Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 07

7 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2089.5241 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

6 January 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

3,803

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2070.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2100.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2089.5241

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,137,126. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,137,126. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2089.5241

3,803

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

7

2090.00

08:23:41

00078513630TRLO0

XLON

250

2090.00

08:23:41

00078513631TRLO0

XLON

178

2090.00

08:23:41

00078513632TRLO0

XLON

105

2080.00

08:54:15

00078515157TRLO0

XLON

307

2080.00

08:54:15

00078515158TRLO0

XLON

403

2070.00

09:53:09

00078517959TRLO0

XLON

24

2070.00

09:53:09

00078517960TRLO0

XLON

27

2080.00

11:04:27

00078519634TRLO0

XLON

370

2080.00

11:04:27

00078519635TRLO0

XLON

1

2080.00

11:04:27

00078519636TRLO0

XLON

9

2080.00

11:04:27

00078519637TRLO0

XLON

6

2080.00

11:04:27

00078519638TRLO0

XLON

130

2085.00

11:28:25

00078520463TRLO0

XLON

37

2085.00

11:28:25

00078520464TRLO0

XLON

94

2085.00

11:28:25

00078520465TRLO0

XLON

53

2085.00

11:28:25

00078520466TRLO0

XLON

2

2085.00

11:28:25

00078520467TRLO0

XLON

2

2085.00

11:28:25

00078520468TRLO0

XLON

16

2085.00

11:28:25

00078520469TRLO0

XLON

50

2085.00

11:46:01

00078520955TRLO0

XLON

1

2085.00

11:46:01

00078520956TRLO0

XLON

19

2090.00

12:00:16

00078521502TRLO0

XLON

1

2090.00

12:00:16

00078521503TRLO0

XLON

39

2095.00

12:02:19

00078521620TRLO0

XLON

2

2095.00

12:02:19

00078521621TRLO0

XLON

66

2100.00

12:02:37

00078521632TRLO0

XLON

108

2100.00

12:02:37

00078521633TRLO0

XLON

272

2100.00

12:02:37

00078521634TRLO0

XLON

244

2100.00

12:07:00

00078521741TRLO0

XLON

189

2100.00

12:07:00

00078521742TRLO0

XLON

99

2100.00

12:20:00

00078522087TRLO0

XLON

315

2100.00

12:20:00

00078522088TRLO0

XLON

377

2100.00

12:20:00

00078522089TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2026 PR Newswire
