Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 07

7 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2089.5241 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 6 January 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,803 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2070.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2100.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2089.5241

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,137,126. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,137,126. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2089.5241 3,803

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 7 2090.00 08:23:41 00078513630TRLO0 XLON 250 2090.00 08:23:41 00078513631TRLO0 XLON 178 2090.00 08:23:41 00078513632TRLO0 XLON 105 2080.00 08:54:15 00078515157TRLO0 XLON 307 2080.00 08:54:15 00078515158TRLO0 XLON 403 2070.00 09:53:09 00078517959TRLO0 XLON 24 2070.00 09:53:09 00078517960TRLO0 XLON 27 2080.00 11:04:27 00078519634TRLO0 XLON 370 2080.00 11:04:27 00078519635TRLO0 XLON 1 2080.00 11:04:27 00078519636TRLO0 XLON 9 2080.00 11:04:27 00078519637TRLO0 XLON 6 2080.00 11:04:27 00078519638TRLO0 XLON 130 2085.00 11:28:25 00078520463TRLO0 XLON 37 2085.00 11:28:25 00078520464TRLO0 XLON 94 2085.00 11:28:25 00078520465TRLO0 XLON 53 2085.00 11:28:25 00078520466TRLO0 XLON 2 2085.00 11:28:25 00078520467TRLO0 XLON 2 2085.00 11:28:25 00078520468TRLO0 XLON 16 2085.00 11:28:25 00078520469TRLO0 XLON 50 2085.00 11:46:01 00078520955TRLO0 XLON 1 2085.00 11:46:01 00078520956TRLO0 XLON 19 2090.00 12:00:16 00078521502TRLO0 XLON 1 2090.00 12:00:16 00078521503TRLO0 XLON 39 2095.00 12:02:19 00078521620TRLO0 XLON 2 2095.00 12:02:19 00078521621TRLO0 XLON 66 2100.00 12:02:37 00078521632TRLO0 XLON 108 2100.00 12:02:37 00078521633TRLO0 XLON 272 2100.00 12:02:37 00078521634TRLO0 XLON 244 2100.00 12:07:00 00078521741TRLO0 XLON 189 2100.00 12:07:00 00078521742TRLO0 XLON 99 2100.00 12:20:00 00078522087TRLO0 XLON 315 2100.00 12:20:00 00078522088TRLO0 XLON 377 2100.00 12:20:00 00078522089TRLO0 XLON

