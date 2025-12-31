DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 31-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 30 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 506.00p Highest price paid per share: 498.60p Lowest price paid per share: 502.9586p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,411,112 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,635,338.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 502.9586

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 618 504.00 08:19:41 00030427483TRDU0 XLON 816 501.00 08:19:41 00030427484TRDU0 XLON 167 501.00 08:19:41 00030427485TRDU0 XLON 36 501.00 08:19:41 00030427486TRDU0 XLON 18 501.00 08:19:41 00030427487TRDU0 XLON 8 501.00 08:19:41 00030427488TRDU0 XLON 24 501.00 08:19:41 00030427489TRDU0 XLON 552 498.60 09:00:37 00030427541TRDU0 XLON 25 498.60 09:00:38 00030427542TRDU0 XLON 209 498.60 09:00:38 00030427543TRDU0 XLON 526 498.60 09:00:38 00030427544TRDU0 XLON 20 498.60 09:14:47 00030427569TRDU0 XLON 700 498.60 09:20:06 00030427571TRDU0 XLON 957 498.60 09:20:06 00030427572TRDU0 XLON 2376 498.60 09:20:06 00030427573TRDU0 XLON 24 501.00 10:09:59 00030427606TRDU0 XLON 2019 501.00 10:09:59 00030427607TRDU0 XLON 79 501.00 10:09:59 00030427608TRDU0 XLON 1 501.00 10:09:59 00030427609TRDU0 XLON 87 501.00 10:09:59 00030427610TRDU0 XLON 202 501.00 10:10:00 00030427611TRDU0 XLON 118 501.00 10:16:16 00030427615TRDU0 XLON 88 501.00 10:16:16 00030427616TRDU0 XLON 269 502.00 10:18:54 00030427617TRDU0 XLON 264 502.00 10:18:54 00030427618TRDU0 XLON 753 501.00 10:19:12 00030427619TRDU0 XLON 345 501.00 10:19:12 00030427620TRDU0 XLON 15 501.00 10:27:43 00030427628TRDU0 XLON 534 501.00 10:27:43 00030427629TRDU0 XLON 553 500.00 10:39:41 00030427642TRDU0 XLON 549 500.00 10:39:41 00030427643TRDU0 XLON 22 501.00 11:04:02 00030427657TRDU0 XLON 509 501.00 11:04:02 00030427658TRDU0 XLON 52 502.00 11:15:43 00030427673TRDU0 XLON 622 502.00 11:15:43 00030427674TRDU0 XLON 15 502.00 11:21:30 00030427676TRDU0 XLON 22 502.00 11:21:30 00030427677TRDU0 XLON 21 502.00 11:21:30 00030427678TRDU0 XLON 489 502.00 11:21:30 00030427679TRDU0 XLON 124 501.00 11:30:56 00030427684TRDU0 XLON 15 501.00 11:30:56 00030427685TRDU0 XLON 1075 502.50 11:54:29 00030427717TRDU0 XLON 137 502.50 11:54:29 00030427718TRDU0 XLON 221 502.50 11:54:29 00030427719TRDU0 XLON 46 502.50 11:54:29 00030427720TRDU0 XLON 28 502.50 11:54:29 00030427721TRDU0 XLON 63 502.50 11:54:29 00030427722TRDU0 XLON 21 502.50 11:54:29 00030427723TRDU0 XLON 56 502.50 11:54:48 00030427724TRDU0 XLON 1,607 502.50 11:54:48 00030427725TRDU0 XLON 72 503.00 12:21:34 00030427754TRDU0 XLON 24 503.00 12:21:34 00030427755TRDU0 XLON 264 503.00 12:21:34 00030427756TRDU0 XLON 182 503.00 12:21:34 00030427757TRDU0 XLON 559 503.00 12:23:18 00030427759TRDU0 XLON 530 504.50 12:35:00 00030427769TRDU0 XLON 528 504.50 12:42:04 00030427774TRDU0 XLON 108 504.50 12:49:11 00030427775TRDU0 XLON 508 504.50 12:49:11 00030427776TRDU0 XLON 549 505.00 12:57:58 00030427779TRDU0 XLON 78 505.00 12:57:58 00030427780TRDU0 XLON 544 505.50 13:07:01 00030427781TRDU0 XLON 549 505.50 13:11:40 00030427784TRDU0 XLON 75 505.50 13:18:20 00030427785TRDU0 XLON 293 505.50 13:18:20 00030427786TRDU0 XLON 227 505.50 13:18:20 00030427787TRDU0 XLON 1,493 504.50 13:21:17 00030427789TRDU0 XLON 572 503.50 13:38:52 00030427809TRDU0 XLON 543 503.50 13:38:52 00030427810TRDU0 XLON

