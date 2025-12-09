Medical Care Technologies Inc. Sees Significant Surge in Investor Activity as Share Structure Stabilizes and New Tech Partnership Forms

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is pleased to announce a marked rise in trading activity and shareholder engagement as the Company transitions into a new phase of technology-driven growth and leaves behind dilution tied to its previous Regulation A offering.

Over recent trading sessions, MDCE has experienced substantial increases in both share price and trading volume, signaling renewed attention from retail and strategic investors tracking the Company's emerging footprint in the high-growth AI health-technology sector.

This shift aligns with the Company's accelerated development of artificial intelligence tools-particularly its Google-backed AI dermatology and wound-monitoring platform, designed to support early detection of melanoma and the remote management of chronic wounds for millions of patients globally.

"This renewed momentum reflects a clear vote of confidence in our direction and in the future we're building," stated CEO Marshall Perkins III.

"With dilution from our prior Reg A ending and new AI partnerships propelling us forward, MDCE is entering an exciting era of innovation and value creation."

Growth Drivers Supporting Investor Excitement

MDCE attributes this increasing market interest to several key catalysts:

• Conclusion of Reg A dilution - creating a more stable and attractive share structure

• New AI-health technology integrations - including melanoma-detection capabilities

• Accelerated product development timelines

• Expansion of technical advisory and integration collaboration efforts

• Growing visibility across the investor community

Together, these advancements establish a strong foundation as MDCE scales toward consumer testing, commercialization, and long-term revenue execution.

Positioned to Capture Major Market Opportunities

With dermatology and wound-care markets representing a combined multi-billion-dollar global opportunity, MDCE believes its mobile, consumer-focused AI strategy is ideally positioned to disrupt conventional preventive-care models.

"We are moving fast, building smart, and driving toward a future where AI health tools are widely accessible," added Perkins.

"Our shareholders are recognizing the scale of what we're creating, and this is only the beginning."

MDCE will continue to provide updates as execution milestones are reached.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is an emerging leader in AI-driven preventive and remote health solutions. The Company develops intelligent imaging tools that enable users and care providers to identify and manage critical health conditions earlier and more effectively-from any smartphone, anywhere in the world.

Learn more at: www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

