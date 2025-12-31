Anzeige
31.12.2025
Transaction in Own Shares

31-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 30 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      506.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      498.60p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      502.9586p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,411,112 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,635,338.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 502.9586

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
618               504.00     08:19:41          00030427483TRDU0      XLON 
 
816               501.00     08:19:41          00030427484TRDU0      XLON 
 
167               501.00     08:19:41          00030427485TRDU0      XLON 
 
36                501.00     08:19:41          00030427486TRDU0      XLON 
 
18                501.00     08:19:41          00030427487TRDU0      XLON 
 
8                501.00     08:19:41          00030427488TRDU0      XLON 
 
24                501.00     08:19:41          00030427489TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               498.60     09:00:37          00030427541TRDU0      XLON 
 
25                498.60     09:00:38          00030427542TRDU0      XLON 
 
209               498.60     09:00:38          00030427543TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               498.60     09:00:38          00030427544TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                498.60     09:14:47          00030427569TRDU0      XLON 
 
700               498.60     09:20:06          00030427571TRDU0      XLON 
 
957               498.60     09:20:06          00030427572TRDU0      XLON 
 
2376               498.60     09:20:06          00030427573TRDU0      XLON 
 
24                501.00     10:09:59          00030427606TRDU0      XLON 
 
2019               501.00     10:09:59          00030427607TRDU0      XLON 
 
79                501.00     10:09:59          00030427608TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                501.00     10:09:59          00030427609TRDU0      XLON 
 
87                501.00     10:09:59          00030427610TRDU0      XLON 
 
202               501.00     10:10:00          00030427611TRDU0      XLON 
 
118               501.00     10:16:16          00030427615TRDU0      XLON 
 
88                501.00     10:16:16          00030427616TRDU0      XLON 
 
269               502.00     10:18:54          00030427617TRDU0      XLON 
 
264               502.00     10:18:54          00030427618TRDU0      XLON 
 
753               501.00     10:19:12          00030427619TRDU0      XLON 
 
345               501.00     10:19:12          00030427620TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                501.00     10:27:43          00030427628TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               501.00     10:27:43          00030427629TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               500.00     10:39:41          00030427642TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               500.00     10:39:41          00030427643TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                501.00     11:04:02          00030427657TRDU0      XLON 
 
509               501.00     11:04:02          00030427658TRDU0      XLON 
 
52                502.00     11:15:43          00030427673TRDU0      XLON 
 
622               502.00     11:15:43          00030427674TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                502.00     11:21:30          00030427676TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                502.00     11:21:30          00030427677TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                502.00     11:21:30          00030427678TRDU0      XLON 
 
489               502.00     11:21:30          00030427679TRDU0      XLON 
 
124               501.00     11:30:56          00030427684TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                501.00     11:30:56          00030427685TRDU0      XLON 
 
1075               502.50     11:54:29          00030427717TRDU0      XLON 
 
137               502.50     11:54:29          00030427718TRDU0      XLON 
 
221               502.50     11:54:29          00030427719TRDU0      XLON 
 
46                502.50     11:54:29          00030427720TRDU0      XLON 
 
28                502.50     11:54:29          00030427721TRDU0      XLON 
 
63                502.50     11:54:29          00030427722TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                502.50     11:54:29          00030427723TRDU0      XLON 
 
56                502.50     11:54:48          00030427724TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,607              502.50     11:54:48          00030427725TRDU0      XLON 
 
72                503.00     12:21:34          00030427754TRDU0      XLON 
 
24                503.00     12:21:34          00030427755TRDU0      XLON 
 
264               503.00     12:21:34          00030427756TRDU0      XLON 
 
182               503.00     12:21:34          00030427757TRDU0      XLON 
 
559               503.00     12:23:18          00030427759TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               504.50     12:35:00          00030427769TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               504.50     12:42:04          00030427774TRDU0      XLON 
 
108               504.50     12:49:11          00030427775TRDU0      XLON 
 
508               504.50     12:49:11          00030427776TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               505.00     12:57:58          00030427779TRDU0      XLON 
 
78                505.00     12:57:58          00030427780TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               505.50     13:07:01          00030427781TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               505.50     13:11:40          00030427784TRDU0      XLON 
 
75                505.50     13:18:20          00030427785TRDU0      XLON 
 
293               505.50     13:18:20          00030427786TRDU0      XLON 
 
227               505.50     13:18:20          00030427787TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,493              504.50     13:21:17          00030427789TRDU0      XLON 
 
572               503.50     13:38:52          00030427809TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               503.50     13:38:52          00030427810TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
