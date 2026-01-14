Medical Care Technologies Inc. Weekly Update Outlines AI App Expansion and Subsidiary Growth

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. ("MDCE" or the "Company") today announced that it is transitioning to a Wednesday weekly MDCE update press release schedule, reflecting the Company's active execution of previously discussed initiatives. These weekly updates will cover developments at Medical Care Technologies Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Infinite Auctions LLC and Real Game Used LLC (RGU).

Medical Care Technologies Inc. Update

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (www.medicalcaretechnologies.com) expects to announce the name and official website of its first lifestyle smart device application very soon in an upcoming update. The application has been approved for launch in the iOS store and we are waiting for approval from the Google play store which is expected to be announced in an upcoming update before launch. This application is expected to represent the Company's first source of revenue generated outside of its subsidiaries, marking a significant milestone as MDCE transitions from creative development into an international market launch for AI-powered consumer applications.

In addition to this launch, MDCE is currently developing one additional lifestyle and wellness application and one medical pre-screening smart device application, both of which are expected to be announced in the coming months as development milestones are reached.

Commenting on the Company's trajectory, CEO Marshall Perkins III stated:

"2025 was a year spent telling MDCE's story-highlighting our developmental milestones and the continued success of our subsidiaries. 2026 will be the year we begin showing the fruits of that labor, with multiple application launches designed to generate real world revenue."

Infinite Auctions Update

Infinite Auctions (www.infiniteauctions.com) is preparing to launch "The Legends Art Auction," featuring original artwork by celebrity artist Rob Prior (www.robprior.com). Select pieces are signed by notable figures including Al Pacino (Scarface), Chris Evans (Captain America), and Stan Lee (Marvel Creator). The auction will also include high-end art, sports memorabilia, and premium collectibles. Preview pieces are available at:

https://infiniteauctions.edsen.art

Real Game Used (RGU) Update

Real Game Used (www.realgameused.com) continues to push the boundaries of modern memorabilia authentication. Recent discoveries include a seven-figure Michael Jordan game-worn jersey that entered the national press cycle last week. RGU remains a trusted resource for advanced collectors and established auction house clients, including Gotta Have Rock and Roll.

Special MDCE Investor Notes

The Company notes that Form 1-Z filings are not required by the SEC or OTC Markets for non-audit Tier 1 Regulation A offerings. Additionally, advancements in agentic AI and the availability of trained AI models have allowed MDCE to accelerate development timelines and broaden the scope of its smart device application portfolio. The Company plans to launch applications across lifestyle, wellness, and medical pre-screening categories, expediting its path to application-driven revenue.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is a technology company focused on the development of AI-powered lifestyle, wellness, and medical-adjacent smart device applications. The Company also owns and operates Infinite Auctions LLC and Real Game Used LLC.

Contact Information

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221

Mesa, AZ 85204

www.mdcestock.com

+1 (480) 645-0750

info@infiniteauctions.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

