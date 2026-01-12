Anzeige
Montag, 12.01.2026
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
WKN: A3CSVV | ISIN: SE0016075063 | Ticker-Symbol: 7RW
Lang & Schwarz
12.01.26 | 07:00
4,118 Euro
-100,00 % -4,118
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.01.2026 16:10 Uhr
218 Leser
Intellego Technologies AB: Intellego files a police report on former CEO

Intellego Technologies AB [Intellego], through its board of directors, announces today the filing of a police report to The Swedish Economic Crime Authority (Ekobrottsmyndigheten), on actions of the former CEO Claes Lindahl.

"The information we have gathered by talking to customers and bringing forth answers to the forensic investigation by KPMG raises concerns of potential serious crimes in connection with Intellego's accounting", says Jacob Laurin, acting CEO and board member, Intellego.

The Board considers it a duty to report these suspicions to the authorities. Further information will follow when KPMG's independent forensic report is released during January 2026.

Contact

Jacob Laurin, acting CEO and Board Member, Intellego Technologies AB
E-post: jacob.laurin@intellego-technologies.com

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

Subscribe to Intellego's press releases: https://intellego-technologies.com/sv/pressmeddelanden/

Contact the communications team: communications@intellego-technologies.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
