Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
08.01.26 | 08:07
25,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,60025,40009:40
PR Newswire
08.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

8 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2160.2113 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

7 January 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

8,945

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2150.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2165.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2160.2113

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,128,181. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,128,181. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2160.2113

8,945

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

227

2155.00

08:44:01

00078536733TRLO0

XLON

239

2155.00

08:44:01

00078536732TRLO0

XLON

377

2150.00

08:49:11

00078536886TRLO0

XLON

425

2155.00

09:53:15

00078539653TRLO0

XLON

403

2155.00

09:53:15

00078539654TRLO0

XLON

6

2155.00

11:42:56

00078545980TRLO0

XLON

1

2155.00

11:42:56

00078545981TRLO0

XLON

4850

2165.00

13:21:25

00078550399TRLO0

XLON

468

2155.00

14:29:09

00078552898TRLO0

XLON

432

2155.00

14:29:09

00078552899TRLO0

XLON

16

2155.00

14:29:09

00078552900TRLO0

XLON

51

2155.00

14:29:42

00078552935TRLO0

XLON

194

2155.00

14:29:42

00078552936TRLO0

XLON

3

2155.00

14:29:42

00078552937TRLO0

XLON

8

2155.00

14:29:42

00078552938TRLO0

XLON

67

2155.00

14:46:21

00078554079TRLO0

XLON

54

2155.00

14:48:21

00078554203TRLO0

XLON

376

2155.00

15:00:25

00078555213TRLO0

XLON

393

2155.00

15:01:01

00078555237TRLO0

XLON

153

2155.00

15:42:35

00078557978TRLO0

XLON

7

2155.00

15:46:42

00078558154TRLO0

XLON

186

2155.00

15:46:42

00078558155TRLO0

XLON

9

2155.00

15:46:42

00078558156TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.