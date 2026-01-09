Anzeige
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09

9 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2151.3019 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

8 January 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

13,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2135.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2170.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2151.3019

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,115,181. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,115,181. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2151.3019

13,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

442

2165.00

08:27:12

00078562819TRLO0

XLON

368

2160.00

08:39:37

00078563538TRLO0

XLON

32

2160.00

08:39:37

00078563539TRLO0

XLON

18

2155.00

08:56:08

00078564258TRLO0

XLON

433

2155.00

08:56:08

00078564259TRLO0

XLON

80

2155.00

09:18:42

00078565052TRLO0

XLON

6

2155.00

09:18:42

00078565053TRLO0

XLON

29

2155.00

09:18:42

00078565054TRLO0

XLON

299

2155.00

09:18:42

00078565057TRLO0

XLON

5

2165.00

10:00:42

00078566575TRLO0

XLON

3

2165.00

10:00:42

00078566576TRLO0

XLON

128

2165.00

10:10:06

00078567038TRLO0

XLON

128

2165.00

10:10:06

00078567039TRLO0

XLON

128

2165.00

10:12:44

00078567183TRLO0

XLON

55

2165.00

10:12:44

00078567184TRLO0

XLON

18

2165.00

10:12:44

00078567185TRLO0

XLON

394

2170.00

10:41:02

00078568185TRLO0

XLON

156

2170.00

10:53:50

00078568617TRLO0

XLON

3

2170.00

10:53:50

00078568618TRLO0

XLON

154

2170.00

10:55:01

00078568654TRLO0

XLON

37

2170.00

10:55:01

00078568655TRLO0

XLON

93

2170.00

10:56:17

00078568684TRLO0

XLON

121

2165.00

11:26:58

00078569330TRLO0

XLON

326

2165.00

11:26:58

00078569331TRLO0

XLON

442

2165.00

11:45:20

00078569786TRLO0

XLON

386

2155.00

12:02:36

00078570380TRLO0

XLON

144

2165.00

13:21:19

00078573256TRLO0

XLON

8

2165.00

13:21:19

00078573257TRLO0

XLON

244

2165.00

13:22:27

00078573287TRLO0

XLON

239

2165.00

13:22:27

00078573288TRLO0

XLON

211

2165.00

13:22:27

00078573289TRLO0

XLON

411

2160.00

13:26:29

00078573393TRLO0

XLON

159

2155.00

13:40:50

00078573813TRLO0

XLON

306

2155.00

13:40:50

00078573814TRLO0

XLON

21

2145.00

14:06:41

00078574739TRLO0

XLON

46

2145.00

14:06:41

00078574740TRLO0

XLON

133

2145.00

14:06:41

00078574741TRLO0

XLON

15

2145.00

14:06:41

00078574742TRLO0

XLON

29

2145.00

14:06:41

00078574743TRLO0

XLON

57

2145.00

14:08:11

00078574805TRLO0

XLON

2

2145.00

14:08:11

00078574806TRLO0

XLON

21

2145.00

14:09:50

00078574873TRLO0

XLON

7

2145.00

14:09:50

00078574874TRLO0

XLON

30

2145.00

14:10:59

00078574905TRLO0

XLON

10

2145.00

14:10:59

00078574906TRLO0

XLON

59

2145.00

14:51:00

00078576750TRLO0

XLON

3

2145.00

14:51:00

00078576751TRLO0

XLON

5

2145.00

14:51:00

00078576752TRLO0

XLON

3

2145.00

14:51:00

00078576753TRLO0

XLON

3

2145.00

14:51:00

00078576754TRLO0

XLON

6

2145.00

14:51:00

00078576757TRLO0

XLON

13

2145.00

14:51:00

00078576758TRLO0

XLON

381

2145.00

14:51:00

00078576759TRLO0

XLON

415

2145.00

14:51:00

00078576760TRLO0

XLON

151

2140.00

14:53:44

00078576863TRLO0

XLON

75

2140.00

14:53:44

00078576864TRLO0

XLON

25

2140.00

14:53:44

00078576865TRLO0

XLON

7

2140.00

14:53:44

00078576866TRLO0

XLON

81

2140.00

14:53:45

00078576868TRLO0

XLON

29

2140.00

14:54:20

00078576896TRLO0

XLON

30

2140.00

14:54:57

00078576904TRLO0

XLON

28

2135.00

15:25:37

00078578978TRLO0

XLON

14

2135.00

15:25:37

00078578979TRLO0

XLON

14

2135.00

15:25:37

00078578980TRLO0

XLON

9

2135.00

15:25:37

00078578981TRLO0

XLON

9

2135.00

15:28:47

00078579119TRLO0

XLON

9

2135.00

15:28:47

00078579120TRLO0

XLON

3

2135.00

15:28:47

00078579121TRLO0

XLON

1

2135.00

15:28:47

00078579122TRLO0

XLON

1

2135.00

15:28:47

00078579123TRLO0

XLON

2

2135.00

15:28:47

00078579124TRLO0

XLON

1

2135.00

15:28:47

00078579125TRLO0

XLON

300

2140.00

15:52:24

00078580693TRLO0

XLON

3

2140.00

15:52:24

00078580694TRLO0

XLON

34

2140.00

15:52:44

00078580709TRLO0

XLON

11

2140.00

15:52:44

00078580710TRLO0

XLON

346

2145.00

15:57:54

00078581045TRLO0

XLON

1

2145.00

15:57:54

00078581046TRLO0

XLON

58

2145.00

15:57:54

00078581047TRLO0

XLON

70

2145.00

15:57:54

00078581049TRLO0

XLON

75

2145.00

15:57:54

00078581050TRLO0

XLON

127

2145.00

15:57:54

00078581051TRLO0

XLON

24

2140.00

15:57:54

00078581048TRLO0

XLON

2

2140.00

15:57:54

00078581052TRLO0

XLON

557

2145.00

15:57:54

00078581053TRLO0

XLON

70

2145.00

15:57:54

00078581054TRLO0

XLON

127

2145.00

15:57:54

00078581055TRLO0

XLON

162

2145.00

15:57:54

00078581056TRLO0

XLON

195

2140.00

15:59:01

00078581125TRLO0

XLON

129

2140.00

15:59:01

00078581126TRLO0

XLON

86

2140.00

15:59:01

00078581127TRLO0

XLON

3

2140.00

15:59:01

00078581128TRLO0

XLON

39

2140.00

16:03:06

00078581762TRLO0

XLON

386

2140.00

16:03:06

00078581763TRLO0

XLON

378

2140.00

16:03:06

00078581764TRLO0

XLON

387

2140.00

16:06:51

00078582126TRLO0

XLON

168

2140.00

16:11:00

00078582484TRLO0

XLON

254

2140.00

16:11:00

00078582485TRLO0

XLON

72

2140.00

16:11:00

00078582486TRLO0

XLON

151

2140.00

16:11:00

00078582487TRLO0

XLON

233

2140.00

16:11:00

00078582488TRLO0

XLON

652

2140.00

16:20:05

00078583040TRLO0

XLON

58

2140.00

16:20:05

00078583041TRLO0

XLON

88

2140.00

16:20:05

00078583042TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


