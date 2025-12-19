The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 19.12.2025
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 19.12.2025
Aktien
1 JP3729000004 SBI Shinsei Bank Ltd.
2 CA0379741022 Apple Inc.
3 CA4175323068 Harvest Gold Corp.
4 AU0000268286 Leeuwin Metals Ltd.
5 AU0000211609 Maronan Metals Ltd.
6 CA5319611003 Lighthouse Gold Inc.
7 CA92243U1075 Vault Strategic Mining Corp.
Anleihen/ETF
1 AU3CB0321743 Aurizon Holdings Ltd.
2 AU3CB0321966 Contact Energy Ltd.
3 XS2400455163 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
4 XS2615587263 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
5 AU3CB0276517 NBN Co Ltd.
6 AU3CB0307387 Telstra Group Ltd.
7 AT0000A3R1P8 Erste Group Bank AG
8 NO0013696633 Fonecta Group Oy
9 DE000A3H2TU8 PAUL Tech AG
10 US976826BT33 Wisconsin Power and Light Co.
11 DE000HEL0QQ4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
12 IE000JSJOR00 Invesco NASDAQ-100 ESG UCITS ETF
13 LU3075459852 Inyova Impact Investing Active Equity Fund UCITS ETF
