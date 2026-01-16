Bodycote Plc - Acquisition Of Spectrum Thermal Processing

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16

16 January 2026

Bodycote plc

Acquisition of Spectrum Thermal Processing

Bodycote, the world's leading provider of specialist thermal processing services, today announces the acquisition of Spectrum Thermal Processing, an Aerospace and Defence focused heat treatment provider based in Cranston, Rhode Island, for a cash consideration of approximately $8m.

Spectrum brings well established Nadcap-accredited capabilities in the Northeast US, spanning a range of high-quality Precision Heat Treatment processes. The acquisition increases Bodycote's exposure to the growing Aerospace & Defence market in North America. In conjunction with the ongoing Optimise programme and the disposal of ten automotive and industrial focused sites in France (completed in November 2025), this acquisition demonstrates our ongoing focus on improving the quality of the Group's portfolio and increasing exposure to structurally higher growth markets.

