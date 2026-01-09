

CITY OF MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Group (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF, RIO1.DE, RIO.AX), a British miner, confirmed on Friday that it is in preliminary discussions with Glencore PLC (GLEN.L, GLN.JO), a Swiss miner, on a possible combination of some or all of their businesses, which could include an all-share merger between Rio Tinto and Glencore.



'The parties' current expectation is that any merger transaction would be effected through the acquisition of Glencore by Rio Tinto by way of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement,' Rio Tinto said.



