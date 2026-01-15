Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Anzeige
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
PR Newswire
15.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
58 Leser
PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15

15 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2192.1760 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

14 January 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

10,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2175.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2200.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2192.1760

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,104,277. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,104,277. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2192.1760

10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

80

2200.00

08:18:55

00078648755TRLO0

XLON

32

2200.00

08:33:16

00078649494TRLO0

XLON

291

2200.00

08:33:16

00078649495TRLO0

XLON

450

2195.00

08:47:58

00078650186TRLO0

XLON

428

2195.00

08:58:37

00078650652TRLO0

XLON

330

2195.00

10:22:06

00078653952TRLO0

XLON

46

2195.00

10:22:06

00078653953TRLO0

XLON

206

2190.00

10:45:27

00078654808TRLO0

XLON

118

2190.00

10:45:27

00078654809TRLO0

XLON

91

2190.00

10:45:27

00078654810TRLO0

XLON

357

2190.00

10:45:27

00078654811TRLO0

XLON

22

2190.00

10:45:27

00078654812TRLO0

XLON

3

2190.00

11:06:31

00078655603TRLO0

XLON

3

2190.00

11:06:31

00078655604TRLO0

XLON

94

2190.00

11:13:14

00078655810TRLO0

XLON

3

2190.00

11:13:14

00078655811TRLO0

XLON

8

2190.00

11:13:20

00078655814TRLO0

XLON

449

2190.00

11:46:40

00078656450TRLO0

XLON

388

2190.00

12:00:00

00078656748TRLO0

XLON

103

2195.00

12:53:26

00078658237TRLO0

XLON

12

2195.00

12:53:26

00078658238TRLO0

XLON

86

2195.00

12:53:26

00078658239TRLO0

XLON

28

2195.00

12:53:26

00078658240TRLO0

XLON

181

2195.00

12:53:26

00078658241TRLO0

XLON

6

2195.00

12:53:26

00078658242TRLO0

XLON

110

2195.00

13:01:56

00078658413TRLO0

XLON

322

2195.00

13:04:52

00078658503TRLO0

XLON

389

2195.00

13:31:03

00078659280TRLO0

XLON

64

2200.00

14:13:52

00078660622TRLO0

XLON

126

2200.00

14:13:52

00078660623TRLO0

XLON

45

2200.00

14:13:52

00078660624TRLO0

XLON

70

2200.00

14:13:52

00078660625TRLO0

XLON

4

2200.00

14:13:52

00078660626TRLO0

XLON

7

2200.00

14:21:00

00078660887TRLO0

XLON

3

2200.00

14:21:00

00078660888TRLO0

XLON

19

2200.00

14:22:00

00078660913TRLO0

XLON

37

2200.00

14:22:00

00078660914TRLO0

XLON

36

2200.00

14:22:00

00078660915TRLO0

XLON

391

2200.00

14:31:49

00078661427TRLO0

XLON

332

2200.00

14:31:49

00078661428TRLO0

XLON

455

2200.00

14:44:24

00078661971TRLO0

XLON

411

2200.00

14:44:24

00078661972TRLO0

XLON

13

2195.00

15:07:08

00078663145TRLO0

XLON

4

2195.00

15:07:38

00078663182TRLO0

XLON

412

2195.00

15:08:21

00078663209TRLO0

XLON

427

2195.00

15:08:21

00078663210TRLO0

XLON

380

2190.00

15:20:14

00078663821TRLO0

XLON

386

2185.00

15:26:43

00078664064TRLO0

XLON

423

2175.00

15:36:17

00078664443TRLO0

XLON

62

2180.00

15:53:36

00078665327TRLO0

XLON

62

2180.00

15:53:36

00078665328TRLO0

XLON

19

2180.00

15:53:36

00078665329TRLO0

XLON

11

2180.00

15:53:36

00078665330TRLO0

XLON

44

2180.00

15:53:36

00078665331TRLO0

XLON

112

2180.00

15:53:36

00078665332TRLO0

XLON

8

2180.00

16:03:36

00078665911TRLO0

XLON

3

2180.00

16:03:36

00078665912TRLO0

XLON

446

2180.00

16:03:36

00078665913TRLO0

XLON

33

2180.00

16:13:17

00078666354TRLO0

XLON

237

2180.00

16:13:17

00078666355TRLO0

XLON

12

2180.00

16:13:17

00078666356TRLO0

XLON

20

2180.00

16:13:17

00078666357TRLO0

XLON

4

2180.00

16:13:17

00078666358TRLO0

XLON

246

2190.00

16:16:30

00078666488TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


