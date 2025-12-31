Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -3

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 31-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 30 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 506.00p Highest price paid per share: 498.60p Lowest price paid per share: 502.9586p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,411,112 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,635,338.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 502.9586

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 618 504.00 08:19:41 00030427483TRDU0 XLON 816 501.00 08:19:41 00030427484TRDU0 XLON 167 501.00 08:19:41 00030427485TRDU0 XLON 36 501.00 08:19:41 00030427486TRDU0 XLON 18 501.00 08:19:41 00030427487TRDU0 XLON 8 501.00 08:19:41 00030427488TRDU0 XLON 24 501.00 08:19:41 00030427489TRDU0 XLON 552 498.60 09:00:37 00030427541TRDU0 XLON 25 498.60 09:00:38 00030427542TRDU0 XLON 209 498.60 09:00:38 00030427543TRDU0 XLON 526 498.60 09:00:38 00030427544TRDU0 XLON 20 498.60 09:14:47 00030427569TRDU0 XLON 700 498.60 09:20:06 00030427571TRDU0 XLON 957 498.60 09:20:06 00030427572TRDU0 XLON 2376 498.60 09:20:06 00030427573TRDU0 XLON 24 501.00 10:09:59 00030427606TRDU0 XLON 2019 501.00 10:09:59 00030427607TRDU0 XLON 79 501.00 10:09:59 00030427608TRDU0 XLON 1 501.00 10:09:59 00030427609TRDU0 XLON 87 501.00 10:09:59 00030427610TRDU0 XLON 202 501.00 10:10:00 00030427611TRDU0 XLON 118 501.00 10:16:16 00030427615TRDU0 XLON 88 501.00 10:16:16 00030427616TRDU0 XLON 269 502.00 10:18:54 00030427617TRDU0 XLON 264 502.00 10:18:54 00030427618TRDU0 XLON 753 501.00 10:19:12 00030427619TRDU0 XLON 345 501.00 10:19:12 00030427620TRDU0 XLON 15 501.00 10:27:43 00030427628TRDU0 XLON 534 501.00 10:27:43 00030427629TRDU0 XLON 553 500.00 10:39:41 00030427642TRDU0 XLON 549 500.00 10:39:41 00030427643TRDU0 XLON 22 501.00 11:04:02 00030427657TRDU0 XLON 509 501.00 11:04:02 00030427658TRDU0 XLON 52 502.00 11:15:43 00030427673TRDU0 XLON 622 502.00 11:15:43 00030427674TRDU0 XLON 15 502.00 11:21:30 00030427676TRDU0 XLON 22 502.00 11:21:30 00030427677TRDU0 XLON 21 502.00 11:21:30 00030427678TRDU0 XLON 489 502.00 11:21:30 00030427679TRDU0 XLON 124 501.00 11:30:56 00030427684TRDU0 XLON 15 501.00 11:30:56 00030427685TRDU0 XLON 1075 502.50 11:54:29 00030427717TRDU0 XLON 137 502.50 11:54:29 00030427718TRDU0 XLON 221 502.50 11:54:29 00030427719TRDU0 XLON 46 502.50 11:54:29 00030427720TRDU0 XLON 28 502.50 11:54:29 00030427721TRDU0 XLON 63 502.50 11:54:29 00030427722TRDU0 XLON 21 502.50 11:54:29 00030427723TRDU0 XLON 56 502.50 11:54:48 00030427724TRDU0 XLON 1,607 502.50 11:54:48 00030427725TRDU0 XLON 72 503.00 12:21:34 00030427754TRDU0 XLON 24 503.00 12:21:34 00030427755TRDU0 XLON 264 503.00 12:21:34 00030427756TRDU0 XLON 182 503.00 12:21:34 00030427757TRDU0 XLON 559 503.00 12:23:18 00030427759TRDU0 XLON 530 504.50 12:35:00 00030427769TRDU0 XLON 528 504.50 12:42:04 00030427774TRDU0 XLON 108 504.50 12:49:11 00030427775TRDU0 XLON 508 504.50 12:49:11 00030427776TRDU0 XLON 549 505.00 12:57:58 00030427779TRDU0 XLON 78 505.00 12:57:58 00030427780TRDU0 XLON 544 505.50 13:07:01 00030427781TRDU0 XLON 549 505.50 13:11:40 00030427784TRDU0 XLON 75 505.50 13:18:20 00030427785TRDU0 XLON 293 505.50 13:18:20 00030427786TRDU0 XLON 227 505.50 13:18:20 00030427787TRDU0 XLON 1,493 504.50 13:21:17 00030427789TRDU0 XLON 572 503.50 13:38:52 00030427809TRDU0 XLON 543 503.50 13:38:52 00030427810TRDU0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

598 503.50 13:38:52 00030427811TRDU0 XLON 106 503.50 13:56:39 00030427812TRDU0 XLON 182 503.50 13:56:39 00030427813TRDU0 XLON 321 503.50 13:56:39 00030427814TRDU0 XLON 431 502.50 14:00:31 00030427815TRDU0 XLON 452 502.50 14:00:31 00030427816TRDU0 XLON 181 502.50 14:00:31 00030427817TRDU0 XLON 96 502.50 14:00:31 00030427818TRDU0 XLON 553 502.00 14:03:53 00030427819TRDU0 XLON 84 503.50 14:25:02 00030427847TRDU0 XLON 3 503.50 14:25:02 00030427848TRDU0 XLON 173 504.00 14:39:53 00030427856TRDU0 XLON 2,567 504.00 14:39:53 00030427857TRDU0 XLON 525 504.00 14:39:53 00030427858TRDU0 XLON 549 504.00 14:39:53 00030427859TRDU0 XLON 611 504.00 14:39:53 00030427860TRDU0 XLON 102 503.50 14:52:13 00030427861TRDU0 XLON 21 503.50 14:52:13 00030427862TRDU0 XLON 528 503.50 14:52:39 00030427863TRDU0 XLON 209 503.00 14:53:44 00030427864TRDU0 XLON 1,062 503.00 15:04:44 00030427891TRDU0 XLON 215 503.00 15:07:26 00030427893TRDU0 XLON 387 503.00 15:07:26 00030427894TRDU0 XLON 308 503.00 15:07:26 00030427895TRDU0 XLON 902 503.00 15:07:26 00030427896TRDU0 XLON 39 503.00 15:07:26 00030427897TRDU0 XLON 486 503.00 15:07:26 00030427898TRDU0 XLON 530 502.50 15:13:27 00030427899TRDU0 XLON 221 502.50 15:24:47 00030427900TRDU0 XLON 361 502.50 15:24:47 00030427901TRDU0 XLON 46 502.50 15:25:34 00030427902TRDU0 XLON 241 502.50 15:27:14 00030427903TRDU0 XLON 409 503.00 15:31:33 00030427904TRDU0 XLON 207 503.00 15:31:33 00030427905TRDU0 XLON 248 502.50 15:31:33 00030427906TRDU0 XLON 111 502.50 15:31:33 00030427907TRDU0 XLON 221 502.50 15:32:14 00030427908TRDU0 XLON 1,174 505.00 15:45:53 00030427915TRDU0 XLON 594 505.00 15:48:12 00030427918TRDU0 XLON 230 505.00 15:57:10 00030427923TRDU0 XLON 12 505.00 15:57:10 00030427924TRDU0 XLON 237 506.00 16:04:25 00030427926TRDU0 XLON 300 506.00 16:04:25 00030427927TRDU0 XLON 700 506.00 16:04:25 00030427928TRDU0 XLON 538 506.00 16:04:25 00030427929TRDU0 XLON 121 505.50 16:04:25 00030427930TRDU0 XLON 1,607 505.50 16:04:25 00030427931TRDU0 XLON 177 505.50 16:13:15 00030427932TRDU0 XLON 193 505.50 16:13:22 00030427933TRDU0 XLON 242 505.50 16:13:54 00030427934TRDU0 XLON 87 505.50 16:15:39 00030427942TRDU0 XLON 4 505.50 16:15:39 00030427943TRDU0 XLON 401 505.50 16:18:49 00030427954TRDU0 XLON 54 505.50 16:19:44 00030427956TRDU0 XLON 150 506.00 16:22:08 00030427957TRDU0 XLON 437 506.00 16:22:08 00030427958TRDU0 XLON 294 506.00 16:22:57 00030427959TRDU0 XLON 285 506.00 16:22:57 00030427960TRDU0 XLON 549 506.00 16:24:45 00030427962TRDU0 XLON 35 506.00 16:24:45 00030427963TRDU0 XLON 159 505.50 16:25:13 00030427966TRDU0 XLON 159 505.50 16:25:13 00030427967TRDU0 XLON 141 505.50 16:25:43 00030427968TRDU0 XLON 48 505.50 16:26:11 00030427969TRDU0 XLON 175 505.50 16:26:11 00030427970TRDU0 XLON 442 505.50 16:26:11 00030427971TRDU0 XLON 107 505.50 16:26:11 00030427972TRDU0 XLON 241 505.50 16:26:11 00030427973TRDU0 XLON 26 505.50 16:26:11 00030427974TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 413208 EQS News ID: 2252942 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -3-

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2252942&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)