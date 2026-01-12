Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 12

12 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2137.2800 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 9 January 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 17,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2110.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2150.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2137.2800

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,098,181. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,098,181. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2137.2800 17,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 94 2150.00 08:21:31 00078585534TRLO0 XLON 113 2145.00 08:50:00 00078587046TRLO0 XLON 4 2145.00 08:50:00 00078587047TRLO0 XLON 322 2145.00 08:50:00 00078587048TRLO0 XLON 39 2140.00 08:50:03 00078587052TRLO0 XLON 5 2140.00 08:50:03 00078587053TRLO0 XLON 15 2140.00 08:50:03 00078587054TRLO0 XLON 6 2140.00 08:51:00 00078587184TRLO0 XLON 1 2140.00 08:51:00 00078587185TRLO0 XLON 3 2140.00 08:51:00 00078587186TRLO0 XLON 1 2140.00 08:51:00 00078587187TRLO0 XLON 240 2140.00 08:54:52 00078587332TRLO0 XLON 103 2140.00 08:54:52 00078587333TRLO0 XLON 14 2140.00 08:55:29 00078587344TRLO0 XLON 18 2145.00 09:18:58 00078588407TRLO0 XLON 3 2145.00 09:18:58 00078588408TRLO0 XLON 355 2145.00 09:23:39 00078588581TRLO0 XLON 15 2140.00 09:56:39 00078590213TRLO0 XLON 413 2140.00 09:56:39 00078590214TRLO0 XLON 54 2145.00 12:23:45 00078595724TRLO0 XLON 3 2145.00 12:23:45 00078595725TRLO0 XLON 200 2150.00 12:23:45 00078595728TRLO0 XLON 130 2150.00 12:25:01 00078595765TRLO0 XLON 27 2150.00 12:25:01 00078595766TRLO0 XLON 108 2150.00 12:25:01 00078595767TRLO0 XLON 22 2150.00 12:25:01 00078595768TRLO0 XLON 5 2150.00 12:25:01 00078595769TRLO0 XLON 463 2150.00 13:10:27 00078597335TRLO0 XLON 381 2150.00 13:10:27 00078597336TRLO0 XLON 40 2150.00 13:10:27 00078597337TRLO0 XLON 403 2150.00 13:10:27 00078597338TRLO0 XLON 276 2150.00 13:10:27 00078597339TRLO0 XLON 166 2150.00 13:10:27 00078597340TRLO0 XLON 166 2150.00 13:10:27 00078597341TRLO0 XLON 200 2150.00 13:10:27 00078597342TRLO0 XLON 179 2150.00 13:10:27 00078597343TRLO0 XLON 10 2150.00 13:10:27 00078597344TRLO0 XLON 200 2150.00 13:10:27 00078597345TRLO0 XLON 4 2150.00 13:10:27 00078597346TRLO0 XLON 216 2150.00 13:10:27 00078597347TRLO0 XLON 200 2150.00 13:10:27 00078597348TRLO0 XLON 71 2150.00 13:10:27 00078597349TRLO0 XLON 90 2145.00 13:46:01 00078599129TRLO0 XLON 20 2145.00 13:46:01 00078599130TRLO0 XLON 4 2145.00 13:47:01 00078599162TRLO0 XLON 2 2145.00 13:47:01 00078599163TRLO0 XLON 2 2145.00 13:47:01 00078599164TRLO0 XLON 4 2145.00 13:47:39 00078599176TRLO0 XLON 4 2145.00 13:48:01 00078599183TRLO0 XLON 6 2145.00 13:48:01 00078599184TRLO0 XLON 4 2145.00 13:48:01 00078599185TRLO0 XLON 4 2145.00 13:57:35 00078599676TRLO0 XLON 8 2145.00 13:57:35 00078599677TRLO0 XLON 12 2145.00 13:57:35 00078599678TRLO0 XLON 12 2145.00 13:57:35 00078599679TRLO0 XLON 87 2145.00 14:04:23 00078600215TRLO0 XLON 4 2145.00 14:04:23 00078600216TRLO0 XLON 5000 2145.00 14:05:11 00078600241TRLO0 XLON 377 2145.00 14:07:35 00078600356TRLO0 XLON 136 2145.00 14:07:35 00078600357TRLO0 XLON 414 2145.00 14:07:35 00078600358TRLO0 XLON 466 2140.00 14:15:55 00078600847TRLO0 XLON 383 2135.00 14:17:36 00078600925TRLO0 XLON 431 2130.00 14:28:27 00078601407TRLO0 XLON 332 2115.00 14:54:37 00078602950TRLO0 XLON 79 2115.00 14:54:42 00078602964TRLO0 XLON 20 2115.00 14:54:42 00078602970TRLO0 XLON 382 2115.00 14:56:10 00078603082TRLO0 XLON 348 2115.00 15:03:35 00078603348TRLO0 XLON 4 2115.00 15:03:35 00078603349TRLO0 XLON 27 2115.00 15:03:35 00078603350TRLO0 XLON 376 2110.00 15:09:21 00078603879TRLO0 XLON 464 2115.00 15:27:34 00078604998TRLO0 XLON 441 2115.00 15:44:49 00078606209TRLO0 XLON 399 2115.00 15:55:54 00078606794TRLO0 XLON 376 2115.00 16:08:19 00078607950TRLO0 XLON 601 2110.00 16:10:38 00078608172TRLO0 XLON 393 2115.00 16:21:45 00078609059TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916