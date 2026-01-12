Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 12
12 January 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2137.2800 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
9 January 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
17,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2110.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2150.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2137.2800
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,098,181. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,098,181. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2137.2800
17,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
94
2150.00
08:21:31
00078585534TRLO0
XLON
113
2145.00
08:50:00
00078587046TRLO0
XLON
4
2145.00
08:50:00
00078587047TRLO0
XLON
322
2145.00
08:50:00
00078587048TRLO0
XLON
39
2140.00
08:50:03
00078587052TRLO0
XLON
5
2140.00
08:50:03
00078587053TRLO0
XLON
15
2140.00
08:50:03
00078587054TRLO0
XLON
6
2140.00
08:51:00
00078587184TRLO0
XLON
1
2140.00
08:51:00
00078587185TRLO0
XLON
3
2140.00
08:51:00
00078587186TRLO0
XLON
1
2140.00
08:51:00
00078587187TRLO0
XLON
240
2140.00
08:54:52
00078587332TRLO0
XLON
103
2140.00
08:54:52
00078587333TRLO0
XLON
14
2140.00
08:55:29
00078587344TRLO0
XLON
18
2145.00
09:18:58
00078588407TRLO0
XLON
3
2145.00
09:18:58
00078588408TRLO0
XLON
355
2145.00
09:23:39
00078588581TRLO0
XLON
15
2140.00
09:56:39
00078590213TRLO0
XLON
413
2140.00
09:56:39
00078590214TRLO0
XLON
54
2145.00
12:23:45
00078595724TRLO0
XLON
3
2145.00
12:23:45
00078595725TRLO0
XLON
200
2150.00
12:23:45
00078595728TRLO0
XLON
130
2150.00
12:25:01
00078595765TRLO0
XLON
27
2150.00
12:25:01
00078595766TRLO0
XLON
108
2150.00
12:25:01
00078595767TRLO0
XLON
22
2150.00
12:25:01
00078595768TRLO0
XLON
5
2150.00
12:25:01
00078595769TRLO0
XLON
463
2150.00
13:10:27
00078597335TRLO0
XLON
381
2150.00
13:10:27
00078597336TRLO0
XLON
40
2150.00
13:10:27
00078597337TRLO0
XLON
403
2150.00
13:10:27
00078597338TRLO0
XLON
276
2150.00
13:10:27
00078597339TRLO0
XLON
166
2150.00
13:10:27
00078597340TRLO0
XLON
166
2150.00
13:10:27
00078597341TRLO0
XLON
200
2150.00
13:10:27
00078597342TRLO0
XLON
179
2150.00
13:10:27
00078597343TRLO0
XLON
10
2150.00
13:10:27
00078597344TRLO0
XLON
200
2150.00
13:10:27
00078597345TRLO0
XLON
4
2150.00
13:10:27
00078597346TRLO0
XLON
216
2150.00
13:10:27
00078597347TRLO0
XLON
200
2150.00
13:10:27
00078597348TRLO0
XLON
71
2150.00
13:10:27
00078597349TRLO0
XLON
90
2145.00
13:46:01
00078599129TRLO0
XLON
20
2145.00
13:46:01
00078599130TRLO0
XLON
4
2145.00
13:47:01
00078599162TRLO0
XLON
2
2145.00
13:47:01
00078599163TRLO0
XLON
2
2145.00
13:47:01
00078599164TRLO0
XLON
4
2145.00
13:47:39
00078599176TRLO0
XLON
4
2145.00
13:48:01
00078599183TRLO0
XLON
6
2145.00
13:48:01
00078599184TRLO0
XLON
4
2145.00
13:48:01
00078599185TRLO0
XLON
4
2145.00
13:57:35
00078599676TRLO0
XLON
8
2145.00
13:57:35
00078599677TRLO0
XLON
12
2145.00
13:57:35
00078599678TRLO0
XLON
12
2145.00
13:57:35
00078599679TRLO0
XLON
87
2145.00
14:04:23
00078600215TRLO0
XLON
4
2145.00
14:04:23
00078600216TRLO0
XLON
5000
2145.00
14:05:11
00078600241TRLO0
XLON
377
2145.00
14:07:35
00078600356TRLO0
XLON
136
2145.00
14:07:35
00078600357TRLO0
XLON
414
2145.00
14:07:35
00078600358TRLO0
XLON
466
2140.00
14:15:55
00078600847TRLO0
XLON
383
2135.00
14:17:36
00078600925TRLO0
XLON
431
2130.00
14:28:27
00078601407TRLO0
XLON
332
2115.00
14:54:37
00078602950TRLO0
XLON
79
2115.00
14:54:42
00078602964TRLO0
XLON
20
2115.00
14:54:42
00078602970TRLO0
XLON
382
2115.00
14:56:10
00078603082TRLO0
XLON
348
2115.00
15:03:35
00078603348TRLO0
XLON
4
2115.00
15:03:35
00078603349TRLO0
XLON
27
2115.00
15:03:35
00078603350TRLO0
XLON
376
2110.00
15:09:21
00078603879TRLO0
XLON
464
2115.00
15:27:34
00078604998TRLO0
XLON
441
2115.00
15:44:49
00078606209TRLO0
XLON
399
2115.00
15:55:54
00078606794TRLO0
XLON
376
2115.00
16:08:19
00078607950TRLO0
XLON
601
2110.00
16:10:38
00078608172TRLO0
XLON
393
2115.00
16:21:45
00078609059TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916