GEVORKYAN, a.s.: GEVORKYAN: Educating people is the foundation for growth

"We see educating people as a strategic investment, not an obligation. In the spirit of Tomáš Bata's ideas, I believe that the quality of a company depends on the quality of its people," says GEVORKYAN founder Artur Gevorkyan.

The company has long supported the connection between education and practice and systematically cooperates with secondary schools and universities through dual education, long-term and short-term professional practical training, and internships.

A. Gevorkyan presents an award to a student at the Technical University in Zvolen

Own study programme

GEVORKYAN has also become a key partner of the Technical University in Zvolen in launching a new bachelor's degree programme aimed at preparing technically skilled graduates for work in the region. The programme focuses on robotics, CNC machining, and quality control. The first cohort is fully enrolled, and interest in the programme is also being expressed by GEVORKYAN employees themselves.

Support for Employee Education

Education at GEVORKYAN does not end upon starting employment. The company actively supports its employees in furthering their university education at MBA and PhD levels through flexible working conditions. It enables participation in classes during working hours, provides an additional 20 days of paid leave per year dedicated to study, and also covers tuition fees.

The company invests both time and money in people who want to learn and take advantage of the opportunities offered. It currently employs more than 50 employees from abroad and-unlike many companies in the surrounding area-equally encourages them to pursue university studies, including doctoral programmes.

"For us, it is not only important what results someone achieves, but also the journey they had to undertake to get there. We support people who demonstrate perseverance, responsibility, and the determination to continue learning despite obstacles," says Artur Gevorkyan.

About GEVORKYAN

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in the field of powder metallurgy, a global supplier to major multinational corporations, and one of the most innovative companies in this industry worldwide. More information is available at www.gevorkyan.eu.

Contact information:

Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

Attachment