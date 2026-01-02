DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 02-Jan-2026 / 16:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 2 January 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 2 January 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 61,206 Highest price paid per share: 126.20p Lowest price paid per share: 121.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 122.7058p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,445,991 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,295,585 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,295,585 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 122.7058p 61,206

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 598 125.60 08:28:19 00368532109TRLO1 XLON 640 126.20 08:44:50 00368537732TRLO1 XLON 596 125.80 08:44:50 00368537734TRLO1 XLON 598 125.40 08:50:52 00368539570TRLO1 XLON 631 124.60 08:50:55 00368539583TRLO1 XLON 646 124.80 09:18:19 00368550249TRLO1 XLON 200 125.20 09:18:19 00368550250TRLO1 XLON 1236 125.20 09:18:19 00368550251TRLO1 XLON 200 125.20 09:18:36 00368550402TRLO1 XLON 297 125.20 09:18:57 00368550597TRLO1 XLON 100 125.20 09:19:31 00368550846TRLO1 XLON 300 125.20 09:19:49 00368550986TRLO1 XLON 280 125.00 09:24:15 00368552922TRLO1 XLON 367 125.00 09:24:15 00368552923TRLO1 XLON 776 125.20 09:34:27 00368557966TRLO1 XLON 627 124.80 09:35:50 00368558609TRLO1 XLON 636 124.40 09:38:20 00368559768TRLO1 XLON 635 124.20 09:38:21 00368559777TRLO1 XLON 758 124.60 09:38:30 00368559829TRLO1 XLON 648 124.40 09:47:01 00368564146TRLO1 XLON 200 124.80 09:51:59 00368567024TRLO1 XLON 187 124.80 09:52:15 00368567145TRLO1 XLON 619 124.60 09:52:15 00368567146TRLO1 XLON 123 124.60 10:05:01 00368570286TRLO1 XLON 158 124.60 10:05:01 00368570287TRLO1 XLON 619 124.40 10:05:02 00368570288TRLO1 XLON 630 124.00 10:19:21 00368570705TRLO1 XLON 559 123.60 10:19:27 00368570707TRLO1 XLON 72 123.60 10:19:27 00368570708TRLO1 XLON 423 123.60 10:20:03 00368570710TRLO1 XLON 203 123.60 10:20:03 00368570711TRLO1 XLON 575 123.80 10:30:07 00368570978TRLO1 XLON 519 123.80 10:30:07 00368570979TRLO1 XLON 617 123.20 10:35:03 00368571121TRLO1 XLON 588 123.60 10:43:52 00368571321TRLO1 XLON 35 123.60 10:43:52 00368571322TRLO1 XLON 623 123.00 10:43:52 00368571323TRLO1 XLON 622 123.00 10:43:52 00368571324TRLO1 XLON 622 123.00 10:43:52 00368571325TRLO1 XLON 623 123.00 11:03:57 00368571703TRLO1 XLON 623 122.60 11:07:32 00368571760TRLO1 XLON 597 122.60 11:08:45 00368571769TRLO1 XLON 646 122.20 11:31:55 00368572405TRLO1 XLON 200 122.40 11:42:16 00368572610TRLO1 XLON 408 122.40 11:42:16 00368572611TRLO1 XLON 608 121.80 11:51:27 00368572768TRLO1 XLON 149 122.40 12:42:43 00368573778TRLO1 XLON 300 122.40 12:46:44 00368573831TRLO1 XLON 200 122.40 12:47:51 00368573858TRLO1 XLON 1046 122.60 13:03:30 00368574137TRLO1 XLON 200 122.60 13:03:30 00368574138TRLO1 XLON 609 122.40 13:03:30 00368574139TRLO1 XLON 612 122.60 13:13:14 00368574271TRLO1 XLON 1192 122.60 13:13:35 00368574282TRLO1 XLON 1292 122.60 13:13:35 00368574283TRLO1 XLON 158 122.60 13:13:35 00368574284TRLO1 XLON 624 122.40 13:14:43 00368574296TRLO1 XLON 200 122.40 13:15:09 00368574300TRLO1 XLON 158 122.40 13:15:09 00368574301TRLO1 XLON 635 122.20 13:15:11 00368574302TRLO1 XLON 234 122.00 13:29:42 00368574527TRLO1 XLON 400 122.00 13:29:42 00368574528TRLO1 XLON 1 122.00 13:29:42 00368574529TRLO1 XLON 158 122.00 13:35:56 00368574647TRLO1 XLON 601 121.80 13:38:26 00368574707TRLO1 XLON 619 122.00 13:38:45 00368574716TRLO1 XLON 282 122.80 14:30:59 00368575821TRLO1 XLON 608 122.60 14:34:11 00368575922TRLO1 XLON 636 122.20 14:45:52 00368576204TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

