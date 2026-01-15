Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

15 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2192.1760 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 14 January 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2175.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2200.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2192.1760

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,104,277. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,104,277. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2192.1760 10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 80 2200.00 08:18:55 00078648755TRLO0 XLON 32 2200.00 08:33:16 00078649494TRLO0 XLON 291 2200.00 08:33:16 00078649495TRLO0 XLON 450 2195.00 08:47:58 00078650186TRLO0 XLON 428 2195.00 08:58:37 00078650652TRLO0 XLON 330 2195.00 10:22:06 00078653952TRLO0 XLON 46 2195.00 10:22:06 00078653953TRLO0 XLON 206 2190.00 10:45:27 00078654808TRLO0 XLON 118 2190.00 10:45:27 00078654809TRLO0 XLON 91 2190.00 10:45:27 00078654810TRLO0 XLON 357 2190.00 10:45:27 00078654811TRLO0 XLON 22 2190.00 10:45:27 00078654812TRLO0 XLON 3 2190.00 11:06:31 00078655603TRLO0 XLON 3 2190.00 11:06:31 00078655604TRLO0 XLON 94 2190.00 11:13:14 00078655810TRLO0 XLON 3 2190.00 11:13:14 00078655811TRLO0 XLON 8 2190.00 11:13:20 00078655814TRLO0 XLON 449 2190.00 11:46:40 00078656450TRLO0 XLON 388 2190.00 12:00:00 00078656748TRLO0 XLON 103 2195.00 12:53:26 00078658237TRLO0 XLON 12 2195.00 12:53:26 00078658238TRLO0 XLON 86 2195.00 12:53:26 00078658239TRLO0 XLON 28 2195.00 12:53:26 00078658240TRLO0 XLON 181 2195.00 12:53:26 00078658241TRLO0 XLON 6 2195.00 12:53:26 00078658242TRLO0 XLON 110 2195.00 13:01:56 00078658413TRLO0 XLON 322 2195.00 13:04:52 00078658503TRLO0 XLON 389 2195.00 13:31:03 00078659280TRLO0 XLON 64 2200.00 14:13:52 00078660622TRLO0 XLON 126 2200.00 14:13:52 00078660623TRLO0 XLON 45 2200.00 14:13:52 00078660624TRLO0 XLON 70 2200.00 14:13:52 00078660625TRLO0 XLON 4 2200.00 14:13:52 00078660626TRLO0 XLON 7 2200.00 14:21:00 00078660887TRLO0 XLON 3 2200.00 14:21:00 00078660888TRLO0 XLON 19 2200.00 14:22:00 00078660913TRLO0 XLON 37 2200.00 14:22:00 00078660914TRLO0 XLON 36 2200.00 14:22:00 00078660915TRLO0 XLON 391 2200.00 14:31:49 00078661427TRLO0 XLON 332 2200.00 14:31:49 00078661428TRLO0 XLON 455 2200.00 14:44:24 00078661971TRLO0 XLON 411 2200.00 14:44:24 00078661972TRLO0 XLON 13 2195.00 15:07:08 00078663145TRLO0 XLON 4 2195.00 15:07:38 00078663182TRLO0 XLON 412 2195.00 15:08:21 00078663209TRLO0 XLON 427 2195.00 15:08:21 00078663210TRLO0 XLON 380 2190.00 15:20:14 00078663821TRLO0 XLON 386 2185.00 15:26:43 00078664064TRLO0 XLON 423 2175.00 15:36:17 00078664443TRLO0 XLON 62 2180.00 15:53:36 00078665327TRLO0 XLON 62 2180.00 15:53:36 00078665328TRLO0 XLON 19 2180.00 15:53:36 00078665329TRLO0 XLON 11 2180.00 15:53:36 00078665330TRLO0 XLON 44 2180.00 15:53:36 00078665331TRLO0 XLON 112 2180.00 15:53:36 00078665332TRLO0 XLON 8 2180.00 16:03:36 00078665911TRLO0 XLON 3 2180.00 16:03:36 00078665912TRLO0 XLON 446 2180.00 16:03:36 00078665913TRLO0 XLON 33 2180.00 16:13:17 00078666354TRLO0 XLON 237 2180.00 16:13:17 00078666355TRLO0 XLON 12 2180.00 16:13:17 00078666356TRLO0 XLON 20 2180.00 16:13:17 00078666357TRLO0 XLON 4 2180.00 16:13:17 00078666358TRLO0 XLON 246 2190.00 16:16:30 00078666488TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

