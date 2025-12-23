Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 23-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 22 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 497.20p Highest price paid per share: 488.60p Lowest price paid per share: 491.1586p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,243,120 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,803,330.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 491.1586

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 344 497.20 08:13:48 00030423239TRDU0 XLON 148 497.20 08:13:48 00030423238TRDU0 XLON 1,464 495.60 08:13:49 00030423240TRDU0 XLON 584 494.40 08:33:52 00030423274TRDU0 XLON 136 494.40 08:33:52 00030423275TRDU0 XLON 775 493.40 08:36:06 00030423277TRDU0 XLON 586 490.60 08:46:46 00030423296TRDU0 XLON 585 491.80 09:04:36 00030423323TRDU0 XLON 292 491.80 09:11:46 00030423346TRDU0 XLON 153 491.80 09:11:46 00030423345TRDU0 XLON 43 491.80 09:11:46 00030423347TRDU0 XLON 773 491.00 09:11:46 00030423348TRDU0 XLON 474 491.00 09:11:46 00030423349TRDU0 XLON 547 491.60 09:32:33 00030423361TRDU0 XLON 598 491.60 09:39:14 00030423365TRDU0 XLON 10 490.80 09:46:42 00030423388TRDU0 XLON 554 490.80 09:46:42 00030423389TRDU0 XLON 323 490.60 09:53:38 00030423406TRDU0 XLON 266 490.60 09:53:38 00030423407TRDU0 XLON 616 490.40 10:01:04 00030423419TRDU0 XLON 284 490.40 10:09:00 00030423426TRDU0 XLON 153 490.40 10:09:00 00030423427TRDU0 XLON 138 490.40 10:09:00 00030423428TRDU0 XLON 519 490.40 10:16:39 00030423435TRDU0 XLON 1,346 489.60 10:18:15 00030423464TRDU0 XLON 585 489.40 10:24:03 00030423465TRDU0 XLON 136 492.00 10:50:13 00030423485TRDU0 XLON 113 492.00 10:50:13 00030423484TRDU0 XLON 570 491.40 10:50:14 00030423486TRDU0 XLON 538 492.00 11:01:48 00030423494TRDU0 XLON 560 491.40 11:01:49 00030423495TRDU0 XLON 1,075 490.80 11:15:52 00030423516TRDU0 XLON 535 490.80 11:15:52 00030423517TRDU0 XLON 554 490.20 11:25:18 00030423599TRDU0 XLON 1,224 492.00 12:04:59 00030423652TRDU0 XLON 613 492.00 12:08:44 00030423663TRDU0 XLON 1,569 491.20 12:09:59 00030423665TRDU0 XLON 518 491.80 12:39:39 00030423705TRDU0 XLON 537 491.80 12:46:34 00030423710TRDU0 XLON 584 491.80 12:53:46 00030423726TRDU0 XLON 550 491.00 12:55:40 00030423731TRDU0 XLON 520 490.80 12:55:40 00030423730TRDU0 XLON 614 490.80 13:14:22 00030423751TRDU0 XLON 1,074 490.20 13:14:22 00030423752TRDU0 XLON 547 489.20 13:26:22 00030423789TRDU0 XLON 583 488.80 13:36:09 00030423881TRDU0 XLON 537 488.80 13:36:09 00030423880TRDU0 XLON 546 489.40 13:49:26 00030423983TRDU0 XLON 563 489.40 13:54:51 00030424026TRDU0 XLON 538 489.40 14:02:10 00030424055TRDU0 XLON 968 488.60 14:06:03 00030424062TRDU0 XLON 549 488.60 14:06:03 00030424061TRDU0 XLON 561 489.20 14:15:31 00030424074TRDU0 XLON 547 489.20 14:15:31 00030424073TRDU0 XLON 122 491.20 14:32:04 00030424093TRDU0 XLON 44 491.80 14:37:44 00030424098TRDU0 XLON 21 491.80 14:37:44 00030424099TRDU0 XLON 922 491.80 14:37:50 00030424101TRDU0 XLON 200 491.80 14:37:50 00030424100TRDU0 XLON 1,009 491.60 14:39:03 00030424102TRDU0 XLON 898 491.40 14:43:21 00030424103TRDU0 XLON 622 491.20 14:43:21 00030424104TRDU0 XLON 591 490.00 14:53:31 00030424163TRDU0 XLON 518 489.60 14:53:31 00030424164TRDU0 XLON 529 490.40 15:03:43 00030424204TRDU0 XLON 590 491.00 15:08:35 00030424209TRDU0 XLON 1,093 491.20 15:17:51 00030424246TRDU0 XLON 1,054 491.20 15:17:51 00030424245TRDU0 XLON 540 491.20 15:17:51 00030424244TRDU0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

553 489.40 15:21:15 00030424247TRDU0 XLON 354 491.00 15:34:23 00030424255TRDU0 XLON 203 491.00 15:34:23 00030424256TRDU0 XLON 591 490.40 15:38:21 00030424258TRDU0 XLON 1,524 490.00 15:38:59 00030424259TRDU0 XLON 2 490.00 15:38:59 00030424260TRDU0 XLON 1,050 492.20 15:54:14 00030424270TRDU0 XLON 533 492.40 15:54:14 00030424268TRDU0 XLON 526 492.80 15:54:14 00030424271TRDU0 XLON 518 492.80 15:54:14 00030424269TRDU0 XLON 578 492.20 16:10:45 00030424290TRDU0 XLON 543 491.80 16:10:45 00030424291TRDU0 XLON 1,199 491.80 16:17:02 00030424299TRDU0 XLON 555 491.80 16:17:02 00030424297TRDU0 XLON 399 491.80 16:17:02 00030424298TRDU0 XLON 664 491.00 16:22:46 00030424388TRDU0 XLON 522 491.00 16:22:46 00030424387TRDU0 XLON 814 491.80 16:29:25 00030424401TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 412453 EQS News ID: 2250448 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2250448&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)