 498.40 13:34:44 00030426755TRDU0 XLON 40 498.40 13:34:44 00030426754TRDU0 XLON 566 498.60 13:52:35 00030426763TRDU0 XLON 239 498.60 13:52:35 00030426764TRDU0 XLON 297 498.60 13:52:36 00030426765TRDU0 XLON 230 498.40 13:52:36 00030426766TRDU0 XLON 640 499.20 14:01:46 00030426777TRDU0 XLON 7 501.00 14:15:44 00030426778TRDU0 XLON 1,054 501.00 14:15:44 00030426780TRDU0 XLON 581 501.00 14:15:44 00030426779TRDU0 XLON 348 500.50 14:15:50 00030426781TRDU0 XLON 115 500.50 14:15:50 00030426782TRDU0 XLON 62 501.00 14:22:56 00030426790TRDU0 XLON 535 501.00 14:23:36 00030426791TRDU0 XLON 44 502.50 14:33:12 00030426792TRDU0 XLON 1,118 502.50 14:36:19 00030426799TRDU0 XLON 1,118 502.50 14:36:19 00030426800TRDU0 XLON 700 502.50 14:36:19 00030426797TRDU0 XLON 283 502.50 14:36:19 00030426796TRDU0 XLON 199 502.50 14:36:19 00030426798TRDU0 XLON 530 501.50 14:42:31 00030426828TRDU0 XLON 31 501.50 14:42:31 00030426829TRDU0 XLON 448 501.00 14:42:32 00030426830TRDU0 XLON 100 501.00 14:42:32 00030426831TRDU0 XLON 343 499.40 14:48:39 00030426841TRDU0 XLON 1,122 499.60 14:55:18 00030426850TRDU0 XLON 555 500.00 14:55:18 00030426849TRDU0 XLON 560 499.40 14:55:20 00030426851TRDU0 XLON 700 498.60 15:03:52 00030426864TRDU0 XLON 342 498.60 15:03:52 00030426863TRDU0 XLON 149 498.60 15:03:52 00030426865TRDU0 XLON 728 498.60 15:10:12 00030426870TRDU0 XLON 372 498.60 15:10:12 00030426869TRDU0 XLON 588 497.80 15:11:27 00030426871TRDU0 XLON 4 497.80 15:11:27 00030426872TRDU0 XLON 603 496.60 15:16:37 00030426883TRDU0 XLON 567 496.40 15:30:50 00030426922TRDU0 XLON 537 496.40 15:30:50 00030426924TRDU0 XLON 530 496.40 15:30:50 00030426923TRDU0 XLON 361 496.80 15:32:11 00030426935TRDU0 XLON 177 496.80 15:32:11 00030426934TRDU0 XLON 548 495.60 15:36:00 00030426939TRDU0 XLON 603 495.40 15:36:00 00030426940TRDU0 XLON 112 495.80 15:43:56 00030427030TRDU0 XLON 401 495.80 15:44:38 00030427040TRDU0 XLON 590 495.60 15:47:52 00030427073TRDU0 XLON 650 495.20 15:50:37 00030427087TRDU0 XLON 1,253 497.20 15:58:39 00030427098TRDU0 XLON 638 496.80 15:58:40 00030427099TRDU0 XLON 1,192 496.40 16:07:09 00030427114TRDU0 XLON 587 497.40 16:10:38 00030427126TRDU0 XLON 637 497.20 16:12:29 00030427132TRDU0 XLON 443 497.20 16:12:29 00030427131TRDU0 XLON 390 497.20 16:25:04 00030427264TRDU0 XLON 975 497.20 16:25:25 00030427273TRDU0 XLON 660 497.20 16:25:25 00030427271TRDU0 XLON 416 497.20 16:25:25 00030427274TRDU0 XLON 402 497.20 16:25:25 00030427269TRDU0 XLON 340 497.20 16:25:25 00030427270TRDU0 XLON 334 497.20 16:25:25 00030427275TRDU0 XLON 105 497.20 16:25:25 00030427276TRDU0 XLON 48 497.20 16:25:25 00030427272TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

