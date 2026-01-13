Anzeige
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
13.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13

13 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2139.4752 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

12 January 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

7,488

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2135.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2140.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2139.4752

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,097,907. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,097,907. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2139.4752

7,488

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

457

2140.00

14:29:02

00078621924TRLO0

XLON

387

2140.00

14:29:02

00078621925TRLO0

XLON

405

2140.00

14:29:02

00078621926TRLO0

XLON

392

2140.00

14:29:02

00078621927TRLO0

XLON

251

2140.00

14:29:02

00078621928TRLO0

XLON

423

2140.00

14:29:02

00078621929TRLO0

XLON

399

2140.00

14:29:02

00078621930TRLO0

XLON

154

2140.00

14:29:02

00078621931TRLO0

XLON

421

2140.00

14:29:02

00078621932TRLO0

XLON

348

2140.00

14:29:02

00078621933TRLO0

XLON

414

2140.00

14:29:02

00078621934TRLO0

XLON

77

2140.00

14:29:02

00078621935TRLO0

XLON

388

2140.00

14:29:02

00078621936TRLO0

XLON

390

2140.00

14:29:02

00078621937TRLO0

XLON

448

2140.00

14:29:02

00078621938TRLO0

XLON

389

2140.00

14:29:02

00078621939TRLO0

XLON

425

2140.00

14:29:02

00078621940TRLO0

XLON

458

2140.00

14:29:02

00078621941TRLO0

XLON

76

2140.00

14:29:02

00078621942TRLO0

XLON

394

2135.00

14:33:40

00078622184TRLO0

XLON

392

2135.00

14:33:40

00078622185TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


