The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 19.12.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 19.12.2025Aktien1 JP3729000004 SBI Shinsei Bank Ltd.2 CA0379741022 Apple Inc.3 CA4175323068 Harvest Gold Corp.4 AU0000268286 Leeuwin Metals Ltd.5 AU0000211609 Maronan Metals Ltd.6 CA5319611003 Lighthouse Gold Inc.7 CA92243U1075 Vault Strategic Mining Corp.Anleihen/ETF1 AU3CB0321743 Aurizon Holdings Ltd.2 AU3CB0321966 Contact Energy Ltd.3 XS2400455163 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development4 XS2615587263 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development5 AU3CB0276517 NBN Co Ltd.6 AU3CB0307387 Telstra Group Ltd.7 AT0000A3R1P8 Erste Group Bank AG8 NO0013696633 Fonecta Group Oy9 DE000A3H2TU8 PAUL Tech AG10 US976826BT33 Wisconsin Power and Light Co.11 DE000HEL0QQ4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale12 IE000JSJOR00 Invesco NASDAQ-100 ESG UCITS ETF13 LU3075459852 Inyova Impact Investing Active Equity Fund UCITS ETF