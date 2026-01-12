Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kritische Metalle: Warum diese neue Germanium-News mehr bedeutet als eine klassische Explorationsmeldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
09.01.26 | 08:03
24,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,40024,80009.01.
PR Newswire
12.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 12

12 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2137.2800 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

9 January 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

17,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2110.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2150.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2137.2800

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,098,181. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,098,181. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2137.2800

17,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

94

2150.00

08:21:31

00078585534TRLO0

XLON

113

2145.00

08:50:00

00078587046TRLO0

XLON

4

2145.00

08:50:00

00078587047TRLO0

XLON

322

2145.00

08:50:00

00078587048TRLO0

XLON

39

2140.00

08:50:03

00078587052TRLO0

XLON

5

2140.00

08:50:03

00078587053TRLO0

XLON

15

2140.00

08:50:03

00078587054TRLO0

XLON

6

2140.00

08:51:00

00078587184TRLO0

XLON

1

2140.00

08:51:00

00078587185TRLO0

XLON

3

2140.00

08:51:00

00078587186TRLO0

XLON

1

2140.00

08:51:00

00078587187TRLO0

XLON

240

2140.00

08:54:52

00078587332TRLO0

XLON

103

2140.00

08:54:52

00078587333TRLO0

XLON

14

2140.00

08:55:29

00078587344TRLO0

XLON

18

2145.00

09:18:58

00078588407TRLO0

XLON

3

2145.00

09:18:58

00078588408TRLO0

XLON

355

2145.00

09:23:39

00078588581TRLO0

XLON

15

2140.00

09:56:39

00078590213TRLO0

XLON

413

2140.00

09:56:39

00078590214TRLO0

XLON

54

2145.00

12:23:45

00078595724TRLO0

XLON

3

2145.00

12:23:45

00078595725TRLO0

XLON

200

2150.00

12:23:45

00078595728TRLO0

XLON

130

2150.00

12:25:01

00078595765TRLO0

XLON

27

2150.00

12:25:01

00078595766TRLO0

XLON

108

2150.00

12:25:01

00078595767TRLO0

XLON

22

2150.00

12:25:01

00078595768TRLO0

XLON

5

2150.00

12:25:01

00078595769TRLO0

XLON

463

2150.00

13:10:27

00078597335TRLO0

XLON

381

2150.00

13:10:27

00078597336TRLO0

XLON

40

2150.00

13:10:27

00078597337TRLO0

XLON

403

2150.00

13:10:27

00078597338TRLO0

XLON

276

2150.00

13:10:27

00078597339TRLO0

XLON

166

2150.00

13:10:27

00078597340TRLO0

XLON

166

2150.00

13:10:27

00078597341TRLO0

XLON

200

2150.00

13:10:27

00078597342TRLO0

XLON

179

2150.00

13:10:27

00078597343TRLO0

XLON

10

2150.00

13:10:27

00078597344TRLO0

XLON

200

2150.00

13:10:27

00078597345TRLO0

XLON

4

2150.00

13:10:27

00078597346TRLO0

XLON

216

2150.00

13:10:27

00078597347TRLO0

XLON

200

2150.00

13:10:27

00078597348TRLO0

XLON

71

2150.00

13:10:27

00078597349TRLO0

XLON

90

2145.00

13:46:01

00078599129TRLO0

XLON

20

2145.00

13:46:01

00078599130TRLO0

XLON

4

2145.00

13:47:01

00078599162TRLO0

XLON

2

2145.00

13:47:01

00078599163TRLO0

XLON

2

2145.00

13:47:01

00078599164TRLO0

XLON

4

2145.00

13:47:39

00078599176TRLO0

XLON

4

2145.00

13:48:01

00078599183TRLO0

XLON

6

2145.00

13:48:01

00078599184TRLO0

XLON

4

2145.00

13:48:01

00078599185TRLO0

XLON

4

2145.00

13:57:35

00078599676TRLO0

XLON

8

2145.00

13:57:35

00078599677TRLO0

XLON

12

2145.00

13:57:35

00078599678TRLO0

XLON

12

2145.00

13:57:35

00078599679TRLO0

XLON

87

2145.00

14:04:23

00078600215TRLO0

XLON

4

2145.00

14:04:23

00078600216TRLO0

XLON

5000

2145.00

14:05:11

00078600241TRLO0

XLON

377

2145.00

14:07:35

00078600356TRLO0

XLON

136

2145.00

14:07:35

00078600357TRLO0

XLON

414

2145.00

14:07:35

00078600358TRLO0

XLON

466

2140.00

14:15:55

00078600847TRLO0

XLON

383

2135.00

14:17:36

00078600925TRLO0

XLON

431

2130.00

14:28:27

00078601407TRLO0

XLON

332

2115.00

14:54:37

00078602950TRLO0

XLON

79

2115.00

14:54:42

00078602964TRLO0

XLON

20

2115.00

14:54:42

00078602970TRLO0

XLON

382

2115.00

14:56:10

00078603082TRLO0

XLON

348

2115.00

15:03:35

00078603348TRLO0

XLON

4

2115.00

15:03:35

00078603349TRLO0

XLON

27

2115.00

15:03:35

00078603350TRLO0

XLON

376

2110.00

15:09:21

00078603879TRLO0

XLON

464

2115.00

15:27:34

00078604998TRLO0

XLON

441

2115.00

15:44:49

00078606209TRLO0

XLON

399

2115.00

15:55:54

00078606794TRLO0

XLON

376

2115.00

16:08:19

00078607950TRLO0

XLON

601

2110.00

16:10:38

00078608172TRLO0

XLON

393

2115.00

16:21:45

00078609059TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.