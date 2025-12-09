Anzeige
Diese Biotech-News am 11. Dezember könnte 2026 komplett verändern
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Dec-2025 / 07:29 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 8 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      490.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      475.60p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      481.6313p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,768,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,278,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 481.6313

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
103               488.00     08:13:24          00030385628TRDU0      XLON 
 
139               488.00     08:13:24          00030385629TRDU0      XLON 
 
313               488.00     08:13:24          00030385630TRDU0      XLON 
 
240               487.40     08:13:24          00030385631TRDU0      XLON 
 
139               487.40     08:13:24          00030385632TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               490.80     08:23:53          00030385663TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               490.40     08:30:56          00030385720TRDU0      XLON 
 
565               490.40     08:37:41          00030385757TRDU0      XLON 
 
239               488.80     08:40:30          00030385789TRDU0      XLON 
 
102               488.80     08:40:30          00030385790TRDU0      XLON 
 
136               488.80     08:40:30          00030385791TRDU0      XLON 
 
68                488.80     08:40:30          00030385792TRDU0      XLON 
 
136               488.80     08:40:30          00030385793TRDU0      XLON 
 
410               488.80     08:40:30          00030385794TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,018              486.00     08:54:13          00030385869TRDU0      XLON 
 
652               485.40     09:07:41          00030385915TRDU0      XLON 
 
264               484.20     09:14:01          00030385938TRDU0      XLON 
 
550               484.00     09:17:01          00030385943TRDU0      XLON 
 
265               484.00     09:17:01          00030385944TRDU0      XLON 
 
598               485.40     09:31:53          00030386018TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,024              484.80     09:36:52          00030386034TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               484.20     09:36:52          00030386035TRDU0      XLON 
 
563               483.40     09:53:01          00030386111TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               483.20     09:53:01          00030386112TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               482.60     10:06:34          00030386214TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               482.40     10:06:34          00030386215TRDU0      XLON 
 
7                481.80     10:26:50          00030386332TRDU0      XLON 
 
137               481.80     10:26:50          00030386333TRDU0      XLON 
 
371               481.80     10:26:50          00030386334TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,209              480.60     10:27:16          00030386335TRDU0      XLON 
 
637               479.00     10:46:11          00030386418TRDU0      XLON 
 
400               478.80     10:46:11          00030386419TRDU0      XLON 
 
279               478.80     10:46:11          00030386420TRDU0      XLON 
 
566               478.00     11:09:30          00030386531TRDU0      XLON 
 
922               477.40     11:13:24          00030386540TRDU0      XLON 
 
400               476.80     11:20:21          00030386567TRDU0      XLON 
 
129               476.80     11:20:21          00030386568TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               476.60     11:20:21          00030386569TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               480.00     11:48:01          00030386710TRDU0      XLON 
 
629               480.60     11:55:54          00030386748TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               482.00     12:05:22          00030386776TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               482.00     12:13:08          00030386785TRDU0      XLON 
 
615               482.00     12:21:13          00030386799TRDU0      XLON 
 
5                481.20     12:27:01          00030386825TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               481.20     12:27:01          00030386826TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               481.20     12:27:01          00030386827TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,118              484.00     12:53:36          00030387012TRDU0      XLON 
 
981               483.80     12:53:36          00030387013TRDU0      XLON 
 
89                483.80     12:53:36          00030387014TRDU0      XLON 
 
50                483.80     13:12:59          00030387041TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,704              484.20     13:14:17          00030387043TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               484.20     13:14:17          00030387044TRDU0      XLON 
 
164               485.20     13:28:26          00030387097TRDU0      XLON 
 
438               485.20     13:28:26          00030387098TRDU0      XLON 
 
573               484.20     13:40:33          00030387162TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               484.00     13:49:53          00030387267TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               484.00     13:55:19          00030387324TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               484.00     14:00:32          00030387350TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                484.00     14:06:43          00030387439TRDU0      XLON 
 
79                484.00     14:06:43          00030387440TRDU0      XLON 
 
395               484.00     14:06:43          00030387441TRDU0      XLON 
 
28                484.00     14:06:43          00030387442TRDU0      XLON 
 
117               484.00     14:06:43          00030387443TRDU0      XLON 
 
256               483.80     14:14:42          00030387491TRDU0      XLON 
 
282               483.80     14:14:42          00030387492TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               483.80     14:14:42          00030387493TRDU0      XLON 
 
540               484.00     14:23:20          00030387536TRDU0      XLON 
 
259               484.00     14:23:31          00030387538TRDU0      XLON 
 
752               484.00     14:23:31          00030387539TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2025 02:29 ET (07:29 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

523               484.00     14:33:16          00030387639TRDU0      XLON 
 
529               483.80     14:33:16          00030387640TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               483.60     14:33:16          00030387641TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               483.20     14:41:02          00030387725TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               483.20     14:41:02          00030387726TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               482.00     14:48:10          00030387844TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               482.00     14:48:10          00030387845TRDU0      XLON 
 
598               481.20     14:51:53          00030387892TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               480.20     14:57:01          00030387909TRDU0      XLON 
 
52                481.40     15:08:31          00030387987TRDU0      XLON 
 
298               481.40     15:08:31          00030387988TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,674              480.80     15:08:31          00030387989TRDU0      XLON 
 
572               478.80     15:19:56          00030388147TRDU0      XLON 
 
588               478.80     15:19:56          00030388148TRDU0      XLON 
 
124               477.60     15:30:57          00030388346TRDU0      XLON 
 
323               477.60     15:30:57          00030388347TRDU0      XLON 
 
135               477.60     15:30:57          00030388348TRDU0      XLON 
 
118               476.80     15:36:43          00030388417TRDU0      XLON 
 
445               476.80     15:36:43          00030388418TRDU0      XLON 
 
501               476.80     15:36:43          00030388419TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                476.80     15:36:43          00030388420TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,090              477.40     15:43:04          00030388524TRDU0      XLON 
 
400               477.00     15:43:04          00030388525TRDU0      XLON 
 
231               477.00     15:43:04          00030388526TRDU0      XLON 
 
101               476.00     15:55:36          00030388864TRDU0      XLON 
 
30                476.00     16:00:03          00030388929TRDU0      XLON 
 
490               476.00     16:00:03          00030388930TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,088              476.00     16:00:03          00030388931TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               475.80     16:00:03          00030388932TRDU0      XLON 
 
520               475.60     16:00:04          00030388933TRDU0      XLON 
 
335               476.00     16:09:13          00030389253TRDU0      XLON 
 
183               476.00     16:09:13          00030389254TRDU0      XLON 
 
962               476.80     16:11:42          00030389304TRDU0      XLON 
 
31                476.80     16:11:42          00030389305TRDU0      XLON 
 
63                476.80     16:11:42          00030389306TRDU0      XLON 
 
684               476.40     16:14:41          00030389355TRDU0      XLON 
 
386               476.40     16:14:41          00030389356TRDU0      XLON 
 
594               476.80     16:24:05          00030389628TRDU0      XLON 
 
154               476.60     16:26:50          00030389715TRDU0      XLON 
 
220               476.60     16:26:50          00030389716TRDU0      XLON 
 
317               476.60     16:26:50          00030389717TRDU0      XLON 
 
689               476.60     16:27:23          00030389723TRDU0      XLON 
 
248               476.60     16:27:24          00030389724TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 410694 
EQS News ID:  2242082 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2242082&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2025 02:29 ET (07:29 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
