Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09

9 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2151.3019 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 8 January 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 13,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2135.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2170.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2151.3019

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,115,181. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,115,181. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2151.3019 13,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 442 2165.00 08:27:12 00078562819TRLO0 XLON 368 2160.00 08:39:37 00078563538TRLO0 XLON 32 2160.00 08:39:37 00078563539TRLO0 XLON 18 2155.00 08:56:08 00078564258TRLO0 XLON 433 2155.00 08:56:08 00078564259TRLO0 XLON 80 2155.00 09:18:42 00078565052TRLO0 XLON 6 2155.00 09:18:42 00078565053TRLO0 XLON 29 2155.00 09:18:42 00078565054TRLO0 XLON 299 2155.00 09:18:42 00078565057TRLO0 XLON 5 2165.00 10:00:42 00078566575TRLO0 XLON 3 2165.00 10:00:42 00078566576TRLO0 XLON 128 2165.00 10:10:06 00078567038TRLO0 XLON 128 2165.00 10:10:06 00078567039TRLO0 XLON 128 2165.00 10:12:44 00078567183TRLO0 XLON 55 2165.00 10:12:44 00078567184TRLO0 XLON 18 2165.00 10:12:44 00078567185TRLO0 XLON 394 2170.00 10:41:02 00078568185TRLO0 XLON 156 2170.00 10:53:50 00078568617TRLO0 XLON 3 2170.00 10:53:50 00078568618TRLO0 XLON 154 2170.00 10:55:01 00078568654TRLO0 XLON 37 2170.00 10:55:01 00078568655TRLO0 XLON 93 2170.00 10:56:17 00078568684TRLO0 XLON 121 2165.00 11:26:58 00078569330TRLO0 XLON 326 2165.00 11:26:58 00078569331TRLO0 XLON 442 2165.00 11:45:20 00078569786TRLO0 XLON 386 2155.00 12:02:36 00078570380TRLO0 XLON 144 2165.00 13:21:19 00078573256TRLO0 XLON 8 2165.00 13:21:19 00078573257TRLO0 XLON 244 2165.00 13:22:27 00078573287TRLO0 XLON 239 2165.00 13:22:27 00078573288TRLO0 XLON 211 2165.00 13:22:27 00078573289TRLO0 XLON 411 2160.00 13:26:29 00078573393TRLO0 XLON 159 2155.00 13:40:50 00078573813TRLO0 XLON 306 2155.00 13:40:50 00078573814TRLO0 XLON 21 2145.00 14:06:41 00078574739TRLO0 XLON 46 2145.00 14:06:41 00078574740TRLO0 XLON 133 2145.00 14:06:41 00078574741TRLO0 XLON 15 2145.00 14:06:41 00078574742TRLO0 XLON 29 2145.00 14:06:41 00078574743TRLO0 XLON 57 2145.00 14:08:11 00078574805TRLO0 XLON 2 2145.00 14:08:11 00078574806TRLO0 XLON 21 2145.00 14:09:50 00078574873TRLO0 XLON 7 2145.00 14:09:50 00078574874TRLO0 XLON 30 2145.00 14:10:59 00078574905TRLO0 XLON 10 2145.00 14:10:59 00078574906TRLO0 XLON 59 2145.00 14:51:00 00078576750TRLO0 XLON 3 2145.00 14:51:00 00078576751TRLO0 XLON 5 2145.00 14:51:00 00078576752TRLO0 XLON 3 2145.00 14:51:00 00078576753TRLO0 XLON 3 2145.00 14:51:00 00078576754TRLO0 XLON 6 2145.00 14:51:00 00078576757TRLO0 XLON 13 2145.00 14:51:00 00078576758TRLO0 XLON 381 2145.00 14:51:00 00078576759TRLO0 XLON 415 2145.00 14:51:00 00078576760TRLO0 XLON 151 2140.00 14:53:44 00078576863TRLO0 XLON 75 2140.00 14:53:44 00078576864TRLO0 XLON 25 2140.00 14:53:44 00078576865TRLO0 XLON 7 2140.00 14:53:44 00078576866TRLO0 XLON 81 2140.00 14:53:45 00078576868TRLO0 XLON 29 2140.00 14:54:20 00078576896TRLO0 XLON 30 2140.00 14:54:57 00078576904TRLO0 XLON 28 2135.00 15:25:37 00078578978TRLO0 XLON 14 2135.00 15:25:37 00078578979TRLO0 XLON 14 2135.00 15:25:37 00078578980TRLO0 XLON 9 2135.00 15:25:37 00078578981TRLO0 XLON 9 2135.00 15:28:47 00078579119TRLO0 XLON 9 2135.00 15:28:47 00078579120TRLO0 XLON 3 2135.00 15:28:47 00078579121TRLO0 XLON 1 2135.00 15:28:47 00078579122TRLO0 XLON 1 2135.00 15:28:47 00078579123TRLO0 XLON 2 2135.00 15:28:47 00078579124TRLO0 XLON 1 2135.00 15:28:47 00078579125TRLO0 XLON 300 2140.00 15:52:24 00078580693TRLO0 XLON 3 2140.00 15:52:24 00078580694TRLO0 XLON 34 2140.00 15:52:44 00078580709TRLO0 XLON 11 2140.00 15:52:44 00078580710TRLO0 XLON 346 2145.00 15:57:54 00078581045TRLO0 XLON 1 2145.00 15:57:54 00078581046TRLO0 XLON 58 2145.00 15:57:54 00078581047TRLO0 XLON 70 2145.00 15:57:54 00078581049TRLO0 XLON 75 2145.00 15:57:54 00078581050TRLO0 XLON 127 2145.00 15:57:54 00078581051TRLO0 XLON 24 2140.00 15:57:54 00078581048TRLO0 XLON 2 2140.00 15:57:54 00078581052TRLO0 XLON 557 2145.00 15:57:54 00078581053TRLO0 XLON 70 2145.00 15:57:54 00078581054TRLO0 XLON 127 2145.00 15:57:54 00078581055TRLO0 XLON 162 2145.00 15:57:54 00078581056TRLO0 XLON 195 2140.00 15:59:01 00078581125TRLO0 XLON 129 2140.00 15:59:01 00078581126TRLO0 XLON 86 2140.00 15:59:01 00078581127TRLO0 XLON 3 2140.00 15:59:01 00078581128TRLO0 XLON 39 2140.00 16:03:06 00078581762TRLO0 XLON 386 2140.00 16:03:06 00078581763TRLO0 XLON 378 2140.00 16:03:06 00078581764TRLO0 XLON 387 2140.00 16:06:51 00078582126TRLO0 XLON 168 2140.00 16:11:00 00078582484TRLO0 XLON 254 2140.00 16:11:00 00078582485TRLO0 XLON 72 2140.00 16:11:00 00078582486TRLO0 XLON 151 2140.00 16:11:00 00078582487TRLO0 XLON 233 2140.00 16:11:00 00078582488TRLO0 XLON 652 2140.00 16:20:05 00078583040TRLO0 XLON 58 2140.00 16:20:05 00078583041TRLO0 XLON 88 2140.00 16:20:05 00078583042TRLO0 XLON

