Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Batterie-Revolution könnte 2026 alles schlagen - jetzt hinschauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
30.12.25 | 13:51
5,800 Euro
+2,65 % +0,150
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5006,00030.12.
Dow Jones News
31.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -3-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
31-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 30 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      506.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      498.60p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      502.9586p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,411,112 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,635,338.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 502.9586

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
618               504.00     08:19:41          00030427483TRDU0      XLON 
 
816               501.00     08:19:41          00030427484TRDU0      XLON 
 
167               501.00     08:19:41          00030427485TRDU0      XLON 
 
36                501.00     08:19:41          00030427486TRDU0      XLON 
 
18                501.00     08:19:41          00030427487TRDU0      XLON 
 
8                501.00     08:19:41          00030427488TRDU0      XLON 
 
24                501.00     08:19:41          00030427489TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               498.60     09:00:37          00030427541TRDU0      XLON 
 
25                498.60     09:00:38          00030427542TRDU0      XLON 
 
209               498.60     09:00:38          00030427543TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               498.60     09:00:38          00030427544TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                498.60     09:14:47          00030427569TRDU0      XLON 
 
700               498.60     09:20:06          00030427571TRDU0      XLON 
 
957               498.60     09:20:06          00030427572TRDU0      XLON 
 
2376               498.60     09:20:06          00030427573TRDU0      XLON 
 
24                501.00     10:09:59          00030427606TRDU0      XLON 
 
2019               501.00     10:09:59          00030427607TRDU0      XLON 
 
79                501.00     10:09:59          00030427608TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                501.00     10:09:59          00030427609TRDU0      XLON 
 
87                501.00     10:09:59          00030427610TRDU0      XLON 
 
202               501.00     10:10:00          00030427611TRDU0      XLON 
 
118               501.00     10:16:16          00030427615TRDU0      XLON 
 
88                501.00     10:16:16          00030427616TRDU0      XLON 
 
269               502.00     10:18:54          00030427617TRDU0      XLON 
 
264               502.00     10:18:54          00030427618TRDU0      XLON 
 
753               501.00     10:19:12          00030427619TRDU0      XLON 
 
345               501.00     10:19:12          00030427620TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                501.00     10:27:43          00030427628TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               501.00     10:27:43          00030427629TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               500.00     10:39:41          00030427642TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               500.00     10:39:41          00030427643TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                501.00     11:04:02          00030427657TRDU0      XLON 
 
509               501.00     11:04:02          00030427658TRDU0      XLON 
 
52                502.00     11:15:43          00030427673TRDU0      XLON 
 
622               502.00     11:15:43          00030427674TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                502.00     11:21:30          00030427676TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                502.00     11:21:30          00030427677TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                502.00     11:21:30          00030427678TRDU0      XLON 
 
489               502.00     11:21:30          00030427679TRDU0      XLON 
 
124               501.00     11:30:56          00030427684TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                501.00     11:30:56          00030427685TRDU0      XLON 
 
1075               502.50     11:54:29          00030427717TRDU0      XLON 
 
137               502.50     11:54:29          00030427718TRDU0      XLON 
 
221               502.50     11:54:29          00030427719TRDU0      XLON 
 
46                502.50     11:54:29          00030427720TRDU0      XLON 
 
28                502.50     11:54:29          00030427721TRDU0      XLON 
 
63                502.50     11:54:29          00030427722TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                502.50     11:54:29          00030427723TRDU0      XLON 
 
56                502.50     11:54:48          00030427724TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,607              502.50     11:54:48          00030427725TRDU0      XLON 
 
72                503.00     12:21:34          00030427754TRDU0      XLON 
 
24                503.00     12:21:34          00030427755TRDU0      XLON 
 
264               503.00     12:21:34          00030427756TRDU0      XLON 
 
182               503.00     12:21:34          00030427757TRDU0      XLON 
 
559               503.00     12:23:18          00030427759TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               504.50     12:35:00          00030427769TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               504.50     12:42:04          00030427774TRDU0      XLON 
 
108               504.50     12:49:11          00030427775TRDU0      XLON 
 
508               504.50     12:49:11          00030427776TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               505.00     12:57:58          00030427779TRDU0      XLON 
 
78                505.00     12:57:58          00030427780TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               505.50     13:07:01          00030427781TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               505.50     13:11:40          00030427784TRDU0      XLON 
 
75                505.50     13:18:20          00030427785TRDU0      XLON 
 
293               505.50     13:18:20          00030427786TRDU0      XLON 
 
227               505.50     13:18:20          00030427787TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,493              504.50     13:21:17          00030427789TRDU0      XLON 
 
572               503.50     13:38:52          00030427809TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               503.50     13:38:52          00030427810TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

598               503.50     13:38:52          00030427811TRDU0      XLON 
 
106               503.50     13:56:39          00030427812TRDU0      XLON 
 
182               503.50     13:56:39          00030427813TRDU0      XLON 
 
321               503.50     13:56:39          00030427814TRDU0      XLON 
 
431               502.50     14:00:31          00030427815TRDU0      XLON 
 
452               502.50     14:00:31          00030427816TRDU0      XLON 
 
181               502.50     14:00:31          00030427817TRDU0      XLON 
 
96                502.50     14:00:31          00030427818TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               502.00     14:03:53          00030427819TRDU0      XLON 
 
84                503.50     14:25:02          00030427847TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                503.50     14:25:02          00030427848TRDU0      XLON 
 
173               504.00     14:39:53          00030427856TRDU0      XLON 
 
2,567              504.00     14:39:53          00030427857TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               504.00     14:39:53          00030427858TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               504.00     14:39:53          00030427859TRDU0      XLON 
 
611               504.00     14:39:53          00030427860TRDU0      XLON 
 
102               503.50     14:52:13          00030427861TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                503.50     14:52:13          00030427862TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               503.50     14:52:39          00030427863TRDU0      XLON 
 
209               503.00     14:53:44          00030427864TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,062              503.00     15:04:44          00030427891TRDU0      XLON 
 
215               503.00     15:07:26          00030427893TRDU0      XLON 
 
387               503.00     15:07:26          00030427894TRDU0      XLON 
 
308               503.00     15:07:26          00030427895TRDU0      XLON 
 
902               503.00     15:07:26          00030427896TRDU0      XLON 
 
39                503.00     15:07:26          00030427897TRDU0      XLON 
 
486               503.00     15:07:26          00030427898TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               502.50     15:13:27          00030427899TRDU0      XLON 
 
221               502.50     15:24:47          00030427900TRDU0      XLON 
 
361               502.50     15:24:47          00030427901TRDU0      XLON 
 
46                502.50     15:25:34          00030427902TRDU0      XLON 
 
241               502.50     15:27:14          00030427903TRDU0      XLON 
 
409               503.00     15:31:33          00030427904TRDU0      XLON 
 
207               503.00     15:31:33          00030427905TRDU0      XLON 
 
248               502.50     15:31:33          00030427906TRDU0      XLON 
 
111               502.50     15:31:33          00030427907TRDU0      XLON 
 
221               502.50     15:32:14          00030427908TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,174              505.00     15:45:53          00030427915TRDU0      XLON 
 
594               505.00     15:48:12          00030427918TRDU0      XLON 
 
230               505.00     15:57:10          00030427923TRDU0      XLON 
 
12                505.00     15:57:10          00030427924TRDU0      XLON 
 
237               506.00     16:04:25          00030427926TRDU0      XLON 
 
300               506.00     16:04:25          00030427927TRDU0      XLON 
 
700               506.00     16:04:25          00030427928TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               506.00     16:04:25          00030427929TRDU0      XLON 
 
121               505.50     16:04:25          00030427930TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,607              505.50     16:04:25          00030427931TRDU0      XLON 
 
177               505.50     16:13:15          00030427932TRDU0      XLON 
 
193               505.50     16:13:22          00030427933TRDU0      XLON 
 
242               505.50     16:13:54          00030427934TRDU0      XLON 
 
87                505.50     16:15:39          00030427942TRDU0      XLON 
 
4                505.50     16:15:39          00030427943TRDU0      XLON 
 
401               505.50     16:18:49          00030427954TRDU0      XLON 
 
54                505.50     16:19:44          00030427956TRDU0      XLON 
 
150               506.00     16:22:08          00030427957TRDU0      XLON 
 
437               506.00     16:22:08          00030427958TRDU0      XLON 
 
294               506.00     16:22:57          00030427959TRDU0      XLON 
 
285               506.00     16:22:57          00030427960TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               506.00     16:24:45          00030427962TRDU0      XLON 
 
35                506.00     16:24:45          00030427963TRDU0      XLON 
 
159               505.50     16:25:13          00030427966TRDU0      XLON 
 
159               505.50     16:25:13          00030427967TRDU0      XLON 
 
141               505.50     16:25:43          00030427968TRDU0      XLON 
 
48                505.50     16:26:11          00030427969TRDU0      XLON 
 
175               505.50     16:26:11          00030427970TRDU0      XLON 
 
442               505.50     16:26:11          00030427971TRDU0      XLON 
 
107               505.50     16:26:11          00030427972TRDU0      XLON 
 
241               505.50     16:26:11          00030427973TRDU0      XLON 
 
26                505.50     16:26:11          00030427974TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 413208 
EQS News ID:  2252942 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -3-

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2252942&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.