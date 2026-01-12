Medical Care Technologies Inc. 2026 Annual Shareholder Update and Strategic Roadmap

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) ("MDCE" or the "Company"), a technology-focused company developing AI-driven consumer, wellness, and medical applications, today provided its 2026 annual shareholder update outlining its short-term, near-term, and long-term strategic goals as the Company advances its next phase of growth. These updates are also updated on our corporate website www.medicalcaretechnologies.com.

Short-Term Goals (Coming Weeks / Months)

Launch the Company's first completed consumer-based AI mobile application across 127 countries and 30 languages, demonstrating scalability, revenue potential, and global reach.

Establish MDCE's first direct, non-subsidiary revenue stream through consumer AI applications.

Announce the official name and branding of the first consumer app, accompanied by a coordinated launch campaign.

Outline plans for multiple upcoming AI applications across health, wellness, and dietary categories to support near-term revenue generation.

Continue development and testing of AI-based mobile applications addressing consumer and medical needs, including projects currently in prototype stages to be announced at a later date.

Subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used to continue generating revenue through high-value collectible sales and AI-based authentication services, respectively.

Near-Term Goals (2026)

Develop and release one or more medical-grade beta applications.

Conduct structured beta testing in collaboration with Arizona State University medical student groups.

Advance select applications into clinical-grade efficacy testing with patient testing and a follow-up round supervised my medical professionals.

Continue expanding the Company's and other AI platform capabilities to support both consumer and medical use cases.

Long-Term Goals (2027 and Beyond)

Pursue an uplisting to OTCQB, subject to meeting qualification standards, to enhance corporate credibility, transparency, and investor access.

Complete the Company's provisional patent related to its patent-pending AI image analysis process.

Explore clinical and institutional partnerships for medical-focused applications.

Seek clinical validation and/or FDA-style regulatory pathways for one or more medical-grade AI applications, where applicable.

Evaluate future plans for subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used to operate under their own ticker symbols once MDCE achieves sustained, meaningful revenue growth.

The Company believes that its consumer-focused AI applications can help support operations and growth while it advances through the longer development, testing, and approval timelines required for medical-grade technologies.

