Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15
15 January 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2192.1760 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
14 January 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2175.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2200.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2192.1760
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,104,277. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,104,277. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2192.1760
10,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
80
2200.00
08:18:55
00078648755TRLO0
XLON
32
2200.00
08:33:16
00078649494TRLO0
XLON
291
2200.00
08:33:16
00078649495TRLO0
XLON
450
2195.00
08:47:58
00078650186TRLO0
XLON
428
2195.00
08:58:37
00078650652TRLO0
XLON
330
2195.00
10:22:06
00078653952TRLO0
XLON
46
2195.00
10:22:06
00078653953TRLO0
XLON
206
2190.00
10:45:27
00078654808TRLO0
XLON
118
2190.00
10:45:27
00078654809TRLO0
XLON
91
2190.00
10:45:27
00078654810TRLO0
XLON
357
2190.00
10:45:27
00078654811TRLO0
XLON
22
2190.00
10:45:27
00078654812TRLO0
XLON
3
2190.00
11:06:31
00078655603TRLO0
XLON
3
2190.00
11:06:31
00078655604TRLO0
XLON
94
2190.00
11:13:14
00078655810TRLO0
XLON
3
2190.00
11:13:14
00078655811TRLO0
XLON
8
2190.00
11:13:20
00078655814TRLO0
XLON
449
2190.00
11:46:40
00078656450TRLO0
XLON
388
2190.00
12:00:00
00078656748TRLO0
XLON
103
2195.00
12:53:26
00078658237TRLO0
XLON
12
2195.00
12:53:26
00078658238TRLO0
XLON
86
2195.00
12:53:26
00078658239TRLO0
XLON
28
2195.00
12:53:26
00078658240TRLO0
XLON
181
2195.00
12:53:26
00078658241TRLO0
XLON
6
2195.00
12:53:26
00078658242TRLO0
XLON
110
2195.00
13:01:56
00078658413TRLO0
XLON
322
2195.00
13:04:52
00078658503TRLO0
XLON
389
2195.00
13:31:03
00078659280TRLO0
XLON
64
2200.00
14:13:52
00078660622TRLO0
XLON
126
2200.00
14:13:52
00078660623TRLO0
XLON
45
2200.00
14:13:52
00078660624TRLO0
XLON
70
2200.00
14:13:52
00078660625TRLO0
XLON
4
2200.00
14:13:52
00078660626TRLO0
XLON
7
2200.00
14:21:00
00078660887TRLO0
XLON
3
2200.00
14:21:00
00078660888TRLO0
XLON
19
2200.00
14:22:00
00078660913TRLO0
XLON
37
2200.00
14:22:00
00078660914TRLO0
XLON
36
2200.00
14:22:00
00078660915TRLO0
XLON
391
2200.00
14:31:49
00078661427TRLO0
XLON
332
2200.00
14:31:49
00078661428TRLO0
XLON
455
2200.00
14:44:24
00078661971TRLO0
XLON
411
2200.00
14:44:24
00078661972TRLO0
XLON
13
2195.00
15:07:08
00078663145TRLO0
XLON
4
2195.00
15:07:38
00078663182TRLO0
XLON
412
2195.00
15:08:21
00078663209TRLO0
XLON
427
2195.00
15:08:21
00078663210TRLO0
XLON
380
2190.00
15:20:14
00078663821TRLO0
XLON
386
2185.00
15:26:43
00078664064TRLO0
XLON
423
2175.00
15:36:17
00078664443TRLO0
XLON
62
2180.00
15:53:36
00078665327TRLO0
XLON
62
2180.00
15:53:36
00078665328TRLO0
XLON
19
2180.00
15:53:36
00078665329TRLO0
XLON
11
2180.00
15:53:36
00078665330TRLO0
XLON
44
2180.00
15:53:36
00078665331TRLO0
XLON
112
2180.00
15:53:36
00078665332TRLO0
XLON
8
2180.00
16:03:36
00078665911TRLO0
XLON
3
2180.00
16:03:36
00078665912TRLO0
XLON
446
2180.00
16:03:36
00078665913TRLO0
XLON
33
2180.00
16:13:17
00078666354TRLO0
XLON
237
2180.00
16:13:17
00078666355TRLO0
XLON
12
2180.00
16:13:17
00078666356TRLO0
XLON
20
2180.00
16:13:17
00078666357TRLO0
XLON
4
2180.00
16:13:17
00078666358TRLO0
XLON
246
2190.00
16:16:30
00078666488TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916