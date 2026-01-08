Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08
8 January 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2160.2113 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
7 January 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
8,945
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2150.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2165.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2160.2113
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,128,181. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,128,181. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2160.2113
8,945
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
227
2155.00
08:44:01
00078536733TRLO0
XLON
239
2155.00
08:44:01
00078536732TRLO0
XLON
377
2150.00
08:49:11
00078536886TRLO0
XLON
425
2155.00
09:53:15
00078539653TRLO0
XLON
403
2155.00
09:53:15
00078539654TRLO0
XLON
6
2155.00
11:42:56
00078545980TRLO0
XLON
1
2155.00
11:42:56
00078545981TRLO0
XLON
4850
2165.00
13:21:25
00078550399TRLO0
XLON
468
2155.00
14:29:09
00078552898TRLO0
XLON
432
2155.00
14:29:09
00078552899TRLO0
XLON
16
2155.00
14:29:09
00078552900TRLO0
XLON
51
2155.00
14:29:42
00078552935TRLO0
XLON
194
2155.00
14:29:42
00078552936TRLO0
XLON
3
2155.00
14:29:42
00078552937TRLO0
XLON
8
2155.00
14:29:42
00078552938TRLO0
XLON
67
2155.00
14:46:21
00078554079TRLO0
XLON
54
2155.00
14:48:21
00078554203TRLO0
XLON
376
2155.00
15:00:25
00078555213TRLO0
XLON
393
2155.00
15:01:01
00078555237TRLO0
XLON
153
2155.00
15:42:35
00078557978TRLO0
XLON
7
2155.00
15:46:42
00078558154TRLO0
XLON
186
2155.00
15:46:42
00078558155TRLO0
XLON
9
2155.00
15:46:42
00078558156TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916