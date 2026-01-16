Anzeige
Freitag, 16.01.2026
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
16.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
Bodycote Plc - Acquisition Of Spectrum Thermal Processing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16

16 January 2026

Bodycote plc

Acquisition of Spectrum Thermal Processing

Bodycote, the world's leading provider of specialist thermal processing services, today announces the acquisition of Spectrum Thermal Processing, an Aerospace and Defence focused heat treatment provider based in Cranston, Rhode Island, for a cash consideration of approximately $8m.

Spectrum brings well established Nadcap-accredited capabilities in the Northeast US, spanning a range of high-quality Precision Heat Treatment processes. The acquisition increases Bodycote's exposure to the growing Aerospace & Defence market in North America. In conjunction with the ongoing Optimise programme and the disposal of ten automotive and industrial focused sites in France (completed in November 2025), this acquisition demonstrates our ongoing focus on improving the quality of the Group's portfolio and increasing exposure to structurally higher growth markets.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Investor Relations and FP&A

Tel: +44 1625 505 300

Disclosures:

This announcement contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ from future results or developments expressed or implied from the forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this document. Bodycote plc accepts no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements publicly or adjust them to future events or developments, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.


