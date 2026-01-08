Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

8 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2160.2113 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 7 January 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 8,945 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2150.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2165.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2160.2113

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,128,181. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,128,181. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2160.2113 8,945

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 227 2155.00 08:44:01 00078536733TRLO0 XLON 239 2155.00 08:44:01 00078536732TRLO0 XLON 377 2150.00 08:49:11 00078536886TRLO0 XLON 425 2155.00 09:53:15 00078539653TRLO0 XLON 403 2155.00 09:53:15 00078539654TRLO0 XLON 6 2155.00 11:42:56 00078545980TRLO0 XLON 1 2155.00 11:42:56 00078545981TRLO0 XLON 4850 2165.00 13:21:25 00078550399TRLO0 XLON 468 2155.00 14:29:09 00078552898TRLO0 XLON 432 2155.00 14:29:09 00078552899TRLO0 XLON 16 2155.00 14:29:09 00078552900TRLO0 XLON 51 2155.00 14:29:42 00078552935TRLO0 XLON 194 2155.00 14:29:42 00078552936TRLO0 XLON 3 2155.00 14:29:42 00078552937TRLO0 XLON 8 2155.00 14:29:42 00078552938TRLO0 XLON 67 2155.00 14:46:21 00078554079TRLO0 XLON 54 2155.00 14:48:21 00078554203TRLO0 XLON 376 2155.00 15:00:25 00078555213TRLO0 XLON 393 2155.00 15:01:01 00078555237TRLO0 XLON 153 2155.00 15:42:35 00078557978TRLO0 XLON 7 2155.00 15:46:42 00078558154TRLO0 XLON 186 2155.00 15:46:42 00078558155TRLO0 XLON 9 2155.00 15:46:42 00078558156TRLO0 XLON

