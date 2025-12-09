Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 09-Dec-2025 / 07:29 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 8 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 490.80p Highest price paid per share: 475.60p Lowest price paid per share: 481.6313p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,768,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,278,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 481.6313

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 103 488.00 08:13:24 00030385628TRDU0 XLON 139 488.00 08:13:24 00030385629TRDU0 XLON 313 488.00 08:13:24 00030385630TRDU0 XLON 240 487.40 08:13:24 00030385631TRDU0 XLON 139 487.40 08:13:24 00030385632TRDU0 XLON 548 490.80 08:23:53 00030385663TRDU0 XLON 516 490.40 08:30:56 00030385720TRDU0 XLON 565 490.40 08:37:41 00030385757TRDU0 XLON 239 488.80 08:40:30 00030385789TRDU0 XLON 102 488.80 08:40:30 00030385790TRDU0 XLON 136 488.80 08:40:30 00030385791TRDU0 XLON 68 488.80 08:40:30 00030385792TRDU0 XLON 136 488.80 08:40:30 00030385793TRDU0 XLON 410 488.80 08:40:30 00030385794TRDU0 XLON 1,018 486.00 08:54:13 00030385869TRDU0 XLON 652 485.40 09:07:41 00030385915TRDU0 XLON 264 484.20 09:14:01 00030385938TRDU0 XLON 550 484.00 09:17:01 00030385943TRDU0 XLON 265 484.00 09:17:01 00030385944TRDU0 XLON 598 485.40 09:31:53 00030386018TRDU0 XLON 1,024 484.80 09:36:52 00030386034TRDU0 XLON 538 484.20 09:36:52 00030386035TRDU0 XLON 563 483.40 09:53:01 00030386111TRDU0 XLON 539 483.20 09:53:01 00030386112TRDU0 XLON 516 482.60 10:06:34 00030386214TRDU0 XLON 532 482.40 10:06:34 00030386215TRDU0 XLON 7 481.80 10:26:50 00030386332TRDU0 XLON 137 481.80 10:26:50 00030386333TRDU0 XLON 371 481.80 10:26:50 00030386334TRDU0 XLON 1,209 480.60 10:27:16 00030386335TRDU0 XLON 637 479.00 10:46:11 00030386418TRDU0 XLON 400 478.80 10:46:11 00030386419TRDU0 XLON 279 478.80 10:46:11 00030386420TRDU0 XLON 566 478.00 11:09:30 00030386531TRDU0 XLON 922 477.40 11:13:24 00030386540TRDU0 XLON 400 476.80 11:20:21 00030386567TRDU0 XLON 129 476.80 11:20:21 00030386568TRDU0 XLON 531 476.60 11:20:21 00030386569TRDU0 XLON 545 480.00 11:48:01 00030386710TRDU0 XLON 629 480.60 11:55:54 00030386748TRDU0 XLON 524 482.00 12:05:22 00030386776TRDU0 XLON 561 482.00 12:13:08 00030386785TRDU0 XLON 615 482.00 12:21:13 00030386799TRDU0 XLON 5 481.20 12:27:01 00030386825TRDU0 XLON 525 481.20 12:27:01 00030386826TRDU0 XLON 603 481.20 12:27:01 00030386827TRDU0 XLON 1,118 484.00 12:53:36 00030387012TRDU0 XLON 981 483.80 12:53:36 00030387013TRDU0 XLON 89 483.80 12:53:36 00030387014TRDU0 XLON 50 483.80 13:12:59 00030387041TRDU0 XLON 1,704 484.20 13:14:17 00030387043TRDU0 XLON 562 484.20 13:14:17 00030387044TRDU0 XLON 164 485.20 13:28:26 00030387097TRDU0 XLON 438 485.20 13:28:26 00030387098TRDU0 XLON 573 484.20 13:40:33 00030387162TRDU0 XLON 541 484.00 13:49:53 00030387267TRDU0 XLON 524 484.00 13:55:19 00030387324TRDU0 XLON 587 484.00 14:00:32 00030387350TRDU0 XLON 1 484.00 14:06:43 00030387439TRDU0 XLON 79 484.00 14:06:43 00030387440TRDU0 XLON 395 484.00 14:06:43 00030387441TRDU0 XLON 28 484.00 14:06:43 00030387442TRDU0 XLON 117 484.00 14:06:43 00030387443TRDU0 XLON 256 483.80 14:14:42 00030387491TRDU0 XLON 282 483.80 14:14:42 00030387492TRDU0 XLON 527 483.80 14:14:42 00030387493TRDU0 XLON 540 484.00 14:23:20 00030387536TRDU0 XLON 259 484.00 14:23:31 00030387538TRDU0 XLON 752 484.00 14:23:31 00030387539TRDU0 XLON 523 484.00 14:33:16 00030387639TRDU0 XLON 529 483.80 14:33:16 00030387640TRDU0 XLON 524 483.60 14:33:16 00030387641TRDU0 XLON 587 483.20 14:41:02 00030387725TRDU0 XLON 571 483.20 14:41:02 00030387726TRDU0 XLON 539 482.00 14:48:10 00030387844TRDU0 XLON 531 482.00 14:48:10 00030387845TRDU0 XLON 598 481.20 14:51:53 00030387892TRDU0 XLON 539 480.20 14:57:01 00030387909TRDU0 XLON 52 481.40 15:08:31 00030387987TRDU0 XLON 298 481.40 15:08:31 00030387988TRDU0 XLON 1,674 480.80 15:08:31 00030387989TRDU0 XLON 572 478.80 15:19:56 00030388147TRDU0 XLON 588 478.80 15:19:56 00030388148TRDU0 XLON 124 477.60 15:30:57 00030388346TRDU0 XLON 323 477.60 15:30:57 00030388347TRDU0 XLON 135 477.60 15:30:57 00030388348TRDU0 XLON 118 476.80 15:36:43 00030388417TRDU0 XLON 445 476.80 15:36:43 00030388418TRDU0 XLON 501 476.80 15:36:43 00030388419TRDU0 XLON 21 476.80 15:36:43 00030388420TRDU0 XLON 1,090 477.40 15:43:04 00030388524TRDU0 XLON 400 477.00 15:43:04 00030388525TRDU0 XLON 231 477.00 15:43:04 00030388526TRDU0 XLON 101 476.00 15:55:36 00030388864TRDU0 XLON 30 476.00 16:00:03 00030388929TRDU0 XLON 490 476.00 16:00:03 00030388930TRDU0 XLON 1,088 476.00 16:00:03 00030388931TRDU0 XLON 517 475.80 16:00:03 00030388932TRDU0 XLON 520 475.60 16:00:04 00030388933TRDU0 XLON 335 476.00 16:09:13 00030389253TRDU0 XLON 183 476.00 16:09:13 00030389254TRDU0 XLON 962 476.80 16:11:42 00030389304TRDU0 XLON 31 476.80 16:11:42 00030389305TRDU0 XLON 63 476.80 16:11:42 00030389306TRDU0 XLON 684 476.40 16:14:41 00030389355TRDU0 XLON 386 476.40 16:14:41 00030389356TRDU0 XLON 594 476.80 16:24:05 00030389628TRDU0 XLON 154 476.60 16:26:50 00030389715TRDU0 XLON 220 476.60 16:26:50 00030389716TRDU0 XLON 317 476.60 16:26:50 00030389717TRDU0 XLON 689 476.60 16:27:23 00030389723TRDU0 XLON 248 476.60 16:27:24 00030389724TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

