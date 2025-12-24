Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
23.12.25 | 15:29
5,500 Euro
+0,92 % +0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4005,95023.12.
Dow Jones News
24.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
292 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      495.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      489.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      492.5289p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,239,120 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,753,330.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 492.5289

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
537               492.80     08:13:41          00030424518TRDU0      XLON 
 
576               492.80     08:19:42          00030424528TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               492.80     08:26:54          00030424537TRDU0      XLON 
 
134               492.40     08:33:42          00030424547TRDU0      XLON 
 
308               492.40     08:33:42          00030424546TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                492.40     08:33:42          00030424545TRDU0      XLON 
 
634               491.00     08:37:32          00030424551TRDU0      XLON 
 
615               491.00     08:37:32          00030424550TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                491.20     09:05:19          00030424597TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                491.20     09:05:19          00030424596TRDU0      XLON 
 
192               491.00     09:23:56          00030424619TRDU0      XLON 
 
972               491.00     09:23:56          00030424618TRDU0      XLON 
 
192               491.20     09:23:56          00030424617TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,269              491.20     09:23:56          00030424616TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                491.20     09:23:56          00030424615TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                491.20     09:23:56          00030424614TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                491.20     09:23:56          00030424613TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,251              491.20     09:23:56          00030424612TRDU0      XLON 
 
520               492.60     09:42:57          00030424634TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,103              492.00     09:45:31          00030424636TRDU0      XLON 
 
39                494.80     10:10:10          00030424671TRDU0      XLON 
 
130               494.80     10:10:10          00030424670TRDU0      XLON 
 
627               494.80     10:10:11          00030424672TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               495.00     10:13:46          00030424677TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               494.40     10:18:36          00030424684TRDU0      XLON 
 
557               494.20     10:23:24          00030424689TRDU0      XLON 
 
624               494.00     10:35:40          00030424696TRDU0      XLON 
 
208               495.00     10:44:09          00030424717TRDU0      XLON 
 
622               494.20     10:44:40          00030424719TRDU0      XLON 
 
976               494.60     10:44:40          00030424718TRDU0      XLON 
 
591               494.00     11:09:54          00030424750TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,021              493.00     11:14:16          00030424753TRDU0      XLON 
 
737               492.80     11:33:35          00030424783TRDU0      XLON 
 
340               492.80     11:33:35          00030424784TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,025              492.80     11:49:01          00030424802TRDU0      XLON 
 
585               492.60     11:49:01          00030424803TRDU0      XLON 
 
629               492.20     12:14:13          00030424830TRDU0      XLON 
 
291               493.80     12:23:37          00030424834TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               493.80     12:24:15          00030424839TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               492.60     12:25:25          00030424842TRDU0      XLON 
 
621               492.60     12:42:21          00030424852TRDU0      XLON 
 
565               492.80     12:51:32          00030424869TRDU0      XLON 
 
630               492.80     12:58:08          00030424875TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,062              492.20     12:58:41          00030424876TRDU0      XLON 
 
551               491.60     13:18:24          00030424939TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,159              491.80     13:18:24          00030424938TRDU0      XLON 
 
600               490.00     13:26:24          00030425002TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,091              490.80     13:39:40          00030425052TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               490.00     13:43:48          00030425073TRDU0      XLON 
 
51                489.80     13:59:04          00030425102TRDU0      XLON 
 
65                489.80     13:59:04          00030425101TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               489.40     14:00:18          00030425104TRDU0      XLON 
 
18                490.20     14:06:28          00030425120TRDU0      XLON 
 
607               490.20     14:06:28          00030425121TRDU0      XLON 
 
306               490.20     14:12:38          00030425171TRDU0      XLON 
 
78                490.20     14:12:38          00030425170TRDU0      XLON 
 
499               490.20     14:16:15          00030425182TRDU0      XLON 
 
79                490.20     14:16:15          00030425181TRDU0      XLON 
 
533               490.80     14:22:06          00030425213TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               492.20     14:29:14          00030425240TRDU0      XLON 
 
583               492.60     14:31:59          00030425255TRDU0      XLON 
 
29                492.80     14:36:09          00030425258TRDU0      XLON 
 
218               492.80     14:36:09          00030425257TRDU0      XLON 
 
625               492.80     14:37:46          00030425271TRDU0      XLON 
 
604               492.80     14:41:09          00030425281TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               492.80     14:44:52          00030425300TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,666              492.20     14:45:42          00030425315TRDU0      XLON 
 
427               491.20     14:59:04          00030425373TRDU0      XLON 
 
146               491.20     14:59:04          00030425372TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

175               491.20     14:59:04          00030425371TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,008              491.20     14:59:04          00030425370TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               490.20     15:02:50          00030425390TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,625              491.80     15:13:30          00030425427TRDU0      XLON 
 
29                494.20     15:26:58          00030425557TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               494.20     15:27:11          00030425558TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,458              493.40     15:27:58          00030425559TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,220              492.60     15:37:44          00030425635TRDU0      XLON 
 
46                494.20     16:03:38          00030425709TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,188              494.20     16:03:38          00030425708TRDU0      XLON 
 
2,026              494.20     16:03:38          00030425710TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               493.80     16:07:34          00030425727TRDU0      XLON 
 
19                493.80     16:07:34          00030425726TRDU0      XLON 
 
645               493.80     16:15:25          00030425754TRDU0      XLON 
 
533               493.80     16:15:25          00030425753TRDU0      XLON 
 
536               493.80     16:15:25          00030425752TRDU0      XLON 
 
389               493.60     16:15:36          00030425758TRDU0      XLON 
 
132               493.60     16:15:36          00030425759TRDU0      XLON 
 
583               493.40     16:20:57          00030425775TRDU0      XLON 
 
226               493.20     16:24:10          00030425787TRDU0      XLON 
 
303               493.20     16:24:11          00030425789TRDU0      XLON 
 
19                493.20     16:24:11          00030425788TRDU0      XLON 
 
416               493.20     16:25:10          00030425791TRDU0      XLON 
 
25                493.20     16:26:29          00030425797TRDU0      XLON 
 
639               493.20     16:26:29          00030425796TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 412630 
EQS News ID:  2251104 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2251104&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
