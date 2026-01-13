Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13

13 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2139.4752 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 12 January 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 7,488 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2135.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2140.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2139.4752

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,097,907. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,097,907. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2139.4752 7,488

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 457 2140.00 14:29:02 00078621924TRLO0 XLON 387 2140.00 14:29:02 00078621925TRLO0 XLON 405 2140.00 14:29:02 00078621926TRLO0 XLON 392 2140.00 14:29:02 00078621927TRLO0 XLON 251 2140.00 14:29:02 00078621928TRLO0 XLON 423 2140.00 14:29:02 00078621929TRLO0 XLON 399 2140.00 14:29:02 00078621930TRLO0 XLON 154 2140.00 14:29:02 00078621931TRLO0 XLON 421 2140.00 14:29:02 00078621932TRLO0 XLON 348 2140.00 14:29:02 00078621933TRLO0 XLON 414 2140.00 14:29:02 00078621934TRLO0 XLON 77 2140.00 14:29:02 00078621935TRLO0 XLON 388 2140.00 14:29:02 00078621936TRLO0 XLON 390 2140.00 14:29:02 00078621937TRLO0 XLON 448 2140.00 14:29:02 00078621938TRLO0 XLON 389 2140.00 14:29:02 00078621939TRLO0 XLON 425 2140.00 14:29:02 00078621940TRLO0 XLON 458 2140.00 14:29:02 00078621941TRLO0 XLON 76 2140.00 14:29:02 00078621942TRLO0 XLON 394 2135.00 14:33:40 00078622184TRLO0 XLON 392 2135.00 14:33:40 00078622185TRLO0 XLON

