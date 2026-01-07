Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 07
7 January 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2089.5241 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
6 January 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
3,803
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2070.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2100.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2089.5241
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,137,126. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,137,126. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2089.5241
3,803
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
7
2090.00
08:23:41
00078513630TRLO0
XLON
250
2090.00
08:23:41
00078513631TRLO0
XLON
178
2090.00
08:23:41
00078513632TRLO0
XLON
105
2080.00
08:54:15
00078515157TRLO0
XLON
307
2080.00
08:54:15
00078515158TRLO0
XLON
403
2070.00
09:53:09
00078517959TRLO0
XLON
24
2070.00
09:53:09
00078517960TRLO0
XLON
27
2080.00
11:04:27
00078519634TRLO0
XLON
370
2080.00
11:04:27
00078519635TRLO0
XLON
1
2080.00
11:04:27
00078519636TRLO0
XLON
9
2080.00
11:04:27
00078519637TRLO0
XLON
6
2080.00
11:04:27
00078519638TRLO0
XLON
130
2085.00
11:28:25
00078520463TRLO0
XLON
37
2085.00
11:28:25
00078520464TRLO0
XLON
94
2085.00
11:28:25
00078520465TRLO0
XLON
53
2085.00
11:28:25
00078520466TRLO0
XLON
2
2085.00
11:28:25
00078520467TRLO0
XLON
2
2085.00
11:28:25
00078520468TRLO0
XLON
16
2085.00
11:28:25
00078520469TRLO0
XLON
50
2085.00
11:46:01
00078520955TRLO0
XLON
1
2085.00
|
11:46:01
00078520956TRLO0
XLON
19
2090.00
12:00:16
00078521502TRLO0
XLON
1
2090.00
12:00:16
00078521503TRLO0
XLON
39
2095.00
12:02:19
00078521620TRLO0
XLON
2
2095.00
12:02:19
00078521621TRLO0
XLON
66
2100.00
12:02:37
00078521632TRLO0
XLON
108
2100.00
12:02:37
00078521633TRLO0
XLON
272
2100.00
12:02:37
00078521634TRLO0
XLON
244
2100.00
12:07:00
00078521741TRLO0
XLON
189
2100.00
12:07:00
00078521742TRLO0
XLON
99
2100.00
12:20:00
00078522087TRLO0
XLON
315
2100.00
12:20:00
00078522088TRLO0
XLON
377
2100.00
12:20:00
00078522089TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916